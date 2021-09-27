A feature-rich calendar component, support multiple modes and gesture sliding. For vue 3.0+
mpvue-calendar only support vue@3.0+
npm i mpvue-calendar -S
<Calendar
backgroundText
class-name="select-mode"
:remarks="remarks"
/>
import { ref } from 'vue'
import Calendar from 'mpvue-calendar'
export default {
components: {
Calendar,
},
setup() {
const remarks = ref({'2021-1-13': 'some tings'})
return {
remarks,
}
}
}
|name
|type
|default
|description
|selectMode
|String
|'select'
|For the selection mode of calendar component, can be used by 'select', 'multi','range', 'multiRange' mode
|mode
|String
|'month'
|Configure calendar display mode, the modes has 'month', 'week','monthRange'
|selectDate
|String / String[] / {start: String; end: String} / {start: String; end: String} []
|In different selection modes, there are use different types.
String type for select mode,
String[] type for multi mode,
{start: String; end: String} type for range mode, and
{start: String; end: String} [] type for multiRange mode.
|monthRange
|String[]
|If you use monthRange mode, you need to set the content of the month to be displayed. for example
[2021-1, 2021-2, 2021-6, 2021-9]
|remarks
|Object
|Create remark for a day, key is date string, and value is remark content. for example
{ '2021-1-13': 'some things' }
|tileContent
|Object
|Create tile content for a day, key is date string, and value is
object, object have className and content. for example
{ '2021-1-5': { className: 'tip-class', content: 'some tip' } }
|holidays
|Object
|Custom holiday information, for example
{'2021-1-1': 'New Year'}
|completion
|Boolean
|false
|Complete the calendar table with 6 lines
|useSwipe
|Boolean
|true
|The mobile terminal supports gesture sliding to switch calendar
|arrowLeft
|String
|Left arrow image url of toolbar
|arrowRight
|String
|Right arrow image url of toolbar
|monFirst
|Boolean
|false
|The first day of the week begins on Monday
|backgroundText
|Boolean
|false
|Displays the background text of the current month calendar
|language
|String
|use 'en' or 'cn' language
|format
|(year, month) => [String, String]
|Format the date display at the header. you need return a array, the contents of the array are year and month
|weeks
|String[]
|Weekly display content of custom header, for example ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S']
|begin
|String
|Set the available date of the start, and the date before it will be disabled, for example
'2021-1-5'
|end
|String
|Set the available date of the end, and the date after it will be disabled, for example
'2021-2-5'
|disabled
|String[]
|Disable certain dates , for example
['2021-1-9', '2021-2-5']
If you need show chinese lunar, you need import lunar module.
<Calendar
:lunar="lunar"
/>
import lunar from 'mpvue-calendar/dist/lunar'
export default {
...,
setup() {
return {
lunar,
}
}
}
|name
|type
|description
|onSelect
|(selectDate) => void
|This function is triggered when the date is selected
|onMonthChange
|(year, month, day) => void
|The callback is triggered when the month is change
|next
|(year, month) => void
|Callback this method when triggered next month
|prev
|(year, month) => void
|Callback this method when triggered prev month
|setToday
|ref method
|Back today, you need to pass the ref parameter to call the internal method