openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mb

msexcel-builder

by Charlie Zheng
0.0.2 (see all)

A simple and fast library to create MS Office Excel(>2007) xlsx files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

msexcel-builder

A simple and fast library to create MS Office Excel(>2007) xlsx files(Compatible with the OpenOffice document format).

Features:

  • Support workbook and multi-worksheets.
  • Custom column width and row height, cell range merge.
  • Custom cell fill styles(such as background color).
  • Custom cell border styles(such as thin,medium).
  • Custom cell font styles(such as font-family,bold).
  • Custom cell border styles and merge cells.
  • Text rotation in cells.

Getting Started

Install it in node.js:

npm install msexcel-builder

var excelbuilder = require('msexcel-builder');

Then create a sample workbook with one sheet and some data.

  // Create a new workbook file in current working-path
  var workbook = excelbuilder.createWorkbook('./', 'sample.xlsx')
  
  // Create a new worksheet with 10 columns and 12 rows
  var sheet1 = workbook.createSheet('sheet1', 10, 12);
  
  // Fill some data
  sheet1.set(1, 1, 'I am title');
  for (var i = 2; i < 5; i++)
    sheet1.set(i, 1, 'test'+i);
  
  // Save it
  workbook.save(function(err){
    if (err)
      throw err;
    else
      console.log('congratulations, your workbook created');
  });

or return a JSZip object that can be used to stream the contents (and even save it to disk):

   workbook.generate(function(err, jszip) {
     if (err)
       throw err;
     else {
       var buffer = jszip.generate({type: "nodebuffer"});
       require('fs').writeFile(workbook.fpath + '/' + workbook.fname, buffer, function (err) {
     }
   });

API

createWorkbook(save_path, file_name)

Create a new workbook file.

  • save_path - (String) The path to save workbook.
  • file_name - (String) The file name of workbook.

Returns a Workbook Object.

Example: create a xlsx file saved to C:\test.xlsx

var workbook = excelbuilder.createWorkbook('C:\','test.xlsx');

Workbook.createSheet(sheet_name,column_count,row_count)

Create a new worksheet with specified columns and rows

  • sheet_name - (String) worksheet name.
  • column_count - (Number) sheet column count.
  • row_count - (Number) sheet row count.

Returns a Sheet object

Notes: The sheet name must be unique within a same workbook.

Example: Create a new sheet named 'sheet1' with 5 columns and 8 rows

var sheet1 = workbook.createSheet('sheet1', 5, 8);

Workbook.save(callback)

Save current workbook.

  • callback - (Function) Callback function to handle save result.

Example:

workbook.save(function(err){
  console.log('workbook saved ' + (err?'failed':'ok'));
});

Workbook.cancel()

Cancel to make current workbook,drop all data.

Sheet.set(col, row, str)

Set the cell data.

  • col - (Number) Cell column index(start with 1).
  • row - (Number) Cell row index(start with 1).
  • str - (String) Cell data.

No returns.

Example:

sheet1.set(1,1,'Hello ');
sheet1.set(2,1,'world!');

Sheet.width(col, width)

Sheet.height(row, height)

Set the column width or row height

Example:

sheet1.width(1, 30);
sheet1.height(1, 20);

Sheet.align(col, row, align)

Sheet.valign(col, row, valign)

Sheet.wrap(col, row, wrap)

Sheet.rotate(col, row, angle)

Set cell text align style and wrap style

  • align - (String) align style: 'center'/'left'/'right'
  • valign - (String) vertical align style: 'center'/'top'/'bottom'
  • wrap - (String) text wrap style:'true' / 'false'
  • rotate - (String) Numeric angle for text rotation: '90'/'-90'

Example:

sheet1.align(2, 1, 'center');
sheet1.valign(3, 3, 'top');
sheet1.wrap(1, 1, 'true');
sheet1.rotate(1, 1, 90);

Sheet.font(col, row, font_style)

Sheet.fill(col, row, fill_style)

Sheet.border(col, row, border_style)

Set cell font style, fill style or border style

  • font_style - (Object) font style options The options may contain:

    • name - (String) font name
    • sz - (String) font size
    • family - (String) font family
    • scheme - (String) font scheme
    • bold - (String) if bold: 'true'/'false'
    • iter - (String) if italic: 'true'/'false'

  • fill_style - (Object) fill style options The options may contain:

    • type - (String) fill type: such as 'solid'
    • fgColor - (String) front color
    • bgColor - (String) background color

  • border_style - (Object) border style options The options may contain:

    • left - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'
    • top - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'
    • right - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'
    • bottom - (String) style: 'thin'/'medium'/'thick'/'double'

Example:

sheet1.font(2, 1, {name:'黑体',sz:'24',family:'3',scheme:'-',bold:'true',iter:'true'});
sheet1.fill(3, 3, {type:'solid',fgColor:'8',bgColor:'64'});
sheet1.border(1, 1, {left:'medium',top:'medium',right:'thin',bottom:'medium'});

Sheet.merge(from_cell, to_cell)

Merge some cell ranges

  • from_cell / to_cell - (Object) cell position The cell object contains:

    • col - (Number) cell column index(start with 1)
    • row - (Number) cell row index(start with 1)

Example: Merge the first row as title from (1,1) to (5,1)

sheet1.merge({col:1,row:1},{col:5,row:1});

Testing

In node.js

> cd test
> node test.js

Release notes

v0.1.0

  • Generate JSZip object, dropping need to generate temporary files on disk.
  • Removed dependency on fs-extra and exec and easy-zip.
  • Added dependency on js-zip.
  • Removed method save and replaced it with generate(callback) that returns a JSZip object.
  • This now theoretically should be able to run in the browser, though that is not tested.
  • Also refactored base Excel files so they are read from code rather than from disk.

v0.0.2:

  • Switch compress work to easy-zip to support Heroku deployment.

v0.0.1: Includes

  • First release.
  • Using 7z.exe to do compress work, so only support windows now.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial