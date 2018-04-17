Fast library for matching MQTT patterns with named wildcards to extract data from topics
Successor to mqtt-regex
var MQTTPattern = require("mqtt-pattern");
// Wildcards in patterns don't need names
var pattern = "device/+id/+/#data";
var topic = "device/fitbit/heartrate/rate/bpm";
var params = MQTTPattern.exec(pattern, topic);
// params will be
{
id: "fitbit",
data: ["rate", "bmp"]
}
var filled = MQTTPattern.fill(pattern, params);
// filled will be
"device/fitbit/undefined/rate/bmp"
MQTTPattern.clean("hello/+param1/world/#param2");
// hello/+/world/#
With NPM:
npm install --save mqtt-pattern
exec(pattern : String, topic : String) : Object | null
Validates that
topic fits the
pattern and parses out any parameters.
If the topic doesn't match, it returns
null
matches(pattern : String, topic : String) : Boolean
Validates whether
topic fits the
pattern. Ignores parameters.
extract(pattern : String, topic : String) : Object
Traverses the
pattern and attempts to fetch parameters from the
topic.
Useful if you know in advance that your
topic will be valid and want to extract data.
If the
topic doesn't match, or the
pattern doesn't contain named wildcards, returns an empty object.
Do not use this for validation.
fill(pattern : String, params: Object) : String
Reverse of
extract, traverse the
pattern and fill in params with keys in an object. Missing keys for
+ params are set to
undefined. Missing keys for
# params yeid empty strings.
clean(pattern : String) : String
Removes the parameter names from a pattern.
MQTT defines two types of "wildcards", one for matching a single section of the path (
+), and one for zero or more sections of the path (
#).
Note that the
# wildcard must only be used if it's at the end of the topic.
This library was inspired by the syntax in the routers for web frameworks.
This would match paths that start with
user/, and then extract the next section as the user
id.
Then it would get the following paths and turn them into an array for the
path param.
Here is some input/output that you can expect:
user/bob/status/mood: {id: "bob", path:["status","mood"]
user/bob: {id:"bob", path: []}
user/bob/ishungry: {id: "bob", path: ["ishungry"]
Not all wildcards need to be associated with a parameter, and it could be useful to use plain MQTT topics. In this example you might only care about the status of some part of a device, and are willing to ignore a part of the path. Here are some examples of what this might be used with:
device/deviceversion/deviceidhere/component/infrared/status/active: {type:"infrared",path: ["status","active"]}