MSI Keyboard LED Controller

OS independent* LED Controller for MSI Steelseries laptop keyboards Using Node.js

Information

Package msi-keyboard Description MSI Keyboard LED Controller Hardware MSI GE, GT Steelseries Keyboard Node Version >= 0.4

Usage

Make sure you have the needed usb lib requirements for your OS.

This project now supports full RGB/hex colors.

Generic Linux: libusb-dev libusb-1.0-0-dev

Use it as command line :

https://github.com/Kwaadpepper/msi-keyboard-CLI

if using as a stand alone module:

npm install

Linux and *nix systems may require sudo to access the hid device interface.

*Not tested on all platforms. Platform tests appreciated

var keyboard = require ( 'msi-keyboard' )(); keyboard.color( 'left' , { color : 'red' , intensity : 'high' }); keyboard.color( 'middle' , 'green' ); keyboard.color( 'right' , { color : 'blue' , intensity : 'light' , }); keyboard.mode( 'breathe' , 'green' ); keyboard.blink( 750 ); keyboard.blink([ 'left' , 'right' ], 750 ); keyboard.blink(); setTimeout(keyboard.stopBlink, 5000 );

Colors

keyboard.colors(String region, String Color);

Colors must be set before using keyboard.blink();

They will not affect hardware-default modes such as Wave and Breathing.

All colors supported by Colors.js are now supported here

To set a color use keyboard.colors() There are two ways to set the color to a region:

keyboard.color( 'middle' , 'green' ); keyboard.color( 'middle' , { color : '#ffffff' , intensity : 'high' }); keyboard.color( 'middle' , { color : '#4654BD' , intensity : 'high' });

Intensity

keyboard.colors(String region, {String color, String intensity});

The color intensity to white can be set via keyboard.colors();

The following intensities are used:

light low med high

To set it:

keyboard.color( 'right' , { color : '#1CA626' , intensity : 'med' , });

##Modes keyboard.mode(String mode, String primaryColor, String secondaryColor); keyboard.mode(String mode, Object left, Object middle, Object right, Integer cyclePeriod);

MSI Steelseries keyboards have built modes.

Breathe and Wave modes support fading between colors, which can be set when calling the keyboard.mode() method.

Passing in only one color argument defaults the secondaryColor to 'black':

keyboard.mode(String mode, String primaryColor);

You can also set each region's color individually:

keyboard.mode(String mode, String leftPrimary, String middlePrimary, String rightPrimary, Integer cyclePeriod);

keyboard.mode(String mode, Object left, Object middle, Object right, Integer cyclePeriod);

Region objects are defined as such:

right : { primary : { color: 'red' , intensity: 'high' }, secondary : { color : 'blue' , intensity: 'high' } }

Which is equivalent to:

right : { color : 'red' , intensity : 'high' , secondary : { color : 'blue' , intensity : 'high' } }

You can also define just the primary and secondary colors, leaving the intensities to their default (high):

right : { primary : 'red' , secondary: 'blue' }

If you specify the color and intensity directly in the Region object, you can set just one of the secondary fields and the other will take the default from the primary (secondary color will be red with light intensity):

right : { color : 'red' , intensity : 'high' , secondary : { intensity : 'light' } }

The cyclePeriod defaults to 2 seconds when not passed in.

The modes defined by the hardware are:

Normal Gaming Breathe Demo Wave

Usage:

keyboard.mode( 'breathe' , 'green' , 'red' , 'yellow' );

##Regions keyboard.colors(String region, String color);

There are three regions on the Steelseries keyboard:

Left Middle Right

Each can have a color and intensity set.

##Blink keyboard.blink(Time milliseconds);

The time is the speed in which the keyboard is to blink.

keyboard.colors(); Must be set before using keyboard.blink();

Usage:

keyboard.blink( 750 );

To blink one, or two regions only:

keyboard.blink([ 'left' , 'right' ], 750 );

Examples

You can view more examples in the example folder.

Confirmed Systems

OS: Debain 8 Kernel: Linux 4.4.0 AMD Node: v5 / v6 libusb-dev: v0.1.12 --- OS: Arch Linux Kernel: 4.5.1-1-ARCH Node: v6.0.0 libusb v0.1.12 --- OS: Ubuntu 16.04 Kernel: 4.4.14 Node: v6 libusb v0.1.12

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 | Steve Lacy (http://slacy.me)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.