Redis-powered MQEmitter.
See MQEmitter for the actual API.
$ npm install mqemitter-redis --save
var redis = require('mqemitter-redis')
var mq = redis({
port: 12345,
host: '12.34.56.78',
password: 'my secret',
db: 4
})
var msg = {
topic: 'hello world',
payload: 'or any other fields'
}
mq.on('hello world', function (message, cb) {
// call callback when you are done
// do not pass any errors, the emitter cannot handle it.
cb()
})
// topic is mandatory
mq.emit(msg, function () {
// emitter will never return an error
})
Creates a new instance of mqemitter-redis. It takes all the same options of ioredis, which is used internally to connect to Redis.
This constructor creates two connections to Redis.
Code ported from Ascoltatori.
MIT