openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mri

mri

by Luke Edwards
1.2.0 (see all)

Quickly scan for CLI flags and arguments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2M

GitHub Stars

461

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js CLI Arguments

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

mri CI

Quickly scan for CLI flags and arguments

This is a fast and lightweight alternative to minimist and yargs-parser.

It only exists because I find that I usually don't need most of what minimist and yargs-parser have to offer. However, mri is similar enough that it might function as a "drop-in replacement" for you, too!

See Comparisons for more info.

Install

$ npm install --save mri

Usage

$ demo-cli --foo --bar=baz -mtv -- hello world

const mri = require('mri');

const argv = process.argv.slice(2);

mri(argv);
//=> { _: ['hello', 'world'], foo:true, bar:'baz', m:true, t:true, v:true }

mri(argv, { boolean:['bar'] });
//=> { _: ['baz', 'hello', 'world'], foo:true, bar:true, m:true, t:true, v:true }

mri(argv, {
  alias: {
    b: 'bar',
    foo: ['f', 'fuz']
  }
});
//=> { _: ['hello', 'world'], foo:true, f:true, fuz:true, b:'baz', bar:'baz', m:true, t:true, v:true }

API

mri(args, options)

Return: Object

args

Type: Array
Default: []

An array of arguments to parse. For CLI usage, send process.argv.slice(2). See process.argv for info.

options.alias

Type: Object
Default: {}

An object of keys whose values are Strings or Array<String> of aliases. These will be added to the parsed output with matching values.

options.boolean

Type: Array|String
Default: []

A single key (or array of keys) that should be parsed as Booleans.

options.default

Type: Object
Default: {}

An key:value object of defaults. If a default is provided for a key, its type (typeof) will be used to cast parsed arguments.

mri(['--foo', 'bar']);
//=> { _:[], foo:'bar' }

mri(['--foo', 'bar'], {
  default: { foo:true, baz:'hello', bat:42 }
});
//=> { _:['bar'], foo:true, baz:'hello', bat:42 }

Note: Because --foo has a default of true, its output is cast to a Boolean. This means that foo=true, making 'bar' an extra argument (_ key).

options.string

Type: Array|String
Default: []

A single key (or array of keys) that should be parsed as Strings.

options.unknown

Type: Function
Default: undefined

Callback that is run when a parsed flag has not been defined as a known key or alias. Its only parameter is the unknown flag itself; eg --foobar or -f.

Once an unknown flag is encountered, parsing will terminate, regardless of your return value.

Note: mri only checks for unknown flags if options.unknown and options.alias are populated. Otherwise, everything will be accepted.

Comparisons

minimist

  • mri is 5x faster (see benchmarks)

  • Numerical values are cast as Numbers when possible

    • A key (and its aliases) will always honor opts.boolean or opts.string

  • Short flag groups are treated as Booleans by default:

    minimist(['-abc', 'hello']);
//=> { _:[], a:'', b:'', c:'hello' }

mri(['-abc', 'hello']);
//=> { _:[], a:true, b:true, c:'hello' }

  • The opts.unknown behaves differently:

    • Unlike minimist, mri will not continue continue parsing after encountering an unknown flag

  • Missing options:

    • opts.stopEarly
    • opts['--']

  • Ignores newlines (\n) within args (see test)

  • Ignores slashBreaks within args (see test)

  • Ignores dot-nested flags (see test)

yargs-parser

  • mri is 40x faster (see benchmarks)
  • Numerical values are cast as Numbers when possible
    • A key (and its aliases) will always honor opts.boolean or opts.string
  • Missing options:
    • opts.array
    • opts.config
    • opts.coerce
    • opts.count
    • opts.envPrefix
    • opts.narg
    • opts.normalize
    • opts.configuration
    • opts.number
    • opts['--']
  • Missing parser.detailed() method
  • No additional configuration object
  • Added options.unknown feature

Benchmarks

Running Node.js v10.13.0

Load Times:
  nopt          3.179ms
  yargs-parser  2.137ms
  minimist      0.746ms
  mri           0.517ms

Benchmark:
  minimist      x    328,747 ops/sec ±1.09% (89 runs sampled)
  mri           x  1,622,801 ops/sec ±0.94% (92 runs sampled)
  nopt          x    888,223 ops/sec ±0.22% (92 runs sampled)
  yargs-parser  x     30,538 ops/sec ±0.81% (91 runs sampled)

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

com
commandernode.js command-line interfaces made easy
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
83M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
34
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge
yargs yargs the modern, pirate-themed successor to optimist.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
74M
User Rating
4.2/ 5
12
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
cla
command-line-argsA mature, feature-complete library to parse command-line options.
GitHub Stars
581
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
argparseCLI arguments parser for node.js. JS port of python's argparse module.
GitHub Stars
434
Weekly Downloads
42M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
min
minimistparse argument options
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
43M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial