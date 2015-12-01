A virtual node-serialport implementation that uses MQTT as the transport.

MQTTSerialPort

Use mqtt to send/receive data to a remote physical device:

var MQTTSerialPort = require ( 'mqtt-serial' ).SerialPort; var mqtt = require ( 'mqtt' ); var firmata = require ( 'firmata' ); var client = mqtt.connect( 'mqtt://127.0.0.1:1883' , { username : 'A USER' , password : 'A PASSWORD' }); var serialPort = new MQTTSerialPort({ client : client, transmitTopic : 'REPLACE WITH YOUR TRANSMIT TOPIC' , receiveTopic : 'REPLACE WITH YOUR RECEIVE TOPIC' }); var board = new firmata.Board(serialPort, function ( err, ok ) { if (err){ throw err; } board.digitalWrite( 13 , 1 ); });

bindPhysical

Bind a physical serial port to receive/send data from an mqtt server: