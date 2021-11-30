Redis-powered MQEmitter.

See MQEmitter for the actual API.

Install

$ npm install mqemitter-redis --save

Example

var redis = require ( 'mqemitter-redis' ) var mq = redis({ port : 12345 , host : '12.34.56.78' , password : 'my secret' , db : 4 }) var msg = { topic : 'hello world' , payload : 'or any other fields' } mq.on( 'hello world' , function ( message, cb ) { cb() }) mq.emit(msg, function ( ) { })

API

Creates a new instance of mqemitter-redis. It takes all the same options of ioredis, which is used internally to connect to Redis.

This constructor creates two connections to Redis.

Acknowledgements

Code ported from Ascoltatori.

License

MIT