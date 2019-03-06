openbase logo
msgflo

by msgflo
0.12.3

Distributed Flow-Based Programming via message queues

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MsgFlo - Flow-Based Programming with Message Queues Build Status

Implementation of the Flow-Based Programming using message queues as the communications layer between different processes. Initial message queue transports targeted are AMQP and MQTT.

MsgFlo lets you build robust polyglot FBP systems spanning multiple computers/devices. A node can be implemented in any language, to reuse existing code, libraries and developer know-how.

In FBP each component is a black-box that processes and produces data, without knowledge about where the input data comes from, or where the output data goes. This ensures that a service is easy to change, and facilitates automated testing.

MsgFlo is designed to enable partial and gradual integration into existing systems; by using standard broker/transports, not placing restrictions on message payloads, allowing to use existing queue names, and integrating non-MsgFlo nodes seamlessly.

Status

In Production

  • Used in production at TheGrid website builder, with AMQP/RabbitMQ. 20 roles, 1'000'000 jobs/weekly+
  • Used in production in imgflo image processing server. 4 roles, 200'000 jobs/weekly+
  • Used for IoT networks at hackerspaces c-base and Bitraf, using MQTT/Mosquitto.

Client support

Tooling

  • msgflo executable implements the FBP runtime protocol.
  • Initial support for automated testing using fbp-spec
  • Experimental support for visually building networks using Flowhub
  • guv provides autoscaling of workers when using Heroku/AMQP.

Licence

MIT, see ./LICENSE

Documentation

Please refer to https://msgflo.org

Support

Flowhub logo

MsgFlo is a part of Flowhub, a platform for building robust IoT systems and web services.
We offer an Integrated Development Environment and consulting services.

Debugging

The msgflo executable, as well as the transport/participant library uses the debug NPM module. You can enable (all) logging using:

export DEBUG=msgflo*

