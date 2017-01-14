msgpack5rpc

Msgpack-RPC(v5 spec) implementation. Based on the

msgpack5 package. See the specification for details.





Installation

npm install --save msgpack5rpc

Usage

This package exports a single class which represents a msgpack-rpc session. A Session instance can attached to any pair of write/read streams, and can send and receive requests and notifications, so it can be used for both client and servers. Example:

var Session = require ( 'msgpack5rpc' ); var session = new Session(); session.attach(process.stdout, process.stdin); session.on( 'request' , function ( method, args, resp ) { resp.send( 'response!' ); console .log( 'received request' ); session.request( 'remote-method' , [ 'arg1' , 'arg2' ], function ( err, res ) { console .log( 'received response' ); }); }); session.on( 'notification' , function ( method, args ) { console .log( 'received notification' ); session.notify( 'remote-event' , [ 'arg1' , 'arg2' ]); });

See the "examples" subdirectory for a complete client/server implementation.