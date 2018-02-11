Accessible, extensible, Autocomplete for React.js.
<Autocomplete
getItemValue={(item) => item.label}
items={[
{ label: 'apple' },
{ label: 'banana' },
{ label: 'pear' }
]}
renderItem={(item, isHighlighted) =>
<div style={{ background: isHighlighted ? 'lightgray' : 'white' }}>
{item.label}
</div>
}
value={value}
onChange={(e) => value = e.target.value}
onSelect={(val) => value = val}
/>
Check out more examples and get stuck right in with the online editor.
npm install --save react-autocomplete
yarn add react-autocomplete
getItemValue: Function
Arguments:
item: Any
Used to read the display value from each entry in
items.
items: Array
The items to display in the dropdown menu
renderItem: Function
Arguments:
item: Any, isHighlighted: Boolean, styles: Object
Invoked for each entry in
items that also passes
shouldItemRender to
generate the render tree for each item in the dropdown menu.
styles is
an optional set of styles that can be applied to improve the look/feel
of the items in the dropdown menu.
autoHighlight: Boolean (optional)
Default value:
true
Whether or not to automatically highlight the top match in the dropdown menu.
inputProps: Object (optional)
Default value:
{}
Props passed to
props.renderInput. By default these props will be
applied to the
<input /> element rendered by
Autocomplete, unless you
have specified a custom value for
props.renderInput. Any properties
supported by
HTMLInputElement can be specified, apart from the
following which are set by
Autocomplete: value, autoComplete, role,
aria-autocomplete.
inputProps is commonly used for (but not limited to)
placeholder, event handlers (onFocus, onBlur, etc.), autoFocus, etc..
isItemSelectable: Function (optional)
Default value:
function() { return true }
Arguments:
item: Any
Invoked when attempting to select an item. The return value is used to determine whether the item should be selectable or not. By default all items are selectable.
menuStyle: Object (optional)
Default value:
{
borderRadius: '3px',
boxShadow: '0 2px 12px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1)',
background: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.9)',
padding: '2px 0',
fontSize: '90%',
position: 'fixed',
overflow: 'auto',
maxHeight: '50%', // TODO: don't cheat, let it flow to the bottom
}
Styles that are applied to the dropdown menu in the default
renderMenu
implementation. If you override
renderMenu and you want to use
menuStyle you must manually apply them (
this.props.menuStyle).
onChange: Function (optional)
Default value:
function() {}
Arguments:
event: Event, value: String
Invoked every time the user changes the input's value.
onMenuVisibilityChange: Function (optional)
Default value:
function() {}
Arguments:
isOpen: Boolean
Invoked every time the dropdown menu's visibility changes (i.e. every time it is displayed/hidden).
onSelect: Function (optional)
Default value:
function() {}
Arguments:
value: String, item: Any
Invoked when the user selects an item from the dropdown menu.
open: Boolean (optional)
Used to override the internal logic which displays/hides the dropdown
menu. This is useful if you want to force a certain state based on your
UX/business logic. Use it together with
onMenuVisibilityChange for
fine-grained control over the dropdown menu dynamics.
renderInput: Function (optional)
Default value:
function(props) {
return <input {...props} />
}
Arguments:
props: Object
Invoked to generate the input element. The
props argument is the result
of merging
props.inputProps with a selection of props that are required
both for functionality and accessibility. At the very least you need to
apply
props.ref and all
props.on<event> event handlers. Failing to do
this will cause
Autocomplete to behave unexpectedly.
renderMenu: Function (optional)
Default value:
function(items, value, style) {
return <div style={{ ...style, ...this.menuStyle }} children={items}/>
}
Arguments:
items: Array<Any>, value: String, styles: Object
Invoked to generate the render tree for the dropdown menu. Ensure the
returned tree includes every entry in
items or else the highlight order
and keyboard navigation logic will break.
styles will contain
{ top, left, minWidth } which are the coordinates of the top-left corner
and the width of the dropdown menu.
selectOnBlur: Boolean (optional)
Default value:
false
Whether or not to automatically select the highlighted item when the
<input> loses focus.
shouldItemRender: Function (optional)
Arguments:
item: Any, value: String
Invoked for each entry in
items and its return value is used to
determine whether or not it should be displayed in the dropdown menu.
By default all items are always rendered.
sortItems: Function (optional)
Arguments:
itemA: Any, itemB: Any, value: String
The function which is used to sort
items before display.
value: Any (optional)
Default value:
''
The value to display in the input field
wrapperProps: Object (optional)
Default value:
{}
Props that are applied to the element which wraps the
<input /> and
dropdown menu elements rendered by
Autocomplete.
wrapperStyle: Object (optional)
Default value:
{
display: 'inline-block'
}
This is a shorthand for
wrapperProps={{ style: <your styles> }}.
Note that
wrapperStyle is applied before
wrapperProps, so the latter
will win if it contains a
style entry.
In addition to the props there is an API available on the mounted element which is similar to that of
HTMLInputElement. In other words: you can access most of the common
<input> methods directly on an
Autocomplete instance. An example:
class MyComponent extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
// Focus the input and select "world"
this.input.focus()
this.input.setSelectionRange(6, 11)
}
render() {
return (
<Autocomplete
ref={el => this.input = el}
value="hello world"
...
/>
)
}
}
You can start a local development environment with
npm start. This command starts a static file server on localhost:8080 which serves the examples in
examples/. Hot-reload mechanisms are in place which means you don't have to refresh the page or restart the build for changes to take effect.
Run them:
npm test
Write them:
lib/__tests__/Autocomplete-test.js
Check your work:
npm run coverage
Run with
npm run <script>.
Builds the examples and assembles a commit which is pushed to
origin/gh-pages, then cleans up your working directory. Note: This script will
git checkout master before building.
Takes the same argument as
npm publish, i.e.
[major|minor|patch|x.x.x], then tags a new version, publishes, and pushes the version commit and tag to
origin/master. Usage:
npm run release -- [major|minor|patch|x.x.x]. Remember to update the CHANGELOG before releasing!
Runs the build scripts detailed below.
Transpiles the source in
lib/ and outputs it to
build/, as well as creating a UMD bundle in
dist/.
Creates bundles for each of the examples, which is used for pushing to
origin/gh-pages.
Runs the test scripts detailed below.
Runs
eslint on the source.
Runs the unit tests with
jest.
Runs the unit tests and creates a code coverage report.
Builds all the examples and starts a static file server on localhost:8080. Any changes made to
lib/Autocomplete.js and the examples are automatically compiled and transmitted to the browser, i.e. there's no need to refresh the page or restart the build during development. This script is the perfect companion when making changes to this repo, since you can use the examples as a test-bed for development.