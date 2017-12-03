openbase logo
ms

msgpack-stream

by Dominic Tarr
0.0.13

Stream of msgpack protocol

Overview

Downloads/wk

40.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

#MsgPackStream

Streams of framed msgpack messages.

testling badge

WARNING

this module is not recommended parsing msgpack in js is much slower than spliting json into lines and parsing with JSON.parse, which is heavily optimised in all good js implementations.

instead use: es.parse and es.stringify

If you really want to use msgpack you should fix this issue: pgreiss/node-msgpack#16

usage


var mps = require('msgpack-stream')

var encode = mps.createEncodeStream()
var decode = mps.createDecodeStream()

encode.pipe(decode)

decode.on('data', console.log)

encode.write('HELLO')
encode.write({object: true})
encode.write(true)
encode.write(AnyValidJsObject) //!

remarks

this is mostly pulled out of smith and slightly refactored to fit a stream.

lies

Actually, msgpack does not support much loved js objects such as Infinity, or Nan.

On the other hand, msgpack-stream uses creationix/msgpack-js which implements a slightly extended protocol, so you can pack Buffer and undefined

Alternatives

Tutorials

