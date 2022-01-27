Runtime for isomorphic javascript libraries (that work in the browser and node.js environment) generated via Autorest.

Requirements

Node.js version > 6.x

npm install -g typescript

Installation

After cloning the repo, execute npm install

Execution

Set the subscriptionId and token as instructed in samples/node-samples.ts

Run npx ts-node samples/node-sample.js

In the browser

Run npm run build

Set the subscriptionId and token then

Open index.html file in the browser. It should show the response from GET request on the storage account. From Chrome type Ctrl + Shift + I and you can see the logs in console.

Architecture Overview

You can find an explanation of how this repository's code works by going to our architecture overview.

