Barebone Connection object for MQTT. Works over any kind of binary Streams, TCP, TLS, WebSocket, ...

It uses mqtt-packet for generating and parsing MQTT packets. See it for the full documentations on the packet types.

This library is tested with node v4, v6 and v7. The last version to support older versions of node was mqtt-connection@2.1.1.

Installation

npm install mqtt-connection --save

Usage

As a client:

var net = require ( 'net' ) var mqttCon = require ( 'mqtt-connection' ) var stream = net.createConnection( 1883 , 'localhost' ) var conn = mqttCon(stream)

As a server:

var net = require ( 'net' ) var mqttCon = require ( 'mqtt-connection' ) var server = new net.Server() server.on( 'connection' , function ( stream ) { var client = mqttCon(stream) client.on( 'connect' , function ( packet ) { client.connack({ returnCode : 0 }); }) client.on( 'publish' , function ( packet ) { client.puback({ messageId : packet.messageId }) }) client.on( 'pingreq' , function ( ) { client.pingresp() }); client.on( 'subscribe' , function ( packet ) { client.suback({ granted : [packet.qos], messageId : packet.messageId }) }) stream.setTimeout( 1000 * 60 * 5 ) client.on( 'close' , function ( ) { client.destroy() }) client.on( 'error' , function ( ) { client.destroy() }) client.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { client.destroy() }) stream.on( 'timeout' , function ( ) { client.destroy(); }) }) server.listen( 1883 )

As a websocket server:

var websocket = require ( 'websocket-stream' ) var WebSocketServer = require ( 'ws' ).Server var Connection = require ( 'mqtt-connection' ) var server = http.createServer() var wss = new WebSocketServer({ server : server}) if (handler) { server.on( 'client' , handler) } wss.on( 'connection' , function ( ws ) { var stream = websocket(ws) var connection = new Connection(stream) handle(connection) }) function handle ( conn ) { }

API

new mqtt.Connection([options])

Creates a new MQTT Connection .

Options:

notData : do not listen to the 'data' event, so that it can respect backpressure. Pipe the Connection to another stream to consume the packets. If this option is passed true the object will emit no packet-related events.

Send a MQTT connect packet.

options supports the following properties:

protocolId : Protocol ID, usually MQIsdp . string

: Protocol ID, usually . protocolVersion : Protocol version, usually 3. number

: Protocol version, usually 3. keepalive : keepalive period in seconds. number

: keepalive period in seconds. clientId : client ID. string

: client ID. will : the client's will message options. object that supports the following properties: topic : the will topic. string payload : the will payload. string qos : will qos level. number retain : will retain flag. boolean properties : properties of will by MQTT 5.0: willDelayInterval : representing the Will Delay Interval in seconds number , payloadFormatIndicator : Will Message is UTF-8 Encoded Character Data or not boolean , messageExpiryInterval : value is the lifetime of the Will Message in seconds and is sent as the Publication Expiry Interval when the Server publishes the Will Message number , contentType : describing the content of the Will Message string , responseTopic : String which is used as the Topic Name for a response message string , correlationData : The Correlation Data is used by the sender of the Request Message to identify which request the Response Message is for when it is received binary , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object

: the client's will message options. that supports the following properties: properties : properties MQTT 5.0. object that supports the following properties: * `sessionExpiryInterval`: representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds `number`, * `receiveMaximum`: representing the Receive Maximum value `number`, * `maximumPacketSize`: representing the Maximum Packet Size the Client is willing to accept `number`, * `topicAliasMaximum`: representing the Topic Alias Maximum value indicates the highest value that the Client will accept as a Topic Alias sent by the Server `number`, * `requestResponseInformation`: The Client uses this value to request the Server to return Response Information in the CONNACK ` boolean `, * `requestProblemInformation`: The Client uses this value to indicate whether the Reason String or User Properties are sent in the case of failures ` boolean `, * `userProperties`: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name , value pairs ` object `, * `authenticationMethod`: the name of the authentication method used for extended authentication `string`, * `authenticationData`: Binary Data containing authentication data `binary`

: properties MQTT 5.0. that supports the following properties: clean : the 'clean start' flag. boolean

: the 'clean start' flag. username : username for protocol v3.1. string

: username for protocol v3.1. password : password for protocol v3.1. string

Send a MQTT connack packet.

options supports the following properties:

returnCode : the return code of the connack, success is for MQTT < 5.0

: the return code of the connack, success is for MQTT < 5.0 reasonCode : suback Reason Code number MQTT 5.0

: suback Reason Code MQTT 5.0 properties : properties MQTT 5.0. object that supports the following properties: * `sessionExpiryInterval`: representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds `number`, * `receiveMaximum`: representing the Receive Maximum value `number`, * `maximumQoS`: maximum qos supported by server `number`, * `retainAvailable`: declares whether the Server supports retained messages ` boolean `, * `maximumPacketSize`: Maximum Packet Size the Server is willing to accept `number`, * `assignedClientIdentifier`: Assigned Client Identifier `string`, * `topicAliasMaximum`: representing the Topic Alias Maximum value indicates the highest value that the Client will accept as a Topic Alias sent by the Server `number`, * `reasonString`: representing the reason associated with this response `string`, * `userProperties`: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name , value pairs ` object `, * `wildcardSubscriptionAvailable`: this byte declares whether the Server supports Wildcard Subscriptions ` boolean ` * `subscriptionIdentifiersAvailable`: declares whether the Server supports Subscription Identifiers ` boolean `, * `sharedSubscriptionAvailable`: declares whether the Server supports Shared Subscriptions ` boolean `, * `serverKeepAlive`: Keep Alive time assigned by the Server `number`, * `responseInformation`: String which is used as the basis for creating a Response Topic `string`, * `serverReference`: String which can be used by the Client to identify another Server to use `string`, * `authenticationMethod`: the name of the authentication method used for extended authentication `string`, * `authenticationData`: Binary Data containing authentication data `binary`

Send a MQTT publish packet.

options supports the following properties:

topic : the topic to publish to. string

: the topic to publish to. payload : the payload to publish, defaults to an empty buffer. string or buffer

: the payload to publish, defaults to an empty buffer. or qos : the quality of service level to publish on. number

: the quality of service level to publish on. messageId : the message ID of the packet, required if qos > 0. number

: the message ID of the packet, required if qos > 0. retain : retain flag. boolean

: retain flag. properties : object payloadFormatIndicator : Payload is UTF-8 Encoded Character Data or not boolean , messageExpiryInterval : the lifetime of the Application Message in seconds number , topicAlias : value that is used to identify the Topic instead of using the Topic Name number , responseTopic : String which is used as the Topic Name for a response message string , correlationData : used by the sender of the Request Message to identify which request the Response Message is for when it is received binary , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object , subscriptionIdentifier : representing the identifier of the subscription number , contentType : String describing the content of the Application Message string

:

Send a MQTT [puback, pubrec, pubcomp, unsuback] packet.

options supports the following properties:

messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet reasonCode : Reason Code by packet number

: Reason Code by packet properties : object reasonString : representing the reason associated with this response string , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object

:

Send a MQTT pubrel packet.

options supports the following properties:

dup : duplicate message flag

: duplicate message flag reasonCode : pubrel Reason Code number

: pubrel Reason Code messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet properties : object reasonString : representing the reason associated with this response string , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object

:

Send a MQTT subscribe packet.

options supports the following properties:

dup : duplicate message flag

: duplicate message flag messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet properties : object subscriptionIdentifier : representing the identifier of the subscription number , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object

: subscriptions : a list of subscriptions of the form [{topic: a, qos: 0}, {topic: b, qos: 1}] [{topic: a, qos: 0, nl: false, rap: true, rh: 15 }, {topic: b, qos: 1, nl: false, rap: false, rh: 100 }] MQTT 5.0 Example

Send a MQTT suback packet.

options supports the following properties:

granted : a vector of granted QoS levels, of the form [0, 1, 2]

: a vector of granted QoS levels, of the form messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet reasonCode : suback Reason Code number

: suback Reason Code properties : object reasonString : representing the reason associated with this response string , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object

:

Send a MQTT unsubscribe packet.

options supports the following properties:

messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet reasonCode : unsubscribe Reason Code MQTT 5.0 number

: unsubscribe Reason Code MQTT 5.0 dup : duplicate message flag

: duplicate message flag properties : object userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object

: unsubscriptions : a list of topics to unsubscribe from, of the form ["topic1", "topic2"]

Send a MQTT [pingreq, pingresp] packet.

Send a MQTT disconnect packet.

options supports the following properties only MQTT 5.0:

reasonCode : Disconnect Reason Code number

: Disconnect Reason Code properties : object sessionExpiryInterval : representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds number , reasonString : representing the reason for the disconnect string , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object , serverReference : String which can be used by the Client to identify another Server to use string

:

Send a MQTT auth packet. Only MQTT 5.0

options supports the following properties only MQTT 5.0:

reasonCode : Auth Reason Code number

: Auth Reason Code properties : object authenticationMethod : the name of the authentication method used for extended authentication string , authenticationData : Binary Data containing authentication data binary , reasonString : representing the reason for the disconnect string , userProperties : The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs object

:

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT connect packet is received by the client.

packet is an object that may have the following properties:

version : the protocol version string

: the protocol version string versionNum : the protocol version number

: the protocol version number keepalive : the client's keepalive period

: the client's keepalive period clientId : the client's ID

: the client's ID will : an object with the following keys: topic : the client's will topic payload : the will message retain : will retain flag qos : will qos level properties : properties of will

: an object with the following keys: properties : properties of packet

: properties of packet clean : clean start flag

: clean start flag username : v3.1 username

: v3.1 username password : v3.1 password

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT connack packet is received by the client.

packet is an object that may have the following properties:

returnCode : the return code of the connack packet

: the return code of the connack packet properties : properties of packet

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT publish packet is received by the client.

packet is an object that may have the following properties:

topic : the topic the message is published on

: the topic the message is published on payload : the payload of the message

: the payload of the message messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet properties : properties of packet

: properties of packet qos : the QoS level to publish at

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT [puback, pubrec, pubrel, pubcomp, unsuback] packet is received by the client.

packet is an object that may contain the property:

messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet properties : properties of packet

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT subscribe packet is received.

packet is an object that may contain the properties:

messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet properties : properties of packet

: properties of packet subscriptions : an array of objects representing the subscribed topics, containing the following keys topic : the topic subscribed to qos : the qos level of the subscription

: an array of objects representing the subscribed topics, containing the following keys

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT suback packet is received.

packet is an object that may contain the properties:

messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet properties : properties of packet

: properties of packet granted : a vector of granted QoS levels

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT unsubscribe packet is received.

packet is an object that may contain the properties:

messageId : the ID of the packet

: the ID of the packet properties : properties of packet

: properties of packet unsubscriptions : a list of topics the client is unsubscribing from, of the form [topic1, topic2, ...]

function(packet){}

Emitted when a MQTT [pingreq, pingresp, disconnect] packet is received.

packet only includes static header information and can be ignored.

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT disconnect packet is received.

packet only includes static header information and can be ignored for MQTT < 5.0.

packet is an object that may contain the properties for MQTT 5.0:

reasonCode : disconnect Reason Code

: disconnect Reason Code properties : properties of packet

function(packet) {}

Emitted when a MQTT auth packet is received.

packet is an object that may contain the properties:

reasonCode : Auth Reason Code

: Auth Reason Code properties : properties of packet

Returns a Transform stream that calls generate() . The stream is configured into object mode.

Returns a Transform stream that embeds a Parser and calls Parser.parse() for each new Buffer . The stream is configured into object mode. It accepts the same options of parser(opts) .

Contributing

mqtt-connection is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.

Contributors

mqtt-connection is only possible due to the excellent work of the following contributors:

Matteo Collina GitHub/mcollina Twitter/@matteocollina Adam Rudd GitHub/adamvr Twitter/@adam_vr Siarhei Buntsevich GitHub/scarry1992

License

MIT