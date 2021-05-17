Parse MRZ (Machine Readable Zone) from identity documents.
$ npm install mrz
const parse = require('mrz').parse;
let mrz = [
'I<UTOD23145890<1233<<<<<<<<<<<',
'7408122F1204159UTO<<<<<<<<<<<6',
'ERIKSSON<<ANNA<MARIA<<<<<<<<<<',
];
var result = parse(mrz);
console.log(result);
Parses the provided MRZ. The argument can be an array of lines or a single string
including line breaks. This function throws an error if the input is in an
unsupported format. It will never throw an error when there are invalid fields
in the MRZ. Instead, the
result.valid value will be
false and
details about the invalid fields can be found in
result.details.
String identifying the format of the parsed MRZ. Supported formats are:
true if all fields are valid.
false otherwise.
Object mapping field names to their respective value. The value is set to
null
if it is invalid. The value may be different than the raw value. For example
result.fields.sex will be "male" when the raw value was "M".
Array of objects describing all parsed fields. Its structure is:
result.fields.
null.
line,
start,
end and
raw.
line.
line.
Static mapping of supported formats.
Static mapping of state code to state name.
