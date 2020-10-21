A simple message formatter for bold, strikethrough, underline, sub, sup, italic and code.
yarn add msgdown
const down = require('msgdown')
const msg = `*Attention:* /msgdown/^TM^ is great¡1¡. _Use it_ or ~don\'t~ it is \`console.log('up to you!')\``
const html = down(msg)
html will contain exactly this:
<strong>Attention:</strong> <em>msgdown</em><sup>TM</sup> is great<sub>1</sub>. <u>Use it</u> or <del>don\'t</del> it is <code>console.log('up to you!')</code>
By default
msgdown will use these tokens:
const defaultTokens = {
bold: {delimiter: '*', tag: 'strong'},
italic: {delimiter: '/', tag: 'em'},
underline: {delimiter: '_', tag: 'u'},
strike: {delimiter: '~', tag: 'del'},
code: {delimiter: '`', tag: 'code'},
sup: {delimiter: '^', tag: 'sup'},
sub: {delimiter: '¡', tag: 'sub'}
}
You can override every and each of the tokens by passing in your custom token object on every function call:
const html = down('ßI am bold with a bß', {bold: {delmiter: 'ß', tag: 'b'}})
The above
html will contain
<b>I am bold with a b</b>.
There is a test file linked to
yarn test. Should be enough even though enough is never enough.
Maybe add more tokens? Maybe add pattern matching instead of plain one char matching? Maybe something else? You name it...
Matteo Merola mattmezza@gmail.com