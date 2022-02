A Material Design style React Native component library.

Tips

This repository is no longer maintained because there is no time to maintain.

Recommend another one: React Native Material Design, which is heavily developed on top of the mrn project.

http://mrn.js.org/manual/installation.html#getting-started

You can visit http://mrn.js.org to look at the document.

Platform

Android :support Android 4.1+ (API 16+)

iOS : Don't have a plan for now

Demo

MaterialReactNative

Github:https://github.com/binggg/MaterialReactNative

License

This project is licenced under the MIT License.