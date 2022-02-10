Microsoft Graph JavaScript Client Library

The Microsoft Graph JavaScript client library is a lightweight wrapper around the Microsoft Graph API that can be used server-side and in the browser.

Looking for IntelliSense on models (Users, Groups, etc.)? Check out the Microsoft Graph Types v1.0 and beta!!

Node version requirement

Node.js 12 LTS or higher. The active Long Term Service (LTS) version of Node.js is used for on-going testing of existing and upcoming product features.

Installation

Via npm

npm install @microsoft/microsoft-graph-client

import @microsoft/microsoft-graph-client into your module.

Also, you will need to import any fetch polyfill which suits your requirements. Following are some fetch polyfills -

import "isomorphic-fetch" ; import { Client } from "@microsoft/microsoft-graph-client" ;

Via Script Tag

Include graph-js-sdk.js in your HTML page.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@microsoft/microsoft-graph-client/lib/graph-js-sdk.js" > </ script >

In case your browser doesn't have support for Fetch [support] or Promise [support], you need to use polyfills like github/fetch for fetch and es6-promise for promise.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise/dist/es6-promise.auto.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/whatwg-fetch/dist/fetch.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@babel/polyfill@7.4.4/dist/polyfill.min.js" > </ script >

Getting started

1. Register your application

To call Microsoft Graph, your app must acquire an access token from the Microsoft identity platform. Learn more about this -

2. Create a Client Instance

The Microsoft Graph client is designed to make it simple to make calls to Microsoft Graph. You can use a single client instance for the lifetime of the application.

For information on how to create a client instance, see Creating Client Instance

3. Make requests to the graph

Once you have authentication setup and an instance of Client, you can begin to make calls to the service. All requests should start with client.api(path) and end with an action.

Example of getting user details:

try { let userDetails = await client.api( "/me" ).get(); console .log(userDetails); } catch (error) { throw error; }

Example of sending an email to the recipients:

const mail = { subject: "Microsoft Graph JavaScript Sample" , toRecipients: [ { emailAddress: { address: "example@example.com" , }, }, ], body: { content: "<h1>MicrosoftGraph JavaScript Sample</h1>Check out https://github.com/microsoftgraph/msgraph-sdk-javascript" , contentType: "html" , }, }; try { let response = await client.api( "/me/sendMail" ).post({ message: mail }); console .log(response); } catch (error) { throw error; }

For more information, refer: Calling Pattern, Actions, Query Params, API Methods and more.

Samples and tutorials

Step-by-step training exercises that guide you through creating a basic application that accesses data via the Microsoft Graph:

The Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK provides a TokenCredentialAuthenticationProvider to authenticate using the @azure/identity auth library. Learn more:

The Microsoft Graph JavaScript SDK provides a LargeFileUploadTask to upload large files to OneDrive, Outlook and Print API:

We'd love to get your feedback about the Microsoft Graph JavaScript client library. You can send your questions and suggestions to us in the Issues section of this repository.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines.

Additional resources

