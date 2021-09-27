openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mc

mpvue-calendar

by 飞翔的荷兰人
3.0.1 (see all)

📅 A calendar component for vue3.0. Support gesture sliding, range selection, according to the week switch...

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

404

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Calendar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mpvue-calendar logo

Downloads Version License

mpvue-calendar

A feature-rich calendar component, support multiple modes and gesture sliding. For vue 3.0+

mpvue-calendar preview

💻 Install

mpvue-calendar only support vue@3.0+

npm i mpvue-calendar -S

🔨 Usage

<Calendar
  backgroundText
  class-name="select-mode"
  :remarks="remarks"
/>

import { ref } from 'vue'
import Calendar from 'mpvue-calendar'

export default {
  components: {
    Calendar,
  },
  setup() {
    const remarks = ref({'2021-1-13': 'some tings'})

    return {
      remarks,
    }
  }
}

⚙️ API

nametypedefaultdescription
selectModeString'select'For the selection mode of calendar component, can be used by 'select', 'multi','range', 'multiRange' mode
modeString'month'Configure calendar display mode, the modes has 'month', 'week','monthRange'
selectDateString / String[] / {start: String; end: String} / {start: String; end: String} []In different selection modes, there are use different types. String type for select mode, String[] type for multi mode, {start: String; end: String} type for range mode, and {start: String; end: String} [] type for multiRange mode.
monthRangeString[]If you use monthRange mode, you need to set the content of the month to be displayed. for example [2021-1, 2021-2, 2021-6, 2021-9]
remarksObjectCreate remark for a day, key is date string, and value is remark content. for example { '2021-1-13': 'some things' }
tileContentObjectCreate tile content for a day, key is date string, and value is object, object have className and content. for example { '2021-1-5': { className: 'tip-class', content: 'some tip' } }
holidaysObjectCustom holiday information, for example {'2021-1-1': 'New Year'}
completionBooleanfalseComplete the calendar table with 6 lines
useSwipeBooleantrueThe mobile terminal supports gesture sliding to switch calendar
arrowLeftStringLeft arrow image url of toolbar
arrowRightStringRight arrow image url of toolbar
monFirstBooleanfalseThe first day of the week begins on Monday
backgroundTextBooleanfalseDisplays the background text of the current month calendar
languageStringuse 'en' or 'cn' language
format(year, month) => [String, String]Format the date display at the header. you need return a array, the contents of the array are year and month
weeksString[]Weekly display content of custom header, for example ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S']
beginStringSet the available date of the start, and the date before it will be disabled, for example '2021-1-5'
endStringSet the available date of the end, and the date after it will be disabled, for example '2021-2-5'
disabledString[]Disable certain dates , for example ['2021-1-9', '2021-2-5']

Chinese lunar

If you need show chinese lunar, you need import lunar module.

<Calendar
  :lunar="lunar"
/>

import lunar from 'mpvue-calendar/dist/lunar'
export default {
  ...,
  setup() {
    return {
      lunar,
    }
  }
}

⚙️ methods

nametypedescription
onSelect(selectDate) => voidThis function is triggered when the date is selected
onMonthChange(year, month, day) => voidThe callback is triggered when the month is change
next(year, month) => voidCallback this method when triggered next month
prev(year, month) => voidCallback this method when triggered prev month
setTodayref methodBack today, you need to pass the ref parameter to call the internal method

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vc
v-calendarAn elegant calendar and datepicker plugin for Vue.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
172K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vfc
vue-functional-calendarVue.js Functional Calendar | Component/Package
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@fullcalendar/vueAn official Vue component for FullCalendar
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-calendarsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-calA Vue 2 & 3 full calendar, no dependency, no BS. :metal:
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Poor Documentation
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendarGantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
See 41 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial