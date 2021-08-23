Eclipse Mraa - Low Level I/O Communications Library for GNU/Linux platforms

Eclipse Mraa (Libmraa) is a C/C++ library with bindings to Java, Python and JavaScript to interface with the I/O pins and buses on various IoT and Edge platforms, with a structured and sane API where port names/numbering match the board that you are on. Use of libmraa does not tie you to specific hardware. Since board detection done at runtime you can create portable code that will work across the supported platforms.

The intent is to make it easier for developers and sensor manufacturers to map their sensors & actuators on top of supported hardware and to allow control of low level communication protocol by high level languages & constructs.

The MRAA project is an Eclipse IoT project. A detailed project description can be found here.

Supported Boards

X86

ARM

MIPS

FPGA

USB

I2C

Mock

JSON platform

Installing on your board

Installing on Ubuntu

Here is a PPA for installing on Ubuntu Xenial or Bionic: https://launchpad.net/~mraa/+archive/ubuntu/mraa

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mraa/mraa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install libmraa2 libmraa-dev libmraa-java python-mraa python3-mraa node-mraa mraa-tools

Running MRAA tools or applications on Ubuntu systems requires elevated permissions (e.g. run with sudo ).

Install on Arch Linux

There is an AUR package for mraa here: https://aur.archlinux.org/packages/mraa

Install on openSUSE or SLE

For the latest versions of openSUSE and SLE the project is distributed via native repositories and can be installed by developers with:

sudo zypper install mraa mraa-devel

For ARM boards use:

REPO= "openSUSE_Tumbleweed" if test " $(arch) " == "aarch64" ; then REPO= "openSUSE_Factory_ARM" fi sudo zypper ar http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/hardware/ $REPO /hardware.repo sudo zypper in mraa

A full list of packages and instructions for installing MRAA for various openSUSE releases can be found here.

Install on Fedora Linux

There is an mraa package in the main Fedora repository so it can be dnf installed in all recent Fedora releases. The Node.js and Python 3 bindings are packaged as separate packages.

sudo dnf install mraa nodejs-mraa python3-mraa

Installing for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS and Other Linux Distributions

The MRAA project does not currently distribute official binaries for RHEL or CentOS so developers will have to compile the project from sources as described in the next section.

For testing and development purposes it may be possible to share and install .deb and .rpm packages across similar Linux builds.

Compiling

See documentation on building

Examples

See the examples available for various languages

Debugging

Sometimes it just doesn't want to work, let us try and help you, you can file issues in github or join us in #mraa on freenode IRC, hang around for a little while because we're not necessarily on 24/7, but we'll get back to you! Have a glance at our debugging page too.

API Documentation

To ask questions either file an issue on Github or send an email to our mailing list. You must be subscribed to the list before you can post. You might also catch us on the mraa channel on freenode IRC.

See the Contribution documentation for more details.

Changelog

Version changelog here.