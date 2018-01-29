MSAViewer

Multiple Sequence Alignment Viewer - the MSAViewer - a BioJS component.

< script src = //cdn.bio.sh/msa/1.0/msa.min.gz.js > </ script >

Yes you can either link to the minified, gzipped CDN version or download the dev version from S3 .

Use it

Full screen mode.

Demo

These examples show how you could embed the MSAViewer into your page.

Current sniper with different examples

display an MSA

Features

runs purely in the Browser

import files in format like FASTA, Clustal, ...

be interactive and receive Events

filter, sort, hide the sequences

display sequence features

extendable Views for your integration

customizable viewport

simplicity as design rule

export to fASTAb

generate the consenus seq

more to come ...

Use the MSAViewer

The following examples assume that the msa() constructor is available.

If you have loaded msa as a script in your web page with something like...

< script src = "//cdn.bio.sh/msa/latest/msa.min.gz.js" > </ script >

... then congratulations! You are ready to go.

If you are using npm and are adding msa as a dependency, then you can use the following:

var msa = require ( "msa" );

Import seqs

a) Directly import a url

var opts = { el : rootDiv, importURL : "./data/fer1.clustal" , }; var m = msa(opts);

-> JSBin example

b) Import your own sequences from a string

var fasta = ">seq1

\ ACTG

\ >seq2

\ ACGG

" ; var seqs = msa.io.fasta.parse(fasta); var m = msa({ el : rootDiv, seqs : seqs }); m.render();

-> JSBin Example

c) Asynchronously import seqs

var m = msa({ el : rootDiv, }); msa.io.clustal.read( "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wilzbach/msa/master/test/dummy/samples/p53.clustalo.clustal" , function ( err, seqs ) { m.seqs.reset(seqs); m.render(); });

-> JSBin example

d) Import your sequences from the DOM

var fasta = document .getElementById( "fasta-file" ).innerText; var seqs = msa.io.fasta.parse(fasta); var m = msa({ el : rootDiv, seqs : seqs }); m.render();

with the following data stored in your HTML page:

< pre style = "display: none" id = "fasta-file" > >seq1 ACTG >seq2 ACGG </ pre >

-> JSBin Example

Basic config parameters

bootstrapMenu : automagically show a menu

: automagically show a menu el : the root DOM element

: the root DOM element importURL : when you want to import a file automagically

: when you want to import a file automagically seqs : if you prefer to pass sequences as object

There also many other option - grouped into these categories. See below for more details.

column : hide columns

: hide columns colorscheme : everything about a colorscheme

: everything about a colorscheme conf : basic configuration

: basic configuration vis : visual elements

: visual elements visorder : ordering of the visual elements

: ordering of the visual elements zoomer : everything that is pixel-based

Getting help

Please open an issue or ping us on Gitter

MSAViewer in Action

Are you using the MSAViewer? Don't hesistate to make a PR and let us know!

Change the colorscheme

Checkout this live example or edit.

var opts = { el: rootDiv, importURL: "./data/fer1.clustal" , colorscheme: { "scheme" : "hydro" } }; var m = msa(opts);

Own colorscheme

var opts = { el: rootDiv, importURL: "./data/fer1.clustal" , colorscheme: { "scheme" : "hydro" } }; var m = msa(opts); m.g.colorscheme.addStaticScheme( "own" ,{ A : "orange" , C : "red" , G : "green" , T : "blue" }); m.g.colorscheme. set ( "scheme" , "own" );

Have a look at the doc for more info.

Add features

Checkout this live example or edit.

var xhr = require ( "xhr" ); var gffParser = require ( "biojs-io-gff" ); var m = msa({ el : rootDiv, importURL : "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wilzbach/msa/master/test/dummy/samples/p53.clustalo.clustal" ); xhr( "./data/fer1.gff3" , function ( err, request, body ) { var features = gffParser.parseSeqs(body); m.seqs.addFeatures(features); }); xhr( "./data/fer1.gff_jalview" , function ( err, request, body ) { var features = gffParser.parseSeqs(body); m.seqs.addFeatures(features); });

m.seqs.at( 0 ). set ( "hidden" , true ) m.seqs.at( 0 ). get ( "seq" ) m.seqs.at( 0 ). get ( "seqId" ) m.seqs.at( 0 ). set ( "seq" , "AAAA" ) m.seqs.add({seq: "AAA" }); m.seqs.unshift({seq: "AAA" }); m.seqs.pop() m.seqs.shift() m.seqs.length m.seqs.pluck( "seqId" ) m.seqs.remove(m.seqs.at( 2 )) m.seqs.getMaxLength() m.seqs.addFeatures() m.seqs.removeAllFeatures() m.seqs.setRef(m.seqs.at( 1 )) m.seqs.comparator = "seqId" m.seqs. sort () m.seqs.comparator = function(a,b){ return - a. get ( "seq" ).localeCompare(b. get ( "seq" ))} m.seqs. sort ()

Even more is possible.

m .g .selcol .add (new msa.selection.rowsel({ seqId : "f1" })); m .g .selcol .add (new msa.selection.columnsel({ xStart : 10 , xEnd : 12 })); m .g .selcol .add (new msa.selection.possel({ xStart : 10 , xEnd : 12 , seqId : "f1" })); m .g .selcol .reset ([new msa.selection.rowsel({ seqId : "f1" })]);

m .g .selcol .getBlocksForRow () m .g .selcol .getAllColumnBlocks () m .g .selcol .invertRow ( @model .pluck "id" ) m .g .selcol .invertCol ([ 0 , 1 , 2 ]) m .g .selcol .reset () m .g .user .set ( "searchText" , search)

Jump to a column

m .g .zoomer .setLeftOffset( 10 )

Export and save

m.utils.export.saveAsFile(m, "all.fasta" ) m.utils.export.saveSelection(m, "selection.fasta" ) m.utils.export.saveAnnots(m, "features.gff3" ) m.utils.export.saveAsImg(m, "biojs-msa.png" ) m.utils.export.shareLink(m, function ( link ) { window .open(link, '_blank' ) }) var url = m.g.config.get( 'url' ) if url.indexOf( "localhost" ) || url === "dragimport" m.utils.export.publishWeb(m, function ( link ) { m.utils.export.openInJalview(link, m.g.colorscheme.get( "scheme" )) }); } else { m.utils.export.openInJalview(url, m.g.colorscheme.get( "scheme" )) }

msa.g.vis. set ( "marker" , false ); msa.g.zoomer. set ( "alignmentHeight" , 500 )

Listen to attribute events

All classes

m .g .selcol .on (" change ", function ( prev , new ){ })

You can also listen to more specific events

m .g .vis .on (" change :alignmentWidth" , function ( prev , new ){ })

Listen to user interactions

msa.g.on( "residue:click" , function ( data ) { ... }): msa.g.on( "residue:mousein" , function ( data ) { ... }): msa.g.on( "residue:mouseout" , function ( data ) { ... }):

If you want to listen to mouse events, you need to set the flag: conf.registerMouseHover . There is a plethora of events that you can listen to

msa.g.on( "row:click" , function ( data ) { ... }): msa.g.on( "column:click" , function ( data ) { ... }): msa.g.on( "meta:click" , function ( data ) { ... }): ...

Config parameters in g

conf: { registerMouseHover: false , registerMouseClicks: true , importProxy: "https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/" , eventBus: true , alphabetSize: 20 , dropImport: false , debug: false , hasRef: false // hasReference, manualRendering: false // manually control the render (not recommened) }, colorscheme: { scheme: "taylor" , // name of your color scheme colorBackground: true , // otherwise only the text will be colored showLowerCase: true , // used to hide and show lowercase chars in the overviewbox opacity: 0.6 //opacity for the residues }, columns: { hidden: [] // hidden columns } vis: { sequences: true , markers: true , metacell: false , conserv: false , overviewbox: false , seqlogo: false , gapHeader: false , leftHeader: true , // about the labels labels: true , labelName: true , labelId: true , labelPartition: false , labelCheckbox: false , // meta stuff metaGaps: true , metaIdentity: true , metaLinks: true }, zoomer: { // general alignmentWidth: "auto" , alignmentHeight: 225 , columnWidth: 15 , rowHeight: 15 , autoResize: true , // only for the width // labels textVisible: true , labelIdLength: 30 , labelNameLength: 100 , labelPartLength: 15 , labelCheckLength: 15 , labelFontsize: 13 , labelLineHeight: "13px" , // marker markerFontsize: "10px" , stepSize: 1 , markerStepSize: 2 , markerHeight: 20 , // canvas residueFont: "13" , //in px canvasEventScale: 1 , // overview box boxRectHeight: 2 , boxRectWidth: 2 , overviewboxPaddingTop: 10 , // meta cell metaGapWidth: 35 , metaIdentWidth: 40 , metaLinksWidth: 25 }

The menu has its own small set of properties that can be modified. It's the menu property for both the defaultmenu as using the menu bootstrapping.

menu : { menuFontsize : "14px" , menuItemFontsize : "14px" , menuItemLineHeight : "14px" , menuMarginLeft : "3px" , menuPadding : "3px 4px 3px 4px" , }

Sequence model

{ name : "" , id : "" , seq : "" , height : 1 , ref : false }

FAQ

Q: How can I define my own color scheme?

↝ play in JSBin ↝ read the documentation

Guidelines

KISS -> avoid komplexity

keep it modular

avoid boiler-plate code

avoid more than two args for public methods -> accepting a dictionary is more flexible

max. 200 lines per file (-> better organization)

Step 1) Setting up

git clone https://github.com/wilzbach/msa cd msa npm install

npm: You will need the npm package manager (and node) for this. On most distributions there is a package, look here

Step 2) Developing

In the root dir execute:

You can browse the snippets at localhost:9090/snippets.

Compiling for the browser

For most cases using our CDN builds, is the best way to go. If you need to make some changes to the MSA, you can get a minified bundle in the folder dist with:

gulp build

Package list

↝ Package list

Project structure

browser.js main file for browserify - defines the global namespace in the browser

main file for browserify - defines the global namespace in the browser css stylesheet folder (previously used for SASS)

stylesheet folder (previously used for SASS) gulpfile.js task definition file (for gulp

task definition file (for gulp package.json npm config

npm config examples short coding snippets that are run by sniper

short coding snippets that are run by src the main source code

Want to learn more?

Continue at the wiki.

Getting involved

Just pick a open issue on the issue tracker and help to make the MSAViewer better.

The best way to get your feature request is to send us a pull request. Don't worry about simple implementations, we will help you to make it better.

For more questions, ping us on the issue tracker or Gitter.

Team

Without the help of these awesome people the MSAViewer project wouldn't have been possible:

Sebastian Wilzbach (Technical University of Munich; TUM), Ian Sillitoe (University College London), Benedikt Rauscher (TUM), Robert Sheridan (Harvard Medical School), James Procter (University of Dundee), Suzanna Lewis (Berkeley), Burkhard Rost (TUM), Tatyana Goldberg(TUM) and Guy Yachdav (TUM).

Do you want to be part of the team? Just grab an issue and send us a PR! Ask us on Gitter if you need help to get started.

Versioning & CDN

New MSA versions are released following semantic versioning. Starting from 1.0.3 git tags match the versions deployed on npm and our CDN. On our CDN we offer four different versions:

https : https : https : https :

If you use the MSAViewer in production, we recommend to lock the CDN version to an exact release and update from time to time.

License

This project is licensed under the Boost Software License 1.0.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person or organization obtaining a copy of the software and accompanying documentation covered by this license (the "Software") to use, reproduce, display, distribute, execute, and transmit the Software, and to prepare derivative works of the Software, and to permit third-parties to whom the Software is furnished to do so, all subject to the following:

If you use the MSAViewer on your website, it solely requires you to link to us.

Citing the MSAViewer

The MSAViewer has been published 🎉

Please cite this paper, when you use the MSAViewer in your project.

Guy Yachdav and Sebastian Wilzbach and Benedikt Rauscher and Robert Sheridan and Ian Sillitoe and James Procter and Suzanna Lewis and Burkhard Rost and Tatyana Goldberg. "MSAViewer: interactive JavaScript visualization of multiple sequence alignments." Bioinformatics (2016)

As Bibtex: