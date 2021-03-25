A msgpack v5 implementation for node.js and the browser, with extension point support.
npm install msgpack5 --save
var msgpack = require('msgpack5')() // namespace our extensions
, a = new MyType(2, 'a')
, encode = msgpack.encode
, decode = msgpack.decode
msgpack.register(0x42, MyType, mytipeEncode, mytipeDecode)
console.log(encode({ 'hello': 'world' }).toString('hex'))
// 81a568656c6c6fa5776f726c64
console.log(decode(encode({ 'hello': 'world' })))
// { hello: 'world' }
console.log(encode(a).toString('hex'))
// d5426161
console.log(decode(encode(a)) instanceof MyType)
// true
console.log(decode(encode(a)))
// { value: 'a', size: 2 }
function MyType(size, value) {
this.value = value
this.size = size
}
function mytipeEncode(obj) {
var buf = new Buffer(obj.size)
buf.fill(obj.value)
return buf
}
function mytipeDecode(data) {
var result = new MyType(data.length, data.toString('utf8', 0, 1))
, i
for (i = 0; i < data.length; i++) {
if (data.readUInt8(0) != data.readUInt8(i)) {
throw new Error('should all be the same')
}
}
return result
}
This library is compatible with Browserify.
If you want to use standalone, grab the file in the
dist folder of
this repo, and use in your own HTML page, the module will expose a
msgpack5 global.
<script type="text/javascript"
src="./msgpack5.min.js">
</script>
npm run build
msgpack()
msgpack().encode()
msgpack().decode()
msgpack().registerEncoder()
msgpack().registerDecoder()
msgpack().register()
msgpack().encoder()
msgpack().decoder()
Creates a new instance on which you can register new types for being encoded.
options:
forceFloat64, a boolean to that forces all floats to be encoded as 64-bits floats. Defaults to false.
sortKeys, a boolean to force a determinate keys order
compatibilityMode, a boolean that enables "compatibility mode" which doesn't use str 8 format. Defaults to false.
disableTimestampEncoding, a boolean that when set disables the encoding of Dates into the timestamp extension type. Defaults to false.
preferMap, a boolean that forces all maps to be decoded to
Maps rather than plain objects. This ensures that
decode(encode(new Map())) instanceof Map and that iteration order is preserved. Defaults to false.
protoAction, a string which can be
error|ignore|remove that determines what happens when decoding a plain object with a
__proto__ property which would cause prototype poisoning.
error (default) throws an error,
remove removes the property,
ignore (not recommended) allows the property, thereby causing prototype poisoning on the decoded object.
Encodes
object in msgpack, returns a bl.
Decodes buf from in msgpack.
buf can be a
Buffer or a bl instance.
In order to support a stream interface, a user must pass in a bl instance.
Register a new custom object type for being automatically encoded. The arguments are:
check, a function that will be called to check if the passed
object should be encoded with the
encode function
encode, a function that will be called to encode an object in binary
form; this function must return a
Buffer which include the same type
for registerDecoder.
Register a new custom object type for being automatically decoded. The arguments are:
type, is a greater than zero integer identificating the type once serialized
decode, a function that will be called to decode the object from
the passed
Buffer
Register a new custom object type for being automatically encoded and decoded. The arguments are:
type, is a greater than zero integer identificating the type once serialized
constructor, the function that will be used to match the objects
with
instanceof
encode, a function that will be called to encode an object in binary
form; this function must return a
Buffer that can be
deserialized by the
decode function
decode, a function that will be called to decode the object from
the passed
Buffer
This is just a commodity that calls
registerEncoder and
registerDecoder internally.
Builds a stream in object mode that encodes msgpack.
Supported options:
wrap, objects should be passed to encoder in wrapped object {value: data}. Wrap option should be used if you need to pass null to encoder.
Builds a stream in object mode that decodes msgpack.
Supported options:
wrap, decoded objects returned in wrapped object {value: data}. Wrap option should be used if stream contains msgpack nil.
msgpack5 can be used as a LevelUp
valueEncoding straight away:
var level = require('level')
, pack = msgpack()
, db = level('foo', {
valueEncoding: pack
})
, obj = { my: 'obj' }
db.put('hello', obj, function(err) {
db.get('hello', function(err, result) {
console.log(result)
db.close()
})
})
This library is built fully on JS and on bl to simplify the code. Every improvement that keeps the same API is welcome.
This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.
This library was originally built as the data format for JSChan.
MIT