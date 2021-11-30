openbase logo
mqemitter-redis

by Matteo Collina
4.2.0 (see all)

Redis-powered MQEmitter

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mqemitter-redis  ci

Redis-powered MQEmitter.

See MQEmitter for the actual API.

js-standard-style

Install

$ npm install mqemitter-redis --save

Example

var redis = require('mqemitter-redis')
var mq = redis({
  port: 12345,
  host: '12.34.56.78',
  password: 'my secret',
  db: 4
})
var msg = {
  topic: 'hello world',
  payload: 'or any other fields'
}

mq.on('hello world', function (message, cb) {
  // call callback when you are done
  // do not pass any errors, the emitter cannot handle it.
  cb()
})

// topic is mandatory
mq.emit(msg, function () {
  // emitter will never return an error
})

API

MQEmitterRedis([opts])

Creates a new instance of mqemitter-redis. It takes all the same options of ioredis, which is used internally to connect to Redis.

This constructor creates two connections to Redis.

Acknowledgements

Code ported from Ascoltatori.

License

MIT

