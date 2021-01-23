This is a CommonJS module system, highly compatible with NodeJS, intended for front-end development of web applications using npm style packages. It is designed to be automatically replaced by the Montage Optimizer with a smaller, faster and bundled production module system.
Mr is installed as a package in your application using npm:
$ npm init # if you don't already have a package.json
$ npm install --save mr
In an HTML file next to your
package.json add the Mr script and provide a
module to load:
<script src="node_modules/mr/bootstrap.js" data-module="index"></script>
Start writing your code in
index.js, using the
require function as you
would in Node. Have a look at the demo
for working example.
You can place your
package.json in a different location, or avoid having one
at all, with other script tag attributes.
Take a look at Mop, the Montage Optimizer to optimize applications for production. The optimizer can bundle packages with all of the dependent modules, can preload bundles of progressive enhancements in phases, and can generate HTML5 application cache manifests.
Mr is compatible with Node and npm, although there are some differences.
There is documentation for:
And you may be interested in an in-depth look at how Mr works.
At present, Mr depends on
document.querySelector and
probably several other recent EcmaScript methods that might not be
available in legacy browsers. With your help, I intend to isolate and
fix these bugs.
At time of writing, tests pass in Chrome 21, Safari 5.1.5, and Firefox 13 on Mac OS 10.6.
Tests are in the
spec directory. Use
npm test to run the tests in
NodeJS or open
spec/run.html in a browser.
To run the tests in your browser, simply use
npm run test:jasmine.
To run the tests using Karma use
npm run test:karma and for continious tests run with file changes detection
npm run test:karma-dev.
This implementation is a part from Motorola Mobility’s Montage web application framework. The module system was written by Tom Robinson and Kris Kowal. Motorola holds the copyright on much of the original content, and provided it as open source under the permissive BSD 3-Clause license. This project is maintained by Kris Kowal and Stuart Knightley, continuing with that license.