MQEmitter

An Opinionated Message Queue with an emitter-style API, but with callbacks.

If you need a multi process MQEmitter, check out the table below:

mqemitter-redis: Redis-powered mqemitter

mqemitter-mongodb: Mongodb based mqemitter

mqemitter-child-process: Share the same mqemitter between a hierarchy of child processes

mqemitter-cs: Expose a MQEmitter via a simple client/server protocol

mqemitter-p2p: A P2P implementation of MQEmitter, based on HyperEmitter and a Merkle DAG

mqemitter-aerospike: Aerospike mqemitter

Installation

npm install mqemitter

Examples

const mq = require ( 'mqemitter' ) const emitter = mq({ concurrency : 5 }) const message emitter.on( 'hello world' , function ( message, cb ) { cb() }) message = { topic : 'hello world' , payload : 'or any other fields' } emitter.emit(message, function ( ) { })

API

new MQEmitter ([options])

options <object> concurrency <number> maximum number of concurrent messages that can be on concurrent delivery. Default : 0 wildcardOne <string> a char to use for matching exactly one non-empty level word. Default : + wildcardSome <string> a char to use for matching multiple level wildcards. Default : #` matchEmptyLevels <boolean> If true then wildcardOne also matches an empty word. Default : true separator <string> a separator character to use for separating words. Default : /



Create a new MQEmitter class.

MQEmitter is the class and function exposed by this module. It can be created by MQEmitter() or using new MQEmitter() .

For more information on wildcards, see this explanation or Qlobber.

message <object>

callback <Function> (error) => void error <Error> | null



Emit the given message, which must have a topic property, which can contain wildcards as defined on creation.

topic <string>

listener <Function> (message, done) => void

callback <Function> () => void

Add the given listener to the passed topic. Topic can contain wildcards, as defined on creation.

The listener must never error and done must not be called with an err object.

callback will be called when the event subscribe is done correctly.

The inverse of on .

callback <Function> () => void

Close the given emitter. After, all writes will return an error.

Wildcards

MQEmitter supports the use of wildcards: every topic is splitted according to separator .

The wildcard character + matches exactly non-empty one word:

const mq = require ( 'mqemitter' ) const emitter = mq() emitter.on( 'hello/+/world' , function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message) cb() }) emitter.on( 'hello/+' , function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message) cb() }) emitter.emit({ topic : 'hello/my/world' , something : 'more' }) emitter.emit({ topic : 'hello//world' , something : 'more' })

The wildcard character + matches one word:

const mq = require ( 'mqemitter' ) const emitter = mq({ matchEmptyLevels : true }) emitter.on( 'hello/+/world' , function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message) cb() }) emitter.on( 'hello/+' , function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message) cb() }) emitter.emit({ topic : 'hello/my/world' , something : 'more' }) emitter.emit({ topic : 'hello//world' , something : 'more' })

The wildcard character # matches zero or more words:

const mq = require ( 'mqemitter' ) const emitter = mq() emitter.on( 'hello/#' , function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message) cb() }) emitter.on( '#' , function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message) cb() }) emitter.on( 'hello/my/world/#' , function ( message, cb ) { console .log(message) cb() }) emitter.emit({ topic : 'hello/my/world' , something : 'more' })

Of course, you can mix # and + in the same subscription.

LICENSE

MIT