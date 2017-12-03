#MsgPackStream

Streams of framed msgpack messages.

WARNING

this module is not recommended parsing msgpack in js is much slower than spliting json into lines and parsing with JSON.parse , which is heavily optimised in all good js implementations.

instead use: es.parse and es.stringify

If you really want to use msgpack you should fix this issue: pgreiss/node-msgpack#16

usage

var mps = require ( 'msgpack-stream' ) var encode = mps.createEncodeStream() var decode = mps.createDecodeStream() encode.pipe(decode) decode.on( 'data' , console .log) encode.write( 'HELLO' ) encode.write({ object : true }) encode.write( true ) encode.write(AnyValidJsObject)

remarks

this is mostly pulled out of smith and slightly refactored to fit a stream.

lies

Actually, msgpack does not support much loved js objects such as Infinity , or Nan .