The Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript enables both client-side and server-side JavaScript applications to authenticate users using Azure AD for work and school accounts (AAD), Microsoft personal accounts (MSA), and social identity providers like Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft accounts, etc. through Azure AD B2C service. It also enables your app to get tokens to access Microsoft Cloud services such as Microsoft Graph.
The
The lib folder contains the source code for our libraries in active development. You will also find all the details about installing the libraries in their respective README.md.
Microsoft Authentication Library for Node.js v1.x: A Node.js library that enables authentication and token acquisition with the Microsoft Identity platform in JavaScript applications. Implements the following OAuth 2.0 protocols and is OpenID-compliant:
Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript v2.x: A browser-based, framework-agnostic browser library that enables authentication and token acquisition with the Microsoft Identity platform in JavaScript applications. Implements the OAuth 2.0 Authorization Code Flow with PKCE, and is OpenID-compliant.
Microsoft Authentication Library for React v1.x: A wrapper of the msal-browser 2.x library for apps using React.
Microsoft Authentication Library for Angular v2.x: A wrapper of the msal-browser 2.x library for apps using Angular framework.
Microsoft Authentication Library for JavaScript v1.x: A browser-based, framework-agnostic core library that enables authentication and token acquisition with the Microsoft Identity platform in JavaScript applications. Implements the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Grant Flow, and is OpenID-compliant.
Microsoft Authentication Library for Angular: A wrapper of the core 1.x library for apps using Angular framework.
The
The maintenance folder contains the source code for our libraries that are in maintenance mode (only receiving security fixes).
Active Directory Authentication Library for Node.js: A Node.js library that enables authentication and token acquisition with the Microsoft Identity platform in Node.js applications.
Active Directory Authentication Library for JavaScript: A browser-based, framework-agnostic core library that enables authentication and token acquisition with the Microsoft Identity platform in JavaScript applications. Implements the OAuth 1.0 Implicit Grant Flow.
Microsoft Authentication Library for AngularJS: A wrapper of the core 1.x library for apps using the AngularJS framework.
Azure Active Directory Passport.js Plug-In: a collection of Passport strategies to help you integrate with Azure Active Directory. It includes OpenID Connect, WS-Federation, and SAML-P authentication and authorization.
We ship a number of different packages which are meant for different platforms. You can see the relationship between packages and different authentication flows they implement below.
The
The samples folder contains sample applications for our libraries. A complete list of samples can be found in the respective package folders or on our wiki.
All of our libraries follow semantic versioning. We recommend using the latest version of each library to ensure you have the latest security patches and bug fixes.
Please check the roadmap to see what we are working on and what we have planned for future releases.
GitHub Issues is the best place to ask questions, report bugs, and new request features.
FAQs for access to our frequently asked questions.
Stack Overflow using "msal" and "msal.js" tag.
We enthusiastically welcome contributions and feedback. Please read the contributing guide before you begin.
If you find a security issue with our libraries or services please report it to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) with as much detail as possible. Your submission may be eligible for a bounty through the Microsoft Bounty program. Please do not post security issues to GitHub Issues or any other public site. We will contact you shortly upon receiving the information. We encourage you to get notifications of when security incidents occur by visiting this page and subscribing to Security Advisory Alerts.
