A tiny (2.8kB) and fast utility for getting a MIME type from an extension or filename

Features

Lightweight – 2.8kB gzip

Only includes standard mime types; all experimental and vendor-specific mimetypes removed.

Performant

All lookups are O(1) with minimal processing.

Comprehensive Dictionary

Generated from mime-db , which aggregates the IANA, NGINX, and Apache datasets.

Customizable

Exposes the mimes dictionary for easy additions or overrides.

Supports Native ESM and Deno

Ships with CommonJS and ESM support!

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import { lookup, mimes } from 'mrmime' ; lookup( 'txt' ); lookup( '.txt' ); lookup( 'a.txt' ); lookup( '.xyz' ); mimes[ 'xyz' ] = 'hello/world' ; lookup( 'xyz' );

API

Returns: string or undefined

input

Type: string

The extension or filename to lookup.

Important: Any input value is cast to string, lowercased, and trimmed.

value is cast to string, lowercased, and trimmed. If a filename or filepath is provided, only the extension will be used.

Benchmarks

Running on Node v16.8.0

Load times: mrmime 0. 963ms mime/lite 3. 281ms mime 6. 751ms Benchmark :: plain ("ext") mime x 598 ,849 ops/sec ±0.28% (94 runs sampled) mime/lite x 536 ,643 ops/sec ±0.11% (97 runs sampled) mrmime x 835 ,885 ops/sec ±0.20% (97 runs sampled) Benchmark :: leading (".ext") mime x 368 ,656 ops/sec ±0.19% (99 runs sampled) mime/lite x 368 ,318 ops/sec ±0.13% (97 runs sampled) mrmime x 533 ,643 ops/sec ±0.10% (96 runs sampled) Benchmark :: filename ("file.ext") mime x 326 ,907 ops/sec ±0.17% (95 runs sampled) mime/lite x 327 ,479 ops/sec ±0.12% (98 runs sampled) mrmime x 512 ,823 ops/sec ±0.12% (99 runs sampled)

Credits

Of course, a thank-you to mime serving the community all these years & for being a all-encompassing MIME type library. I've only ever needed lookup/ getType functionality – and now ESM support – so mrmime can only ever support 1/3 of what mime offers, at best.

This would not be possible without the team behind mime-db , who have painstakingly maintained an amazing database for 7+ years.

Artwork created by mintinol, which I found here.

Finally, thanks to Tim Branyen for donating the package name :)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards