OS independent* LED Controller for MSI Steelseries laptop keyboards Using Node.js
|Package
|msi-keyboard
|Description
|MSI Keyboard LED Controller
|Hardware
|MSI GE, GT Steelseries Keyboard
|Node Version
|>= 0.4
Make sure you have the needed usb lib requirements for your OS.
This project now supports full RGB/hex colors.
Generic Linux:
libusb-dev
libusb-1.0-0-dev
https://github.com/Kwaadpepper/msi-keyboard-CLI
npm install
Linux and *nix systems may require sudo to access the hid device interface.
*Not tested on all platforms. Platform tests appreciated
// require the LED module
var keyboard = require('msi-keyboard')();
// Set left region to high intensity, color red
keyboard.color('left', {
color: 'red',
intensity: 'high'
});
// Set middle region to green default high intensity
keyboard.color('middle', 'green');
// Set right region to blue with light intensity
keyboard.color('right', {
color: 'blue',
intensity: 'light',
});
// Hardware modes
// Setting .color() will Not affect the hardware defined colors for modes
// Set Hardware mode to breath
keyboard.mode('breathe', 'green');
// Blinking
// Set the keyboard.color() Before calling .blink()
// Refer to examples/blinkMulti.js
// Blink all the keyboard LEDs to 750ms
keyboard.blink(750);
// Blink Only left and right regions at 750ms
keyboard.blink(['left','right'], 750);
// Use the default blink, time: 1000ms
keyboard.blink();
// Stop the blink after 5000ms
setTimeout(keyboard.stopBlink, 5000);
keyboard.colors(String region, String Color);
Colors must be set before using keyboard.blink();
They will not affect hardware-default modes such as Wave and Breathing.
All colors supported by Colors.js are now supported here
To set a color use keyboard.colors() There are two ways to set the color to a region:
keyboard.color('middle', 'green');
keyboard.color('middle', {color:'#ffffff', intensity:'high'});
keyboard.color('middle', {color:'#4654BD', intensity:'high'});
keyboard.colors(String region, {String color, String intensity});
The color intensity to white can be set via keyboard.colors();
The following intensities are used:
light
low
med
high
To set it:
keyboard.color('right', {
color: '#1CA626',
intensity: 'med', // light, low, med, high
});
##Modes
keyboard.mode(String mode, String primaryColor, String secondaryColor);
keyboard.mode(String mode, Object left, Object middle, Object right, Integer cyclePeriod);
MSI Steelseries keyboards have built modes.
Breathe and Wave modes support fading between colors, which can be set when calling the keyboard.mode() method.
Passing in only one color argument defaults the secondaryColor to 'black':
keyboard.mode(String mode, String primaryColor);
You can also set each region's color individually:
keyboard.mode(String mode, String leftPrimary, String middlePrimary, String rightPrimary, Integer cyclePeriod);
keyboard.mode(String mode, Object left, Object middle, Object right, Integer cyclePeriod);
Region objects are defined as such:
right: {
primary: {
color: 'red',
intensity: 'high'
},
secondary: {
color: 'blue',
intensity: 'high'
}
}
Which is equivalent to:
right: {
color: 'red',
intensity: 'high',
secondary: {
color: 'blue',
intensity: 'high'
}
}
You can also define just the primary and secondary colors, leaving the intensities to their default (high):
right: {
primary: 'red',
secondary: 'blue'
}
If you specify the color and intensity directly in the Region object, you can set just one of the secondary fields and the other will take the default from the primary (secondary color will be red with light intensity):
right: {
color: 'red',
intensity: 'high',
secondary: {intensity:'light'}
}
The cyclePeriod defaults to 2 seconds when not passed in.
The modes defined by the hardware are:
Normal
Gaming
Breathe
Demo
Wave
Usage:
keyboard.mode('breathe', 'green', 'red', 'yellow');
##Regions
keyboard.colors(String region, String color);
There are three regions on the Steelseries keyboard:
Left
Middle
Right
Each can have a color and intensity set.
##Blink
keyboard.blink(Time milliseconds);
The time is the speed in which the keyboard is to blink.
keyboard.colors(); Must be set before using keyboard.blink();
Usage:
// keyboard.color(...);
keyboard.blink(750);
To blink one, or two regions only:
// keyboard.color(...);
keyboard.blink(['left','right'], 750);
You can view more examples in the example folder.
OS: Debain 8
Kernel: Linux 4.4.0 AMD
Node: v5 / v6
libusb-dev: v0.1.12
OS: Arch Linux
Kernel: 4.5.1-1-ARCH
Node: v6.0.0
libusb v0.1.12
OS: Ubuntu 16.04
Kernel: 4.4.14
Node: v6
libusb v0.1.12
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013 | Steve Lacy (http://slacy.me)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.