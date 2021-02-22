Barebone Connection object for MQTT. Works over any kind of binary Streams, TCP, TLS, WebSocket, ...
It uses mqtt-packet for generating and parsing MQTT packets. See it for the full documentations on the packet types.
This library is tested with node v4, v6 and v7. The last version to support older versions of node was mqtt-connection@2.1.1.
npm install mqtt-connection --save
As a client:
var net = require('net')
var mqttCon = require('mqtt-connection')
var stream = net.createConnection(1883, 'localhost')
var conn = mqttCon(stream)
// conn is your MQTT connection!
As a server:
var net = require('net')
var mqttCon = require('mqtt-connection')
var server = new net.Server()
server.on('connection', function (stream) {
var client = mqttCon(stream)
// client connected
client.on('connect', function (packet) {
// acknowledge the connect packet
client.connack({ returnCode: 0 });
})
// client published
client.on('publish', function (packet) {
// send a puback with messageId (for QoS > 0)
client.puback({ messageId: packet.messageId })
})
// client pinged
client.on('pingreq', function () {
// send a pingresp
client.pingresp()
});
// client subscribed
client.on('subscribe', function (packet) {
// send a suback with messageId and granted QoS level
client.suback({ granted: [packet.qos], messageId: packet.messageId })
})
// timeout idle streams after 5 minutes
stream.setTimeout(1000 * 60 * 5)
// connection error handling
client.on('close', function () { client.destroy() })
client.on('error', function () { client.destroy() })
client.on('disconnect', function () { client.destroy() })
// stream timeout
stream.on('timeout', function () { client.destroy(); })
})
// listen on port 1883
server.listen(1883)
As a websocket server:
var websocket = require('websocket-stream')
var WebSocketServer = require('ws').Server
var Connection = require('mqtt-connection')
var server = http.createServer()
var wss = new WebSocketServer({server: server})
if (handler) {
server.on('client', handler)
}
wss.on('connection', function (ws) {
var stream = websocket(ws)
var connection = new Connection(stream)
handle(connection)
})
function handle (conn) {
// handle the MQTT connection like
// the net example
}
Creates a new MQTT
Connection.
Options:
notData: do not listen to the
'data' event, so that it can
respect backpressure. Pipe the
Connection to another stream to
consume the packets. If this option is passed
true the object will
emit no packet-related events.
Send a MQTT connect packet.
options supports the following properties:
protocolId: Protocol ID, usually
MQIsdp.
string
protocolVersion: Protocol version, usually 3.
number
keepalive: keepalive period in seconds.
number
clientId: client ID.
string
will: the client's will message options.
object that supports the following properties:
topic: the will topic.
string
payload: the will payload.
string
qos: will qos level.
number
retain: will retain flag.
boolean
properties: properties of will by MQTT 5.0:
willDelayInterval: representing the Will Delay Interval in seconds
number,
payloadFormatIndicator: Will Message is UTF-8 Encoded Character Data or not
boolean,
messageExpiryInterval: value is the lifetime of the Will Message in seconds and is sent as the Publication Expiry Interval when the Server publishes the Will Message
number,
contentType: describing the content of the Will Message
string,
responseTopic: String which is used as the Topic Name for a response message
string,
correlationData: The Correlation Data is used by the sender of the Request Message to identify which request the Response Message is for when it is received
binary,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
properties: properties MQTT 5.0.
object that supports the following properties:
* `sessionExpiryInterval`: representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds `number`,
* `receiveMaximum`: representing the Receive Maximum value `number`,
* `maximumPacketSize`: representing the Maximum Packet Size the Client is willing to accept `number`,
* `topicAliasMaximum`: representing the Topic Alias Maximum value indicates the highest value that the Client will accept as a Topic Alias sent by the Server `number`,
* `requestResponseInformation`: The Client uses this value to request the Server to return Response Information in the CONNACK `boolean`,
* `requestProblemInformation`: The Client uses this value to indicate whether the Reason String or User Properties are sent in the case of failures `boolean`,
* `userProperties`: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs `object`,
* `authenticationMethod`: the name of the authentication method used for extended authentication `string`,
* `authenticationData`: Binary Data containing authentication data `binary`
clean: the 'clean start' flag.
boolean
username: username for protocol v3.1.
string
password: password for protocol v3.1.
string
Send a MQTT connack packet.
options supports the following properties:
returnCode: the return code of the connack, success is for MQTT < 5.0
reasonCode: suback Reason Code
number MQTT 5.0
properties: properties MQTT 5.0.
object that supports the following properties:
* `sessionExpiryInterval`: representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds `number`,
* `receiveMaximum`: representing the Receive Maximum value `number`,
* `maximumQoS`: maximum qos supported by server `number`,
* `retainAvailable`: declares whether the Server supports retained messages `boolean`,
* `maximumPacketSize`: Maximum Packet Size the Server is willing to accept `number`,
* `assignedClientIdentifier`: Assigned Client Identifier `string`,
* `topicAliasMaximum`: representing the Topic Alias Maximum value indicates the highest value that the Client will accept as a Topic Alias sent by the Server `number`,
* `reasonString`: representing the reason associated with this response `string`,
* `userProperties`: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs `object`,
* `wildcardSubscriptionAvailable`: this byte declares whether the Server supports Wildcard Subscriptions `boolean`
* `subscriptionIdentifiersAvailable`: declares whether the Server supports Subscription Identifiers `boolean`,
* `sharedSubscriptionAvailable`: declares whether the Server supports Shared Subscriptions `boolean`,
* `serverKeepAlive`: Keep Alive time assigned by the Server `number`,
* `responseInformation`: String which is used as the basis for creating a Response Topic `string`,
* `serverReference`: String which can be used by the Client to identify another Server to use `string`,
* `authenticationMethod`: the name of the authentication method used for extended authentication `string`,
* `authenticationData`: Binary Data containing authentication data `binary`
Send a MQTT publish packet.
options supports the following properties:
topic: the topic to publish to.
string
payload: the payload to publish, defaults to an empty buffer.
string or
buffer
qos: the quality of service level to publish on.
number
messageId: the message ID of the packet,
required if qos > 0.
number
retain: retain flag.
boolean
properties:
object
payloadFormatIndicator: Payload is UTF-8 Encoded Character Data or not
boolean,
messageExpiryInterval: the lifetime of the Application Message in seconds
number,
topicAlias: value that is used to identify the Topic instead of using the Topic Name
number,
responseTopic: String which is used as the Topic Name for a response message
string,
correlationData: used by the sender of the Request Message to identify which request the Response Message is for when it is received
binary,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object,
subscriptionIdentifier: representing the identifier of the subscription
number,
contentType: String describing the content of the Application Message
string
Send a MQTT
[puback, pubrec, pubcomp, unsuback] packet.
options supports the following properties:
messageId: the ID of the packet
reasonCode: Reason Code by packet
number
properties:
object
reasonString: representing the reason associated with this response
string,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
Send a MQTT pubrel packet.
options supports the following properties:
dup: duplicate message flag
reasonCode: pubrel Reason Code
number
messageId: the ID of the packet
properties:
object
reasonString: representing the reason associated with this response
string,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
Send a MQTT subscribe packet.
options supports the following properties:
dup: duplicate message flag
messageId: the ID of the packet
properties:
object
subscriptionIdentifier: representing the identifier of the subscription
number,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
subscriptions: a list of subscriptions of the form
[{topic: a, qos: 0}, {topic: b, qos: 1}]
[{topic: a, qos: 0, nl: false, rap: true, rh: 15 }, {topic: b, qos: 1, nl: false, rap: false, rh: 100 }] MQTT 5.0 Example
Send a MQTT suback packet.
options supports the following properties:
granted: a vector of granted QoS levels,
of the form
[0, 1, 2]
messageId: the ID of the packet
reasonCode: suback Reason Code
number
properties:
object
reasonString: representing the reason associated with this response
string,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
Send a MQTT unsubscribe packet.
options supports the following properties:
messageId: the ID of the packet
reasonCode: unsubscribe Reason Code MQTT 5.0
number
dup: duplicate message flag
properties:
object
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
unsubscriptions: a list of topics to unsubscribe from,
of the form
["topic1", "topic2"]
Send a MQTT
[pingreq, pingresp] packet.
Send a MQTT
disconnect packet.
options supports the following properties only MQTT 5.0:
reasonCode: Disconnect Reason Code
number
properties:
object
sessionExpiryInterval: representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds
number,
reasonString: representing the reason for the disconnect
string,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object,
serverReference: String which can be used by the Client to identify another Server to use
string
Send a MQTT
auth packet. Only MQTT 5.0
options supports the following properties only MQTT 5.0:
reasonCode: Auth Reason Code
number
properties:
object
authenticationMethod: the name of the authentication method used for extended authentication
string,
authenticationData: Binary Data containing authentication data
binary,
reasonString: representing the reason for the disconnect
string,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT connect packet is received by the client.
packet is an object that may have the following properties:
version: the protocol version string
versionNum: the protocol version number
keepalive: the client's keepalive period
clientId: the client's ID
will: an object with the following keys:
topic: the client's will topic
payload: the will message
retain: will retain flag
qos: will qos level
properties: properties of will
properties: properties of packet
clean: clean start flag
username: v3.1 username
password: v3.1 password
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT connack packet is received by the client.
packet is an object that may have the following properties:
returnCode: the return code of the connack packet
properties: properties of packet
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT publish packet is received by the client.
packet is an object that may have the following properties:
topic: the topic the message is published on
payload: the payload of the message
messageId: the ID of the packet
properties: properties of packet
qos: the QoS level to publish at
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT
[puback, pubrec, pubrel, pubcomp, unsuback]
packet is received by the client.
packet is an object that may contain the property:
messageId: the ID of the packet
properties: properties of packet
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT subscribe packet is received.
packet is an object that may contain the properties:
messageId: the ID of the packet
properties: properties of packet
subscriptions: an array of objects
representing the subscribed topics, containing the following keys
topic: the topic subscribed to
qos: the qos level of the subscription
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT suback packet is received.
packet is an object that may contain the properties:
messageId: the ID of the packet
properties: properties of packet
granted: a vector of granted QoS levels
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT unsubscribe packet is received.
packet is an object that may contain the properties:
messageId: the ID of the packet
properties: properties of packet
unsubscriptions: a list of topics the client is
unsubscribing from, of the form
[topic1, topic2, ...]
function(packet){}
Emitted when a MQTT
[pingreq, pingresp, disconnect] packet is received.
packet only includes static header information and can be ignored.
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT disconnect packet is received.
packet only includes static header information and can be ignored for MQTT < 5.0.
packet is an object that may contain the properties for MQTT 5.0:
reasonCode: disconnect Reason Code
properties: properties of packet
function(packet) {}
Emitted when a MQTT auth packet is received.
packet is an object that may contain the properties:
reasonCode: Auth Reason Code
properties: properties of packet
Returns a
Transform stream that calls
generate().
The stream is configured into object mode.
Returns a
Transform stream that embeds a
Parser and calls
Parser.parse() for each new
Buffer. The stream is configured into object mode. It accepts the same options of
parser(opts).
mqtt-connection is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
mqtt-connection is only possible due to the excellent work of the following contributors:
|Matteo Collina
|GitHub/mcollina
|Twitter/@matteocollina
|Adam Rudd
|GitHub/adamvr
|Twitter/@adam_vr
|Siarhei Buntsevich
|GitHub/scarry1992
MIT