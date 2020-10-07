Mr Emoji

It's a fork of emoji-mart. A main purpose of using this package is to reduce your package size. With emoji-mart, bundle sizes will be around 600kb+ (minified). With mr-emoji, bundle sizes will be around 250kb (minified). And you will have pretty icons too. We have removed few things like, there will be only Apple icons available and you can not change the skin of emoji. We have added Parser to detect text with emoji.

Smile, you are saving 350kb+ bundle size :)

Installation



Mr Emoji is a Slack-like customizable

emoji picker component for React

npm install --save mr-emoji

Components

Picker

import { Picker } from 'mr-emoji' <Picker set ='emojione' /> <Picker onClick={ this .addEmoji} /> <Picker title='Pick your emoji…' emoji='point_up' /> <Picker style={{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }} /> <Picker i18n={{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }} />

Prop Required Default Description autoFocus false Auto focus the search input when mounted color #ae65c5 The top bar anchors select and hover color emoji department_store The emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing include [] Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the recent category which will always be the first. exclude [] Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. custom [] Custom emojis recent Pass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs emojiSize 24 The emoji width and height onClick Params: (emoji, event) => {} perLine 9 Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. This will set Frequently Used length as well ( perLine * 4 ) i18n {…} An object containing localized strings native false Renders the native unicode emoji set apple The emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'emojione', 'messenger', 'facebook' sheetSize 64 The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64 backgroundImageFn ((set, sheetSize) => …) A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally. emojisToShowFilter ((emoji) => true) A Fn to choose whether an emoji should be displayed or not showPreview true Display preview section emojiTooltip false Show emojis short name when hovering (title) skin 1 Default skin color: 1 style Inline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning title Emoji Mart™ The title shown when no emojis are hovered

I18n

search: 'Search' , notfound : 'No Emoji Found' , categories : { search : 'Search Results' , recent : 'Frequently Used' , people : 'Smileys & People' , nature : 'Animals & Nature' , foods : 'Food & Drink' , activity : 'Activity' , places : 'Travel & Places' , objects : 'Objects' , symbols : 'Symbols' , flags : 'Flags' , custom : 'Custom' , }

Parser

import { Parser } from 'mr-emoji' <Parser data= "Hello there!" /> <Parser data="Hello there! :grinning:" /> <Parser data="Hello there! :grinning: Nice to meet you." />

Sheet sizes

Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm.

Set sheetSize Size apple 16 334 KB apple 20 459 KB apple 32 1.08 MB apple 64 2.94 MB

Examples of emoji object:

{ id : 'smiley' , name : 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth' , colons : ':smiley:' , text : ':)' , emoticons : [ '=)' , '=-)' ], skin : null , native : '😃' } { id : 'santa' , name : 'Father Christmas' , colons : ':santa::skin-tone-3:' , text : '' , emoticons : [], skin : 3 , native : '🎅🏼' } { id : 'octocat' , name : 'Octocat' , colons : ':octocat' , text : '' , emoticons : [], custom : true , imageUrl : 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7' }

Emoji

import { Emoji } from 'mr-emoji' <Emoji emoji={{ id : 'santa' , skin : 3 }} size={ 16 } /> <Emoji emoji=':santa::skin-tone-3:' size={16} /> <Emoji emoji='santa' set='emojione' size={16} />

Prop Required Default Description emoji ✓ Either a string or an emoji object size ✓ The emoji width and height. native false Renders the native unicode emoji onClick Params: (emoji, event) => {} onLeave Params: (emoji, event) => {} onOver Params: (emoji, event) => {} fallback Params: (emoji) => {} sheetSize 64 The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64 backgroundImageFn ((set, sheetSize) => `https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource@3.0.0/sheet_${set}_${sheetSize}.png`) A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally. tooltip false Show emoji short name when hovering (title) html false Returns an HTML string to use with dangerouslySetInnerHTML

Unsupported emojis fallback

Certain sets don’t support all emojis (i.e. Messenger & Facebook don’t support :shrug: ). By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the fallback props.

To have the component render :shrug: you would need to:

<Emoji emoji={ 'shrug' } size={ 24 } fallback={(emoji) => { return `: ${emoji.short_names[ 0 ]} :` }} />

Using with dangerouslySetInnerHTML

The Emoji component being a functional component, you can call it as you would call any function instead of using JSX. Make sure you pass html: true for it to return an HTML string.

<span dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html : Emoji({ html : true set : 'apple' emoji : '+1' size : 24 }) }}> </ span >

Custom emojis

You can provide custom emojis which will show up in their own category.

import { Picker } from 'mr-emoji' const customEmojis = [ { name : 'Octocat' , short_names : [ 'octocat' ], text : '' , emoticons : [], keywords : [ 'github' ], imageUrl : 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7' }, ] <Picker custom={customEmojis} />

Headless search

The Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.

import { emojiIndex } from 'mr-emoji' emojiIndex.search( 'christmas' ).map( ( o ) => o.native)

Storage

By default MrEmoji will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in localStorage . That can however be overwritten should you want to store these in your own storage.

import { store } from 'mr-emoji' store.setHandlers({ getter : ( key ) => { }, setter : ( key, value ) => { } })

Possible keys are:

Key Value Description skin 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 frequently { 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 } An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count last 'astonished' (Optional) Used by frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category

Features

Powerful search

Short name, name and keywords

Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.

Emoticons

The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.

Results intersection

For better results, Emoji Mart split search into words and only returns results matching both terms.

Fully customizable

Anchors color, title and default emoji





Emojis sizes and length

Default skin color

As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.

It can however be overwritten as per user preference.

Multiple sets supported

Apple / Google / Twitter / EmojiOne / Messenger / Facebook

Not opinionated

Emoji Mart doesn’t automatically insert anything into a text input, nor does it show or hide itself. It simply returns an emoji object. It’s up to the developer to mount/unmount (it’s fast!) and position the picker. You can use the returned object as props for the EmojiMart.Emoji component. You could also use emoji.colons to insert text into a textarea or emoji.native to use the emoji.

Development

$ yarn build $ yarn start $ yarn storybook

🎩 Hat tips!

Powered by iamcal/emoji-data and inspired by iamcal/js-emoji.

🙌🏼 Cal Henderson & https://github.com/missive/emoji-mart.