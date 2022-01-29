To provide an upgrade path for those looking to retain the features of rails-ujs, but using a currently maintained library written in Typescript and using modern features like MutationObservers and fetch.
The official docs can be found here:
git clone https://github.com/ParamagicDev/mrujs
cd mrujs
yarn install
yarn start
yarn test
There is also a Rails dummy app attached in this repo for testing.
Top level:
bundle install
Must be run within the
test/rails/dummy directory.
cd test/rails/dummy && bundle exec rails server
From any where outside of the
test/rails/dummy directory:
bundle exec rake test
Docs are located in
/docs and use Bridgetown + Netlify.
To start the docs server do the following:
cd docs && yarn install && bundle install && yarn start