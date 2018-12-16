Convert various time formats to milliseconds at build time in Babel.
Simply install and configure
babel-plugin-macros and then use
ms.macro
the same way you use
ms.
Given the following input:
import ms from 'ms.macro';
const ONE_DAY = ms('1 day');
const TWO_DAYS = ms('2 days');
Babel will produce the following output:
const ONE_DAY = 86400000;
const TWO_DAYS = 172800000;
It also works as a tagged template literal:
const ONE_DAY = ms`1 day`;
const TWO_DAYS = ms`2 days`;
That will produce the same output as the function version.
ms as a macro?
The two main advantages of running
ms as a macro are that there are no
runtime dependencies and any errors (such as mistakenly calling
ms('1 da')
instead of
ms('1 day')) become build-time errors rather than run-time errors.
ms as a macro?
This macro only supports the single string-argument signature of
ms, i.e.,
passing a single string and getting back a number. This is because when you are
converting a number of milliseconds to an equivalent string representation you
are typically using calculated values not available at build-time. If you want
to convert a number of milliseconds to an equivalent string representation you
should use the
ms package directly. If you want to use both packages
together, you can give the imported values different names:
import ms from 'ms';
import msm from './ms.macro';
const ONE_DAY = msm('1 day');
const str = ms(172800000);
That will result in the following output:
import ms from 'ms';
const ONE_DAY = 86400000;
const str = ms(172800000);
MIT