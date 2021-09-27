selectMode String 'select' For the selection mode of calendar component, can be used by 'select', 'multi','range', 'multiRange' mode

mode String 'month' Configure calendar display mode, the modes has 'month', 'week','monthRange'

selectDate String / String[] / {start: String; end: String} / {start: String; end: String} [] In different selection modes, there are use different types. String type for select mode, String[] type for multi mode, {start: String; end: String} type for range mode, and {start: String; end: String} [] type for multiRange mode.

monthRange String[] If you use monthRange mode, you need to set the content of the month to be displayed. for example [2021-1, 2021-2, 2021-6, 2021-9]

remarks Object Create remark for a day, key is date string, and value is remark content. for example { '2021-1-13': 'some things' }

tileContent Object Create tile content for a day, key is date string, and value is object , object have className and content. for example { '2021-1-5': { className: 'tip-class', content: 'some tip' } }

holidays Object Custom holiday information, for example {'2021-1-1': 'New Year'}

completion Boolean false Complete the calendar table with 6 lines

useSwipe Boolean true The mobile terminal supports gesture sliding to switch calendar

arrowLeft String Left arrow image url of toolbar

arrowRight String Right arrow image url of toolbar

monFirst Boolean false The first day of the week begins on Monday

backgroundText Boolean false Displays the background text of the current month calendar

language String use 'en' or 'cn' language

format (year, month) => [String, String] Format the date display at the header. you need return a array, the contents of the array are year and month

weeks String[] Weekly display content of custom header, for example ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S']

begin String Set the available date of the start, and the date before it will be disabled, for example '2021-1-5'

end String Set the available date of the end, and the date after it will be disabled, for example '2021-2-5'