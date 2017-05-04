Google Material Design Progress Linear bar.
It uses CSS3 and vanilla JavaScript which doesn't depend on any other libraries.
Type 1.
Determinate
Type 2.
Buffer
Type 3.
Indeterminate
Type 4.
Query Indeterminate and Determinate
Or you can see all types together:
Vedio：Material Progress & activity
Include
mprogress.min.js and
mprogress.min.css in your target html file.
<link rel='stylesheet' href='mprogress.min.css'/>
<script src='mprogress.min.js'></script>
You can also install it via Bower or npm:
bower install --save mprogress
npm install --save mprogress
Example for the
Determinate type
1.Instantiation:
var mprogress = new Mprogress();
2.Show and start the bar by using:
mprogress.start();
Or you can just use
the following code to replace step 1 and 2:
var mprogress = new Mprogress('start'); //start it immediately
3.Finish the loading and hide it :
mprogress.end();
All types have
start and
end methods.
Determinate also has
set and
inc methods.
Sets the progress bar status, where
n is a number from
0.0 to
1.0.
eg:
mprogress.set(0.3);
Increases by a random amount.
eg:
mprogress.inc(); // Increase the bar with a random amount.
mprogress.inc(0.3); // This will get the current status value and adds 0.3 until status is 0.994
Its always used for video loading, and you can use for other case.
Init Type Buffer :
var bufferIntObj = {
template: 2
};
var bufferProgress = new Mprogress(bufferIntObj);
bufferProgress.start();
If you want to start it immediately after instantiating it，you can use:
var bufferIntObj = {
template: 2, // type number
start: true // start it now
};
var bufferProgress = new Mprogress(bufferIntObj);
bufferProgress.end();
Buffer also has
set ,
inc and
setBuffer methods
Type
Buffer has two progress: main progress and buffer progress.
set(n)
Sets the main progress bar status (0,1)
setBuffer(num)
Sets the buffer progress bar status (0,1)
Increases by a random amount, including buffer bar.
Init Type Indeterminate :
var intObj = {
template: 3,
parent: '#customId' // this option will insert bar HTML into this parent Element
};
var indeterminateProgress = new Mprogress(intObj);
Type Indeterminate just has
start and
end methods.
indeterminateProgress.start();
indeterminateProgress.end();
Init Type Query :
var intObj = {
template: 4,
parent: '#anothercustomId' // to other position
};
var queryProgress = new Mprogress(intObj);
Type Query just has
start and
end methods.
queryProgress.start();
queryProgress.end();
Passing an object(configuration) to instantiated Mprogress
var mp = new Mprogress(configuration);
template
Set the progress bar type. (default: 1)
var mp = new Mprogress({
// vaule {
// 1: Type Determinate,
// 2: Buffer,
// 3: Indeterminate,
// 4: Query,
// '<div>...</div>': 'yourcustomHTML'
// }
template: 2
});
parent
Change the parent container where the bar is shown. (default: body)
var mp = new Mprogress({
parent: '#customContainer'
});
start
Start the bar immediately. (default: false)
var mp = new Mprogress({
template: 4,
start: true
});
For type1 Determinate, you can just use:
var mp = new Mprogress('start');
trickle
trickleRate
trickleSpeed
minimum
easing
positionUsing
speed
Mobile First.
All types work in Chrome and Firefox.
Type Determinate works in all browsers.