mru

mrujs

by Konnor Rogers
0.7.2 (see all)

UJS for modern javascript.

Overview

3K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Purpose

To provide an upgrade path for those looking to retain the features of rails-ujs, but using a currently maintained library written in Typescript and using modern features like MutationObservers and fetch.

Check out the docs

The official docs can be found here:

https://mrujs.com

Working on mrujs locally

  1. Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/ParamagicDev/mrujs
cd mrujs
  1. Install packages
yarn install

View Dev Server

yarn start

Run tests

yarn test

Rails

There is also a Rails dummy app attached in this repo for testing.

Installation

Top level:

bundle install

Starting

Must be run within the test/rails/dummy directory.

cd test/rails/dummy && bundle exec rails server

Tests

From any where outside of the test/rails/dummy directory:

bundle exec rake test

Docs

Docs are located in /docs and use Bridgetown + Netlify.

To start the docs server do the following:

cd docs && yarn install && bundle install && yarn start

