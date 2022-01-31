Clean. Build. Package. Publish.
With npm do:
npm install msbuild
With bower do:
bower install msbuild
Variable name: MsbuildPath
Variable value: <your path to msbuild>
Example for VS 2022
Variable name: MsbuildPath
Variable value: C:\Program Files\Microsoft Visual Studio\2022\Community\MSBuild\Current\Bin
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.sln';
msbuild.build();
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.sln';
msbuild.config('version','17.0')
msbuild.build();
*note: sourcePath .csproj
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.csproj';
msbuild.overrideParams.push('/P:User=myusername');
msbuild.overrideParams.push('/P:Password=myp@assword');
msbuild.publish();
*note: sourcePath .csproj
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.csproj';
msbuild.package();
If you wish to log to file override "msbuild.logger". See example below.
var fs = require('fs');
var util = require('util');
var log_file = fs.createWriteStream(__dirname + '/log.txt', {flags : 'w'});
var log_stdout = process.stdout;
msbuild.logger = function(d) { //
log_file.write(util.format(d) + '\n');
log_stdout.write(util.format(d) + '\n');
};
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild(function(){});
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.sln';
msbuild.configuration='Release';
msbuild.publishProfile='Production_Environment';
var overrideParams = [];
overrideParams.push('/p:VisualStudioVersion=14.0');
overrideParams.push('/p:allowUntrustedCertificate=true');
overrideParams.push('/P:Password=myp@assword');
msbuild.config('overrideParams',overrideParams);
msbuild.publish();
'/p:VisualStudioVersion=14.0' sets version location C:\Program Files (x86)\MSBuild\Microsoft\VisualStudio\v14.0 '/tv:14.0' sets proj file targets
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.sln';
msbuild.overrideParams.push('/clp:ErrorsOnly');
msbuild.build();
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.sln';
msbuild.configuration = 'your_app_configuration';
msbuild.publishProfile='your_app_publish_profile';
msbuild.exec = function(cmd,params,cb){
console.log('\nTEST 1: Preview MSBUILD Command');
console.log('********** test - start ************');
console.log(cmd);
console.log(params);
console.log('********** test - end ************\n');
}
msbuild.publish();
var your_callback = function(){
console.log('msbuild done. move on...');
}
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild(your_callback);
msbuild.sourcePath = 'c:/your_app.sln';
msbuild.configuration = 'your_app_configuration';
msbuild.publishProfile='your_app_publish_profile';
msbuild.build();
var fs = require('fs');
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.logger = function(results){
fs.appendFile('test.txt', '\n' + results, function (err) {});
};
var fs = require('fs');
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.on('status',function(err,results){
fs.appendFile('test.txt', '\nRESULTS: ' + results, function (err) {});
});
msbuild.on('error',function(err,results){
fs.appendFile('test.txt', '\nERROR: ' + results, function (err) {});
});
msbuild.on('done',function(err,results){
fs.appendFile('test.txt', '\nDONE: ' + results, function (err) {});
});
additional configuration parameters
os currently only support windows
processor 'x86', 'x64'
version tools version; determines local path to msbuild.exe
sourcePath 'c:/mypath/mysolution.sln' or 'c:/mypath/myproject.csproj
configuration solution configurations; targets an environment (debug,release)
publishProfile publish profile; targets a specific machine (app01,app02)
outputPath package deploy path
overrideParams property overrides ['/p:WarningLevel=2','/p:OutputDir=bin\Debug','/tv:4.0']
Changes include:
1. removed csproj and sln validation. not necessary.
2. fixed broken tests commented out in release "3.4.0"
3. moved examples into separate repo [nodejs-msbuild-examples](https://github.com/jhaker/nodejs-msbuild-examples)
Changes include:
1. console.log extracted to allow extension
2. minor formatting - adjustment of line indentations
'12.0': '12.0',
'14.0': '14.0'
Changes include:
1. overrideParams validation has been corrected to support single character parameters
Example: "/m"
2. no longer requires "configuration"
3. no longer requires "publishProfile"
"sourcePath" is required if the "configuration" and "publishProfile" are not defined
build script
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'C:/myproject.sln'
msbuild.publishProfile = 'myproject';
msbuild.configuration = 'release';
msbuild.publish();
error
"C:\myproject\myproject.csproj" (default target) (1) ->
(MSDeployPublish target) -> C:\Program Files (x86)\MSBuild
\Microsoft\VisualStudio\v14.0\Web\Microsoft.Web.Publishing.
targets(4295,5): msdeploy error ERROR_USER_UNAUTHORIZED:
Web deployment task failed. (Connected to the remote
computer ("111.111.111.11") using the Web Management Service,
but could not authorize. Make sure that you are using the
correct user name and password, that the site you are
connecting to exists, and that the credentials represent a
user who has permissions to access the site. Learn more at:
http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=221672#ERROR_USER_
UNAUTHORIZED.) [C:\myproject\myproject.csproj]
5 Warning(s)
1 Error(s)
Add deployment credentials.
(Option 1)
(Option 2)
/*** modified build script ***/
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'C:/myproject.sln'
msbuild.publishProfile = 'myproject';
msbuild.configuration = 'release';
msbuild.overrideParams.push('/P:User=user_name');
msbuild.overrideParams.push('/P:Password=user_pwd');
msbuild.publish();
C:\Program Files (x86)\MSBuild\Microsoft.Cpp\v4.0\V120\ Microsoft.Cpp.Platform.targets(64,5): error MSB8020: The build tools for Visual Studio 2012 (Platform Toolset = 'v110') cannot be found.
Include overrideParams(
--msvs_version=2012) or update your csproj files
build script
var _msbuild = require('msbuild');
var msbuild = new _msbuild();
msbuild.sourcePath = 'C:/myproject/myproject.csproj'
msbuild.package();
error
"C:\myproject\myproject.csproj" (package target) (1) ->(
BuildPackage target) -> C:\.nuget\NuGet.targets(109,9):
error : The imported project "C:\Program Files
(x86)\MSBuild\Microsoft\VisualStudio\v12.0\WebApplications
\Microsoft.WebApplication.targets" was not found.
Confirm that the path in the <Import> declaration is
correct,and that the file exists on disk. C:\myproject
\myproject.csproj [C:\myproject\myproject.csproj]
C:\.nuget\NuGet.targets(109,9): error MSB3073:The
command ""..\.nuget\NuGet.exe" pack "C:\myproject
\myproject.csproj" -Properties "Configuration=Debug;
Platform=AnyCPU" -NonInteractive -OutputDirectory
"C:\myproject\bin" -symbols" exited with code 1.
[C:\myproject\myproject.csproj] 7 Warning(s)
Try removing
<BuildPackage>true</BuildPackage> from project configuration file "*.csproj". It can be found near the top nested under
<PropertyGroup>.
If anyone knows why this worked in Visual Studio but not cmd line please post.