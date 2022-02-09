Encode and Decode MQTT 3.1.1, 5.0 packets the node way.

This library is tested with node v6, v8, v10, v12 and v14. The last version to support older versions of node was mqtt-packet@4.1.2.

Installation

npm install mqtt-packet --save

Examples

Generating

const mqtt = require ( 'mqtt-packet' ); const object = { cmd : 'publish' , retain : false , qos : 0 , dup : false , length : 10 , topic : 'test' , payload : 'test' }; const opts = { protocolVersion : 4 }; console .log(mqtt.generate(object))

Parsing

const mqtt = require ( 'mqtt-packet' ); const opts = { protocolVersion : 4 }; const parser = mqtt.parser(opts); parser.on( 'packet' , packet => { console .log(packet) }) parser.parse(Buffer.from([ 48 , 10 , 0 , 4 , 116 , 101 , 115 , 116 , 116 , 101 , 115 , 116 ]))

API

Generates a Buffer containing an MQTT packet. The object must be one of the ones specified by the packets section. Throws an Error if a packet cannot be generated.

Writes the mqtt packet defined by object to the given stream. The object must be one of the ones specified by the packets section. Emits an Error on the stream if a packet cannot be generated. On node >= 0.12, this function automatically calls cork() on your stream, and then it calls uncork() on the next tick. By default cache for number buffers is enabled. It creates a list of buffers for faster write. To disable cache set mqtt.writeToStream.cacheNumbers = false . Should be set before any writeToStream calls.

mqtt.parser([opts])

Returns a new Parser object. Parser inherits from EventEmitter and will emit:

Parser.parse(buffer)

Parses a given Buffer and emits synchronously all the MQTT packets that are included. Returns the number of bytes left to parse.

If an error happens, an error event will be emitted, but no packet events will be emitted after that. Calling parse() again clears the error and previous buffer, as if you created a new Parser .

Packets

This section describes the format of all packets emitted by the Parser and that you can input to generate .

Connect

{ cmd : 'connect' , protocolId : 'MQTT' , protocolVersion : 4 , clean : true , clientId : 'my-device' , keepalive : 0 , username : 'matteo' , password : Buffer.from( 'collina' ), will : { topic : 'mydevice/status' , payload : Buffer.from( 'dead' ), properties : { willDelayInterval : 1234 , payloadFormatIndicator : false , messageExpiryInterval : 4321 , contentType : 'test' , responseTopic : 'topic' , correlationData : Buffer.from([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]), userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } }, properties : { sessionExpiryInterval : 1234 , receiveMaximum : 432 , maximumPacketSize : 100 , topicAliasMaximum : 456 , requestResponseInformation : true , requestProblemInformation : true , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' }, authenticationMethod : 'test' , authenticationData : Buffer.from([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) } }

If protocolVersion is 3, clientId is mandatory and generate will throw if missing.

If password or will.payload are passed as strings, they will automatically be converted into a Buffer .

Connack

{ cmd : 'connack' , returnCode : 0 , sessionPresent : false , reasonCode : 0 , properties : { sessionExpiryInterval : 1234 , receiveMaximum : 432 , maximumQoS : 2 , retainAvailable : true , maximumPacketSize : 100 , assignedClientIdentifier : 'test' , topicAliasMaximum : 456 , reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' }, wildcardSubscriptionAvailable : true , subscriptionIdentifiersAvailable : true , sharedSubscriptionAvailable : false , serverKeepAlive : 1234 , responseInformation : 'test' , serverReference : 'test' , authenticationMethod : 'test' , authenticationData : Buffer.from([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) } }

The only mandatory argument is returnCode , as generate will throw if missing.

{ cmd : 'subscribe' , messageId : 42 , properties : { subscriptionIdentifier : 145 , userProperties : { test : 'test' } } subscriptions : [{ topic : 'test' , qos : 0 , nl : false , rap : true , rh : 1 }] }

All properties are mandatory.

Suback

{ cmd : 'suback' , messageId : 42 , properties : { reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } granted : [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 128 ] }

All the granted qos must be < 256, as they are encoded as UInt8. All properties are mandatory.

{ cmd : 'unsubscribe' , messageId : 42 , properties : { userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } unsubscriptions : [ 'test' , 'a/topic' ] }

All properties are mandatory.

Unsuback

{ cmd : 'unsuback' , messageId : 42 , properties : { reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } }

All properties are mandatory.

Publish

{ cmd : 'publish' , messageId : 42 , qos : 2 , dup : false , topic : 'test' , payload : Buffer.from( 'test' ), retain : false , properties : { payloadFormatIndicator : true , messageExpiryInterval : 4321 , topicAlias : 100 , responseTopic : 'topic' , correlationData : Buffer.from([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]), userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' }, subscriptionIdentifier : 120 , contentType : 'test' } }

Only the topic property is mandatory. Both topic and payload can be Buffer objects instead of strings. messageId is mandatory for qos > 0 .

Puback

{ cmd : 'puback' , messageId : 42 , reasonCode : 16 , properties : { reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } }

The only mandatory property is messageId , as generate will throw if missing.

Pubrec

{ cmd : 'pubrec' , messageId : 42 , reasonCode : 16 , properties : { reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } }

The only mandatory property is messageId , as generate will throw if missing.

Pubrel

{ cmd : 'pubrel' , messageId : 42 , reasonCode : 16 , properties : { reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } }

The only mandatory property is messageId , as generate will throw if missing.

Pubcomp

{ cmd : 'pubcomp' , messageId : 42 , reasonCode : 16 , properties : { reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } }

The only mandatory property is messageId , as generate will throw if missing.

Pingreq

{ cmd : 'pingreq' }

Pingresp

{ cmd : 'pingresp' }

Disconnect

{ cmd : 'disconnect' , reasonCode : 0 , properties : { sessionExpiryInterval : 145 , reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' }, serverReference : 'test' } }

Auth

{ cmd : 'auth' , reasonCode : 0 , properties : { authenticationMethod : 'test' , authenticationData : Buffer.from([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ]), reasonString : 'test' , userProperties : { 'test' : 'test' } } }

Contributing

mqtt-packet is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.

