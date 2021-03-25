openbase logo
msgpack5

by Matteo Collina
5.3.2 (see all)

A msgpack v5 implementation for node.js, with extension points / msgpack.org[Node]

Overview

Readme

msgpack5  CI

A msgpack v5 implementation for node.js and the browser, with extension point support.

Install

npm install msgpack5 --save

Usage

var msgpack = require('msgpack5')() // namespace our extensions
  , a       = new MyType(2, 'a')
  , encode  = msgpack.encode
  , decode  = msgpack.decode

msgpack.register(0x42, MyType, mytipeEncode, mytipeDecode)

console.log(encode({ 'hello': 'world' }).toString('hex'))
// 81a568656c6c6fa5776f726c64
console.log(decode(encode({ 'hello': 'world' })))
// { hello: 'world' }
console.log(encode(a).toString('hex'))
// d5426161
console.log(decode(encode(a)) instanceof MyType)
// true
console.log(decode(encode(a)))
// { value: 'a', size: 2 }

function MyType(size, value) {
  this.value = value
  this.size  = size
}

function mytipeEncode(obj) {
  var buf = new Buffer(obj.size)
  buf.fill(obj.value)
  return buf
}

function mytipeDecode(data) {
  var result = new MyType(data.length, data.toString('utf8', 0, 1))
    , i

  for (i = 0; i < data.length; i++) {
    if (data.readUInt8(0) != data.readUInt8(i)) {
      throw new Error('should all be the same')
    }
  }

  return result
}

In the Browser

This library is compatible with Browserify.

If you want to use standalone, grab the file in the dist folder of this repo, and use in your own HTML page, the module will expose a msgpack5 global.

<script type="text/javascript"
        src="./msgpack5.min.js">
</script>

To build

    npm run build

API

msgpack(options(obj))

Creates a new instance on which you can register new types for being encoded.

options:

  • forceFloat64, a boolean to that forces all floats to be encoded as 64-bits floats. Defaults to false.
  • sortKeys, a boolean to force a determinate keys order
  • compatibilityMode, a boolean that enables "compatibility mode" which doesn't use str 8 format. Defaults to false.
  • disableTimestampEncoding, a boolean that when set disables the encoding of Dates into the timestamp extension type. Defaults to false.
  • preferMap, a boolean that forces all maps to be decoded to Maps rather than plain objects. This ensures that decode(encode(new Map())) instanceof Map and that iteration order is preserved. Defaults to false.
  • protoAction, a string which can be error|ignore|remove that determines what happens when decoding a plain object with a __proto__ property which would cause prototype poisoning. error (default) throws an error, remove removes the property, ignore (not recommended) allows the property, thereby causing prototype poisoning on the decoded object.

encode(object)

Encodes object in msgpack, returns a bl.

decode(buf)

Decodes buf from in msgpack. buf can be a Buffer or a bl instance.

In order to support a stream interface, a user must pass in a bl instance.

registerEncoder(check(obj), encode(obj))

Register a new custom object type for being automatically encoded. The arguments are:

  • check, a function that will be called to check if the passed object should be encoded with the encode function
  • encode, a function that will be called to encode an object in binary form; this function must return a Buffer which include the same type for registerDecoder.

registerDecoder(type, decode(buf))

Register a new custom object type for being automatically decoded. The arguments are:

  • type, is a greater than zero integer identificating the type once serialized
  • decode, a function that will be called to decode the object from the passed Buffer

register(type, constructor, encode(obj), decode(buf))

Register a new custom object type for being automatically encoded and decoded. The arguments are:

  • type, is a greater than zero integer identificating the type once serialized
  • constructor, the function that will be used to match the objects with instanceof
  • encode, a function that will be called to encode an object in binary form; this function must return a Buffer that can be deserialized by the decode function
  • decode, a function that will be called to decode the object from the passed Buffer

This is just a commodity that calls registerEncoder and registerDecoder internally.

encoder(options)

Builds a stream in object mode that encodes msgpack.

Supported options:

  • wrap, objects should be passed to encoder in wrapped object {value: data}. Wrap option should be used if you need to pass null to encoder.

decoder(options)

Builds a stream in object mode that decodes msgpack.

Supported options:

  • wrap, decoded objects returned in wrapped object {value: data}. Wrap option should be used if stream contains msgpack nil.

LevelUp Support

msgpack5 can be used as a LevelUp valueEncoding straight away:

var level = require('level')
  , pack  = msgpack()
  , db    = level('foo', {
      valueEncoding: pack
    })
  , obj   = { my: 'obj' }

db.put('hello', obj, function(err) {
  db.get('hello', function(err, result) {
    console.log(result)
    db.close()
  })
})

Disclaimer

This library is built fully on JS and on bl to simplify the code. Every improvement that keeps the same API is welcome.

Acknowledgements

This project was kindly sponsored by nearForm.

This library was originally built as the data format for JSChan.

License

MIT

