Command line tool to help you keep configuration (
package.json,
.gitignore,
.eslintrc, etc.) of your open source projects in sync.
Most of the available tools are template based. Template approach works moderately well for new project generation but doesn’t work well for updating. Mrm’s approach is closer to codemods than templates.
Read more in my article, Automating open source project configuration with Mrm, or watch my talk on Mrm.
These tasks are included by default:
