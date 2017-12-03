#MsgPackStream
Streams of framed msgpack messages.
this module is not recommended parsing
msgpack in js is much slower
than spliting json into lines and parsing with
JSON.parse, which is heavily
optimised in all good js implementations.
instead use: es.parse and es.stringify
If you really want to use
msgpack you should fix this issue: pgreiss/node-msgpack#16
var mps = require('msgpack-stream')
var encode = mps.createEncodeStream()
var decode = mps.createDecodeStream()
encode.pipe(decode)
decode.on('data', console.log)
encode.write('HELLO')
encode.write({object: true})
encode.write(true)
encode.write(AnyValidJsObject) //!
this is mostly pulled out of smith and slightly refactored to fit a stream.
Actually, msgpack does not support much loved js objects such as
Infinity, or
Nan.
On the other hand,
msgpack-stream uses creationix/msgpack-js which implements a slightly extended protocol, so you can pack
Buffer and
undefined