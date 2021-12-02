ms

Use this package to easily convert various time formats to milliseconds.

Examples

ms( '2 days' ) ms( '1d' ) ms( '10h' ) ms( '2.5 hrs' ) ms( '2h' ) ms( '1m' ) ms( '5s' ) ms( '1y' ) ms( '100' ) ms( '-3 days' ) ms( '-1h' ) ms( '-200' )

Convert from Milliseconds

ms( 60000 ) ms( 2 * 60000 ) ms( -3 * 60000 ) ms(ms( '10 hours' ))

Time Format Written-Out

ms( 60000 , { long : true }) ms( 2 * 60000 , { long : true }) ms( -3 * 60000 , { long : true }) ms(ms( '10 hours' ), { long : true })

Features

Works both in Node.js and in the browser

If a number is supplied to ms , a string with a unit is returned

, a string with a unit is returned If a string that contains the number is supplied, it returns it as a number (e.g.: it returns 100 for '100' )

for ) If you pass a string with a number and a valid unit, the number of equivalent milliseconds is returned

TypeScript support

As of v3.0, this package includes TypeScript definitions.

For added safety, we're using Template Literal Types (added in TypeScript 4.1). This ensures that you don't accidentally pass ms values that it can't process.

This won't require you to do anything special in most situations, but you can also import the StringValue type from ms if you need to use it.

import ms, { StringValue } from 'ms' ; function example ( value: StringValue ) { ms(value); } example( '1 h' );

In this example, we use a Type Assertion to coerce a string .

import ms, { StringValue } from 'ms' ; function example ( value: string ) { try { ms(value as StringValue); } catch (error: Error ) { console .error(error); } } example( 'any value' );

You may also create a custom Template Literal Type.

import ms from 'ms' ; type OnlyDaysAndWeeks = ` ${ number } ${ 'days' | 'weeks' } ` ; function example ( value: OnlyDaysAndWeeks ) { ms(value); } example( '5.2 days' );

Caught a Bug?

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Link the package to the global module directory: npm link Within the module you want to test your local development instance of ms, just link it to the dependencies: npm link ms . Instead of the default one from npm, Node.js will now use your clone of ms!