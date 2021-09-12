mri

Quickly scan for CLI flags and arguments

This is a fast and lightweight alternative to minimist and yargs-parser .

It only exists because I find that I usually don't need most of what minimist and yargs-parser have to offer. However, mri is similar enough that it might function as a "drop-in replacement" for you, too!

See Comparisons for more info.

Install

$ npm install --save mri

Usage

$ demo-cli --foo --bar=baz -mtv -- hello world

const mri = require ( 'mri' ); const argv = process.argv.slice( 2 ); mri(argv); mri(argv, { boolean :[ 'bar' ] }); mri(argv, { alias : { b : 'bar' , foo : [ 'f' , 'fuz' ] } });

API

Return: Object

args

Type: Array

Default: []

An array of arguments to parse. For CLI usage, send process.argv.slice(2) . See process.argv for info.

Type: Object

Default: {}

An object of keys whose values are String s or Array<String> of aliases. These will be added to the parsed output with matching values.

Type: Array|String

Default: []

A single key (or array of keys) that should be parsed as Boolean s.

Type: Object

Default: {}

An key:value object of defaults. If a default is provided for a key, its type ( typeof ) will be used to cast parsed arguments.

mri([ '--foo' , 'bar' ]); mri([ '--foo' , 'bar' ], { default : { foo : true , baz : 'hello' , bat : 42 } });

Note: Because --foo has a default of true , its output is cast to a Boolean. This means that foo=true , making 'bar' an extra argument ( _ key).

Type: Array|String

Default: []

A single key (or array of keys) that should be parsed as String s.

Type: Function

Default: undefined

Callback that is run when a parsed flag has not been defined as a known key or alias. Its only parameter is the unknown flag itself; eg --foobar or -f .

Once an unknown flag is encountered, parsing will terminate, regardless of your return value.

Note: mri only checks for unknown flags if options.unknown and options.alias are populated. Otherwise, everything will be accepted.

Comparisons

minimist

mri is 5x faster (see benchmarks)

Numerical values are cast as Number s when possible A key (and its aliases) will always honor opts.boolean or opts.string

Short flag groups are treated as Boolean s by default: minimist([ '-abc' , 'hello' ]); mri([ '-abc' , 'hello' ]);

The opts.unknown behaves differently: Unlike minimist , mri will not continue continue parsing after encountering an unknown flag

Missing options : opts.stopEarly opts['--']

Ignores newlines (

) within args (see test)

Ignores slashBreaks within args (see test)

Ignores dot-nested flags (see test)

mri is 40x faster (see benchmarks)

is 40x faster (see benchmarks) Numerical values are cast as Number s when possible A key (and its aliases) will always honor opts.boolean or opts.string

s when possible Missing options : opts.array opts.config opts.coerce opts.count opts.envPrefix opts.narg opts.normalize opts.configuration opts.number opts['--']

: Missing parser.detailed() method

method No additional configuration object

Added options.unknown feature

Benchmarks

Running Node.js v10.13.0

Load Times: nopt 3. 179ms yargs-parser 2. 137ms minimist 0. 746ms mri 0. 517ms Benchmark: minimist x 328 ,747 ops/sec ±1.09% (89 runs sampled) mri x 1 ,622,801 ops/sec ±0.94% (92 runs sampled) nopt x 888 ,223 ops/sec ±0.22% (92 runs sampled) yargs-parser x 30 ,538 ops/sec ±0.81% (91 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards