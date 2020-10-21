openbase logo
Categories
by Matteo Merola
1.0.2 (see all)

*Simple* /messages/, _formatted_.

Documentation
2.6K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

msgdown

A simple message formatter for bold, strikethrough, underline, sub, sup, italic and code.

msgdown

logo

Installation

yarn add msgdown

Usage

const down = require('msgdown')

const msg = `*Attention:* /msgdown/^TM^ is great¡1¡. _Use it_ or ~don\'t~ it is \`console.log('up to you!')\``
const html = down(msg)

html will contain exactly this:

<strong>Attention:</strong> <em>msgdown</em><sup>TM</sup> is great<sub>1</sub>. <u>Use it</u> or <del>don\'t</del> it is <code>console.log('up to you!')</code>

Custom tokens

By default msgdown will use these tokens:

const defaultTokens = {
  bold: {delimiter: '*', tag: 'strong'},
  italic: {delimiter: '/', tag: 'em'},
  underline: {delimiter: '_', tag: 'u'},
  strike: {delimiter: '~', tag: 'del'},
  code: {delimiter: '`', tag: 'code'},
  sup: {delimiter: '^', tag: 'sup'},
  sub: {delimiter: '¡', tag: 'sub'}
}

You can override every and each of the tokens by passing in your custom token object on every function call:

const html = down('ßI am bold with a bß', {bold: {delmiter: 'ß', tag: 'b'}})

The above html will contain <b>I am bold with a b</b>.

Testing

There is a test file linked to yarn test. Should be enough even though enough is never enough.

Development

Maybe add more tokens? Maybe add pattern matching instead of plain one char matching? Maybe something else? You name it...

Author

Matteo Merola mattmezza@gmail.com

