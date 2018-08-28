npm i fxsql
const { PostgreSQL } = require("fxsql");
const { CONNECT } = PostgreSQL;
const POOL = CONNECT({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'username',
password: '1234',
database: 'dbname'
});
FxSQL is built on node-postgres. The parameter of CONNECT function is the same as node-postgres’. You can read the detail of connection pool or connecting to DB on node-postgres’ site.
const { MySQL } = require("fxsql");
const { CONNECT } = MySQL;
const POOL = CONNECT({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'username',
password: '1234',
database: 'dbname'
});
FxSQL is built on node-postgres. The parameter of CONNECT function is the same as the MySQL’. You can read the detail of connection pool or connecting to DB on MySQL's site.
POOL.END(); // Promise
const { QUERY } = POOL;
const id = 10;
const posts = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM posts WHERE id = ${id}`;
// [{ id: 10, ... }]
const type = 'TYPE1';
const limit = 10;
QUERY `
SELECT * FROM table1 WHERE table2_id IN (
SELECT id FROM table2 WHERE type = ${type} ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${limit}
)
`;
const status = 'STATUS1';
QUERY `
SELECT *
FROM table1 AS t1, table2 AS t2
WHERE t1.id = t2.table1_id AND t1.status = ${status}
ORDER BY id DESC
LIMIT 10
`;
QUERY achieved from CONNECT uses a connection pool.
const POOL = CONNECT();
const {
VALUES, IN, NOT_IN, EQ, SET, COLUMN, CL, TABLE, TB, SQL, FxSQL_DEBUG,
QUERY,
ASSOCIATE,
LJOIN,
TRANSACTION,
END
} = POOL;
const users = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM users WHERE ${EQ({
email: 'dev@marpple.com',
password: '1234'
})}`;
// [{ id: 15, email: 'dev@marpple.com', ... }]
const users = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM users WHERE ${IN('id', [15, 19, 20, 40])}`;
// [{ id: 15, ...}, { id: 19, ...} ...]
const users = await QUERY `SELECT * FROM users WHERE ${NOT_IN('id', [2, 4])} ORDER BY ID LIMIT 3`;
// [{ id: 1, ...}, { id: 3, ...}, { id: 5, ...}]
const post = { user_id: 10, body: 'hoho' };
await QUERY `
INSERT INTO posts ${VALUES(post)}
`;
// INSERT INTO posts ("user_id", "body") VALUES (10, 'hohoho')
await QUERY `
INSERT INTO coords ${VALUES([
{x: 20},
{y: 30},
{x: 10, y: 20}
])}`;
// INSERT INTO coords ("x", "y") VALUES (20, DEFAULT), (DEFAULT, 30), (10, 20)
await QUERY `
UPDATE posts ${SET({ body: 'yo!', updated_at: new Date() })} WHERE id = ${post.id}
`;
// UPDATE posts SET "body" = 'yo!', "updated_at" = '2018-08-28T23:18:13.263Z' WHERE id = 10
COLUMN == CL; // true
await QUERY `
SELECT
${COLUMN('id', 'bb as cc', 't2.name', 't2.name as name2', { a: 'c' }, { 't3.a': 'd' })}
...
`;
// SELECT
// "id", "bb" AS "cc", "t2"."name", "t2"."name" AS "name2", "a" AS "c", "t3"."a" AS "d"
// ...
TABLE == TB; // true
await QUERY `
SELECT
...
FROM ${TABLE('t1')}, ${TABLE('tt as t2')}
`;
// SELECT
// ...
// FROM "t1", "tt" AS "t2"
ASSOCIATE uses Connection pool.
/*
* users
* - id
* - name
*
* posts
* - id
* - user_id
* - body
* comments
* - id
* - user_id
* - post_id
* - body
* */
const { ASSOCIATE } = POOL;
const posts = await ASSOCIATE `
posts
- user
< comments
- user
`;
posts[0].body;
posts[0]._.user.name
posts[0]._.comments[0].body
posts[0]._.comments[0]._.user.name
- of
- user refers to "Belongs to",
< of
< user refers to "Has many".
/*
* photos
* - attached_type
* - attached_id
* */
await ASSOCIATE `
posts
- user
p - photo
p < photos
< comments
p < photos
`;
// SELECT * FROM photos WHERE attached_id IN (${map($ => $.id, posts)}) AND attached_type = 'posts';
// SELECT * FROM photos WHERE attached_id IN (${map($ => $.id, users)}) AND attached_type = 'users';
// SELECT * FROM photos WHERE attached_id IN (${map($ => $.id, comments)}) AND attached_type = 'comments';
p - refers to Polymorphic + Has one,
p < refers to Polymorphic + Has many.
/*
* books
* - id
* - title
*
* authors
* - id
* - name
*
* books_authors
* - author_id
* - book_id
* */
const books = await ASSOCIATE `
books
x authors
`;
books[0]._.authors[0].name;
const authors = await ASSOCIATE `
authors
x books ${{ xtable: 'books_authors' }}
`;
authors[0]._.books[0].title;
/*
* If the tables are formed like the example below, the ASSOCIATE automatically creates the necessary table and column names for queries. the necessary names for the tables and columns for queries
* users
* - id
* posts
* - id
* - user_id
* comments
* - id
* - post_id
* - user_id
* likes
* - attached_type
* - attached_id
* - user_id
* posts_tags
* - post_id
* - tag_id
* tags
* - id
* */
ASSOCIATE `
posts
- user
< comments
- user
p < likes
- user
p < likes
- user
x tags
`;
/*
* You can select columns or add conditions.
* Even though you don’t select a foreign key or a primary key in the option like the below, they are included in ASSOCIATE.
* */
ASSOCIATE `
posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${10}`}
- user
< comments ${{
column: COLUMN('body', 'updated_at'),
query: SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC`
}}
- user
p < likes
- user
p < likes
- user
x tags
`;
/*
* If the names of the tables and columns does not follow the ASSOCIATE rules, you need to manually insert the correct names of the tables and columns.
* members
* - member_id
* articles
* - id
* - writer_id
* comments
* - id
* - article_id
* - writer_id
* likes
* - parent_name
* - parent_id
* - member_id
* tags_articles
* - article_id
* - tag_name
* tags
* - name
* */
const posts = await ASSOCIATE `
posts ${{
table: 'articles'
}}
- user ${{
left_key: 'writer_id',
key: 'member_id',
table: 'members'
}}
< comments ${{
key: 'article_id'
}}
- user ${{
left_key: 'writer_id',
key: 'member_id',
table: 'members'
}}
p < likes ${{
poly_type: { parent_name: 'comments' },
key: 'parent_id'
}}
p < likes ${{
poly_type: { parent_name: 'articles' },
key: 'parent_id'
}}
x tags ${{
left_key: 'id',
left_xkey: 'article_id',
xtable: 'tags_articles',
xkey: 'tag_name',
key: 'name'
}}
`;
If you use VIEW in databases, it's much easier. Then, you don't need to insert all correct column and table names.
You can set the
row_number option to fetch only up to four comments each post. Internally use
ROW_NUMBER and
PARTITION.
ASSOCIATE `
posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${10}`}
< comments ${{
row_number: [4, SQL `id DESC`]
}}
`
You can add virtual columns, sorting, filtering and etc by using Hook. When all the datas are gathered below “posts”, Hook is executed.
const users = await ASSOCIATE `
users ${{hook: users => users.map(u =>
Object.assign({}, u, { _popular: !!u._.posts.find(p => p._is_best) })
)}}
< posts ${{hook: posts => posts.map(
p => Object.assign({}, p, { _is_best: p._.comments.length > 1 }))}}
- user
< comments
- user
`;
users[0]._popular; // true
users[0]._.posts[0]._is_best; // true
users[0]._.posts[1]._is_best; // false
ASSOCIATE allows you to modularize options for reuse.
ASSOCIATE_MODULE in the function to be passed to
ASSOCIATE.
Post.rights = () => ASSOCIATE_MODULE `
- user
< comments ${{
row_number: [4, SQL `id DESC`]
}}
- user
p < likes
- user
p < likes
- user
x tags
`;
ASSOCIATE `
posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${10}`}
${Post.rights}
`;
Use currying to pass arguments.
Post.rights = (limit = 4) => () => ASSOCIATE_MODULE `
- user
< comments ${{
row_number: [limit, SQL `id DESC`]
}}
- user
p < likes
- user
p < likes
- user
x tags
`;
ASSOCIATE `
posts ${SQL `WHERE is_hidden = false ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT ${10}`}
${Post.rights(6)}
`;
const { PostgreSQL } = require("fxsql");
const { CONNECT } = PostgreSQL;
const POOL = CONNECT({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'username',
password: '1234',
database: 'dbname',
charset: 'utf8'
});
const { TRANSACTION } = POOL;
const { QUERY, COMMIT, ROLLBACK } = await TRANSACTION();
await QUERY `
INSERT INTO posts ${VALUES(post)}
`;
await QUERY `
UPDATE posts ${SET({ body: 'yo!', updated_at: new Date() })} WHERE id = ${post.id}
`;
await ROLLBACK();
FxSQL_DEBUG.LOG = true;
QUERY `SELECT ${"hi~"} as ho`;
// { text: 'SELECT $1 as ho', values: ['hi'] }