openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mrm

mrmime

by Luke Edwards
1.0.0 (see all)

A tiny (2.8kB) and fast utility for getting a MIME type from an extension or filename

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1M

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mrmime
A tiny (2.8kB) and fast utility for getting a MIME type from an extension or filename

Features

  • Lightweight – 2.8kB gzip
    Only includes standard mime types; all experimental and vendor-specific mimetypes removed.

  • Performant
    All lookups are O(1) with minimal processing.

  • Comprehensive Dictionary
    Generated from mime-db, which aggregates the IANA, NGINX, and Apache datasets.

  • Customizable
    Exposes the mimes dictionary for easy additions or overrides.

  • Supports Native ESM and Deno
    Ships with CommonJS and ESM support!

Install

$ npm install --save mrmime

Usage

import { lookup, mimes } from 'mrmime';

// Get a MIME type
// ---
lookup('txt'); //=> "text/plain"
lookup('.txt'); //=> "text/plain"
lookup('a.txt'); //=> "text/plain"

// Unknown extension
// ---
lookup('.xyz'); //=> undefined

// Add extension to dictionary
// ---
mimes['xyz'] = 'hello/world';
lookup('xyz'); //=> "hello/world"

API

lookup(input)

Returns: string or undefined

input

Type: string

The extension or filename to lookup.

Important:

  • Any input value is cast to string, lowercased, and trimmed.
  • If a filename or filepath is provided, only the extension will be used.

Benchmarks

Running on Node v16.8.0

Load times:
  mrmime     0.963ms
  mime/lite  3.281ms
  mime       6.751ms

Benchmark :: plain ("ext")
  mime          x 598,849 ops/sec ±0.28% (94 runs sampled)
  mime/lite     x 536,643 ops/sec ±0.11% (97 runs sampled)
  mrmime        x 835,885 ops/sec ±0.20% (97 runs sampled)

Benchmark :: leading (".ext")
  mime          x 368,656 ops/sec ±0.19% (99 runs sampled)
  mime/lite     x 368,318 ops/sec ±0.13% (97 runs sampled)
  mrmime        x 533,643 ops/sec ±0.10% (96 runs sampled)

Benchmark :: filename ("file.ext")
  mime          x 326,907 ops/sec ±0.17% (95 runs sampled)
  mime/lite     x 327,479 ops/sec ±0.12% (98 runs sampled)
  mrmime        x 512,823 ops/sec ±0.12% (99 runs sampled)

Credits

Of course, a thank-you to mime serving the community all these years & for being a all-encompassing MIME type library. I've only ever needed lookup/getType functionality – and now ESM support – so mrmime can only ever support 1/3 of what mime offers, at best.

This would not be possible without the team behind mime-db, who have painstakingly maintained an amazing database for 7+ years.

Artwork created by mintinol, which I found here.

Finally, thanks to Tim Branyen for donating the package name :)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial