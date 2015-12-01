A virtual node-serialport implementation that uses MQTT as the transport.
Use mqtt to send/receive data to a remote physical device:
var MQTTSerialPort = require('mqtt-serial').SerialPort;
var mqtt = require('mqtt');
var firmata = require('firmata');
// setup the mqtt client with port, host, and optional credentials
var client = mqtt.connect('mqtt://127.0.0.1:1883', {username: 'A USER', password: 'A PASSWORD'});
//create the mqtt serialport and specify the send and receive topics
var serialPort = new MQTTSerialPort({
client: client,
transmitTopic: 'REPLACE WITH YOUR TRANSMIT TOPIC',
receiveTopic: 'REPLACE WITH YOUR RECEIVE TOPIC'
});
//use the virtual serial port to send a command to a firmata device
var board = new firmata.Board(serialPort, function (err, ok) {
if (err){ throw err; }
//light up a pin
board.digitalWrite(13, 1);
});
Bind a physical serial port to receive/send data from an mqtt server:
var SerialPort = require('serialport').SerialPort;
var bindPhysical = require('mqtt-serial').bindPhysical;
var skynet = require('mqtt');
// setup the mqtt client with port, host, and optional credentials
var client = mqtt.connect('mqtt://127.0.0.1:1883', {username: 'A USER', password: 'A PASSWORD'});
// setup a connection to a physical serial port
var serialPort = new SerialPort('/dev/tty.usbmodem1411',{
baudrate: 57600,
buffersize: 1
});
//connects the physical device to an mqtt server
bindPhysical({
serialPort: serialPort,
client: client,
transmitTopic: 'REPLACE WITH YOUR TRANSMIT TOPIC',
receiveTopic: 'REPLACE WITH YOUR RECEIVE TOPIC'
});