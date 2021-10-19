An Opinionated Message Queue with an emitter-style API, but with callbacks.
If you need a multi process MQEmitter, check out the table below:
npm install mqemitter
const mq = require('mqemitter')
const emitter = mq({ concurrency: 5 })
const message
emitter.on('hello world', function (message, cb) {
// call callback when you are done
// do not pass any errors, the emitter cannot handle it.
cb()
})
// topic is mandatory
message = { topic: 'hello world', payload: 'or any other fields' }
emitter.emit(message, function () {
// emitter will never return an error
})
<object>
concurrency
<number> maximum number of concurrent messages that can be on concurrent delivery. Default:
0
wildcardOne
<string> a char to use for matching exactly one non-empty level word. Default:
+
wildcardSome
<string> a char to use for matching multiple level wildcards. Default: #`
matchEmptyLevels
<boolean> If true then
wildcardOne also matches an empty word. Default:
true
separator
<string> a separator character to use for separating words. Default:
/
Create a new MQEmitter class.
MQEmitter is the class and function exposed by this module.
It can be created by
MQEmitter() or using
new MQEmitter().
For more information on wildcards, see this explanation or Qlobber.
message
<object>
callback
<Function>
(error) => void
<Error> |
null
Emit the given message, which must have a
topic property, which can contain wildcards as defined on creation.
topic
<string>
listener
<Function>
(message, done) => void
callback
<Function>
() => void
Add the given listener to the passed topic. Topic can contain wildcards, as defined on creation.
The
listener must never error and
done must not be called with an
err object.
callback will be called when the event subscribe is done correctly.
The inverse of
on.
callback
<Function>
() => void
Close the given emitter. After, all writes will return an error.
MQEmitter supports the use of wildcards: every topic is splitted according to
separator.
The wildcard character
+ matches exactly non-empty one word:
const mq = require('mqemitter')
const emitter = mq()
emitter.on('hello/+/world', function(message, cb) {
// will ONLY capture { topic: 'hello/my/world', 'something': 'more' }
console.log(message)
cb()
})
emitter.on('hello/+', function(message, cb) {
// will not be called
console.log(message)
cb()
})
emitter.emit({ topic: 'hello/my/world', something: 'more' })
emitter.emit({ topic: 'hello//world', something: 'more' })
The wildcard character
+ matches one word:
const mq = require('mqemitter')
const emitter = mq({ matchEmptyLevels: true })
emitter.on('hello/+/world', function(message, cb) {
// will capture { topic: 'hello/my/world', 'something': 'more' }
// and capture { topic: 'hello//world', 'something': 'more' }
console.log(message)
cb()
})
emitter.on('hello/+', function(message, cb) {
// will not be called
console.log(message)
cb()
})
emitter.emit({ topic: 'hello/my/world', something: 'more' })
emitter.emit({ topic: 'hello//world', something: 'more' })
The wildcard character
# matches zero or more words:
const mq = require('mqemitter')
const emitter = mq()
emitter.on('hello/#', function(message, cb) {
// this will print { topic: 'hello/my/world', 'something': 'more' }
console.log(message)
cb()
})
emitter.on('#', function(message, cb) {
// this will print { topic: 'hello/my/world', 'something': 'more' }
console.log(message)
cb()
})
emitter.on('hello/my/world/#', function(message, cb) {
// this will print { topic: 'hello/my/world', 'something': 'more' }
console.log(message)
cb()
})
emitter.emit({ topic: 'hello/my/world', something: 'more' })
Of course, you can mix
# and
+ in the same subscription.
MIT