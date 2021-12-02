Use this package to easily convert various time formats to milliseconds.
ms('2 days') // 172800000
ms('1d') // 86400000
ms('10h') // 36000000
ms('2.5 hrs') // 9000000
ms('2h') // 7200000
ms('1m') // 60000
ms('5s') // 5000
ms('1y') // 31557600000
ms('100') // 100
ms('-3 days') // -259200000
ms('-1h') // -3600000
ms('-200') // -200
ms(60000) // "1m"
ms(2 * 60000) // "2m"
ms(-3 * 60000) // "-3m"
ms(ms('10 hours')) // "10h"
ms(60000, { long: true }) // "1 minute"
ms(2 * 60000, { long: true }) // "2 minutes"
ms(-3 * 60000, { long: true }) // "-3 minutes"
ms(ms('10 hours'), { long: true }) // "10 hours"
As of v3.0, this package includes TypeScript definitions.
For added safety, we're using Template Literal Types (added in TypeScript 4.1). This ensures that you don't accidentally pass
ms values that it can't process.
This won't require you to do anything special in most situations, but you can also import the
StringValue type from
ms if you need to use it.
import ms, { StringValue } from 'ms';
// Using the exported type.
function example(value: StringValue) {
ms(value);
}
// This function will only accept a string compatible with `ms`.
example('1 h');
In this example, we use a Type Assertion to coerce a
string.
import ms, { StringValue } from 'ms';
// Type assertion with the exported type.
function example(value: string) {
try {
// A string could be "wider" than the values accepted by `ms`, so we assert
// that our `value` is a `StringValue`.
//
// It's important to note that this can be dangerous (see below).
ms(value as StringValue);
} catch (error: Error) {
// Handle any errors from invalid vaues.
console.error(error);
}
}
// This function will accept any string, which may result in a bug.
example('any value');
You may also create a custom Template Literal Type.
import ms from 'ms';
type OnlyDaysAndWeeks = `${number} ${'days' | 'weeks'}`;
// Using a custom Template Literal Type.
function example(value: OnlyDaysAndWeeks) {
// The type of `value` is narrower than the values `ms` accepts, which is
// safe to use without coercion.
ms(value);
}
// This function will accept "# days" or "# weeks" only.
example('5.2 days');
ms as a macro at build-time.
npm link
Instead of the default one from npm, Node.js will now use your clone of ms!
As always, you can run the tests using:
npm test
It is a very small package which converts various times into milliseconds and vice-versa. I used this on my browser as well as NodeJS environment and worked perfectly. There were some bugs in it as such it rounded off the ‘hours’ which I get from millisecond. Instead of showing 1.5 hrs, it showed 2 hrs. But it recently got updated in one of the issues by someone which supported decimal support. So till now, I haven’t seen any other bugs and it works good
Changing the time format from days, minutes, etc to milliseconds format, this is a lightweight tool. I have used it several times and it is very easy to use and also has great documentation.
A handy tool for changing time format into milliseconds. But when it comes to converting ms into the human-readable format it only displays days. By the way, it is a great tool.