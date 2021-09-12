Quickly scan for CLI flags and arguments
This is a fast and lightweight alternative to
minimist and
yargs-parser.
It only exists because I find that I usually don't need most of what
minimist and
yargs-parser have to offer. However,
mri is similar enough that it might function as a "drop-in replacement" for you, too!
See Comparisons for more info.
$ npm install --save mri
$ demo-cli --foo --bar=baz -mtv -- hello world
const mri = require('mri');
const argv = process.argv.slice(2);
mri(argv);
//=> { _: ['hello', 'world'], foo:true, bar:'baz', m:true, t:true, v:true }
mri(argv, { boolean:['bar'] });
//=> { _: ['baz', 'hello', 'world'], foo:true, bar:true, m:true, t:true, v:true }
mri(argv, {
alias: {
b: 'bar',
foo: ['f', 'fuz']
}
});
//=> { _: ['hello', 'world'], foo:true, f:true, fuz:true, b:'baz', bar:'baz', m:true, t:true, v:true }
Return:
Object
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
An array of arguments to parse. For CLI usage, send
process.argv.slice(2). See
process.argv for info.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
An object of keys whose values are
Strings or
Array<String> of aliases. These will be added to the parsed output with matching values.
Type:
Array|String
Default:
[]
A single key (or array of keys) that should be parsed as
Booleans.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
An
key:value object of defaults. If a default is provided for a key, its type (
typeof) will be used to cast parsed arguments.
mri(['--foo', 'bar']);
//=> { _:[], foo:'bar' }
mri(['--foo', 'bar'], {
default: { foo:true, baz:'hello', bat:42 }
});
//=> { _:['bar'], foo:true, baz:'hello', bat:42 }
Note: Because
--foohas a default of
true, its output is cast to a Boolean. This means that
foo=true, making
'bar'an extra argument (
_key).
Type:
Array|String
Default:
[]
A single key (or array of keys) that should be parsed as
Strings.
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Callback that is run when a parsed flag has not been defined as a known key or alias. Its only parameter is the unknown flag itself; eg
--foobar or
-f.
Once an unknown flag is encountered, parsing will terminate, regardless of your return value.
Note:
mrionly checks for unknown flags if
options.unknownand
options.aliasare populated. Otherwise, everything will be accepted.
mri is 5x faster (see benchmarks)
Numerical values are cast as
Numbers when possible
opts.boolean or
opts.string
Short flag groups are treated as
Booleans by default:
minimist(['-abc', 'hello']);
//=> { _:[], a:'', b:'', c:'hello' }
mri(['-abc', 'hello']);
//=> { _:[], a:true, b:true, c:'hello' }
The
opts.unknown behaves differently:
minimist,
mri will not continue continue parsing after encountering an unknown flag
Missing
options:
opts.stopEarly
opts['--']
Ignores newlines (
\n) within args (see test)
Ignores slashBreaks within args (see test)
Ignores dot-nested flags (see test)
mri is 40x faster (see benchmarks)
Numbers when possible
opts.boolean or
opts.string
options:
opts.array
opts.config
opts.coerce
opts.count
opts.envPrefix
opts.narg
opts.normalize
opts.configuration
opts.number
opts['--']
parser.detailed() method
options.unknown feature
Running Node.js v10.13.0
Load Times:
nopt 3.179ms
yargs-parser 2.137ms
minimist 0.746ms
mri 0.517ms
Benchmark:
minimist x 328,747 ops/sec ±1.09% (89 runs sampled)
mri x 1,622,801 ops/sec ±0.94% (92 runs sampled)
nopt x 888,223 ops/sec ±0.22% (92 runs sampled)
yargs-parser x 30,538 ops/sec ±0.81% (91 runs sampled)
MIT © Luke Edwards