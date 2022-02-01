Converts a
.ttf font file into multichannel signed distance fields, then outputs packed spritesheets and a xml(.fnt} or json representation of an AngelCode BMfont.
Signed distance fields are a method of reproducing vector shapes from a texture representation, popularized in this paper by Valve. This tool uses Chlumsky/msdfgen to generate multichannel signed distance fields to preserve corners. The distance fields are created from vector fonts, then rendered into texture pages. A BMFont object is provided for character layout.
npm install & npm run render
npm install msdf-bmfont-xml -g
Then you just need to call
msdf-bmfont from console to generate font file.
Type in
msdf-bmfont --help for more detail usage.
Usage: msdf-bmfont [options] <font-file>
Creates a BMFont compatible bitmap font of signed distance fields from a font file
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-f, --output-type <format> font file format: xml(default) | json (default: "xml")
-o, --filename <atlas_path> filename of font textures (defaut: font-face)
font filename always set to font-face name
-s, --font-size <fontSize> font size for generated textures (default: 42)
-i, --charset-file <charset> user-specified charactors from text-file
-m, --texture-size <w,h> ouput texture atlas size (default: [2048,2048])
-p, --texture-padding <n> padding between glyphs (default: 1)
-b, --border <n> space between glyphs textures & edge (default: 0)
-r, --distance-range <n> distance range for SDF (default: 4)
-t, --field-type <type> msdf(default) | sdf | psdf (default: "msdf")
-d, --round-decimal <digit> rounded digits of the output font file. (default: 0)
-v, --vector generate svg vector file for debuging
-u, --reuse [file.cfg] save/create config file for reusing settings (default: false)
--smart-size shrink atlas to the smallest possible square
--pot atlas size shall be power of 2
--square atlas size shall be square
--rot allow 90-degree rotation while packing
--rtl use RTL(Arabic/Persian) charactors fix
-h, --help output usage information
Generate a multi-channel signed distance field font atlas with ASCII charset, font size 42, spread 3, maximum texture size 512x256, padding 1, and save out config file:
msdf-bmfont --reuse -o path/to/atlas.png -m 512,256 -s 42 -r 3 -p 1 -t msdf path/to/font.ttf
We will get three file:
atlas.0.png
atlas.0.cfg &
font.fnt and this is the generated atlas in the minimum pot size (256x256):
Then we want to use the old setting except a different font and use monochrome signed distance field atlas, and output an extra
.svg version of atlas:
msdf-bmfont -v -u path/to/atlas.0.cfg -t sdf -p 0 -r 8 path/to/anotherfont.ttf
This time we get a modified
atlas.0.png with new bitmap font appended:
Not satisfied with the style? Remember we got a
svg atlas!
How about fire up some graphic editor and add some neat effect and lay on the output atlas?
npm install msdf-bmfont-xml
Writing the distance fields and font data to disk:
const generateBMFont = require('msdf-bmfont-xml');
const fs = require('fs');
generateBMFont('Some-Font.ttf', (error, textures, font) => {
if (error) throw error;
textures.forEach((texture, index) => {
fs.writeFile(texture.filename, texture.texture, (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
fs.writeFile(font.filename, font.data, (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
});
});
Generating a single channel signed distance field with a custom character set:
const generateBMFont = require('msdf-bmfont');
const opt = {
charset: 'ABC.ez_as-123!',
fieldType: 'sdf'
};
generateBMFont('Some-Font.ttf', opt, (error, textures, font) => {
...
});
generateBMFont(fontPath | fontBuffer, [opt], callback)
Renders a bitmap font from the font specified by
fontPath or
fontBuffer, with optional
opt settings, triggering
callback on complete.
Options:
outputType (String)
xml
xml a BMFont standard .fnt file which is wildly supported.
json a JSON file compatible with Hiero
filename (String)
charset (String|Array)
fontSize (Number)
42
textureSize (Array[2])
[512, 512]
texturePadding (Number)
2
border (Number)
0
fieldType (String)
msdf. Must be one of:
msdf Multi-channel signed distance field
sdf Monochrome signed distance field
psdf monochrome signed pseudo-distance field
distanceRange (Number)
3
roundDecimal (Number)
xml output,
roundDecimal: 0 recommended.
vector (Boolean)
false
smart-size (Boolean)
false
pot (Boolean)
false
square (Boolean)
false
rot (Boolean)
false
rtl (Boolean)
false
The
callback is called with the arguments
(error, textures, font)
error on success will be null/undefined
textures an array of js objects of texture spritesheet.
textures[index].filename Spritesheet filename
textures[index].texture Image Buffers, containing the PNG data of one texture sheet
font an object containing the BMFont data, to be used to render the font
font.filename font filename
font.data stringified xml\json data to be written to disk
Since
opt is optional, you can specify
callback as the second argument.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.