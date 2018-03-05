msgpack for JavaScript

A handwritten msgpack encoder and decoder for Node.JS and modern browsers.

The original format can be found at http://wiki.msgpack.org/display/MSGPACK/Format+specification

Extension

I've extended the format a little to allow for encoding and decoding of undefined and Buffer instances.

This required three new type codes that were previously marked as "reserved". This change means that using these new types will render your serialized data incompatible with other messagepack implementations that don't have the same extension.

There are two new types for storing node Buffer instances. These work just like "raw 16" and "raw 32" except they are node buffers instead of strings.

buffer 16 11011000 0xd8 buffer 32 11011001 0xd9

Also I've added a type for undefined that works just like the null type.

undefined 11000100 0xc4

Usage