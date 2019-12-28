Node.js M-Pesa API

M-Pesa Library for Node.js using REST API

Prerequisites

Node v6+, 8+ recommended. Yarn* (optional) You can still use npm ES6 knowledge

Installation

Use npm/yarn:

npm i mpesa-node

Please make sure you have read the documentation on Daraja before continuing.

You need the following before getting to use this library:

Consumer Key and Consume Secret Test Credentials (Optional only for sandbox)

Getting Started

This library is extremely modular, meaning you can create more than one Mpesa instance

const Mpesa = require ( 'mpesa-node' ) const mpesaApi = new Mpesa({ consumerKey : '<your consumer key>' , consumerSecret : '<your consumer secret>' }) mpesaApi .c2bSimulate( 254708374149 , 500 , 'h6dk0Ue2' ) .then( ( result ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { })

While working with the Mpesa Class, you only need two key-value items, ie: consumerKey and consumerSecret. Nonetheless, prefilling some things means you dont have to re-enter them again. A complete config object looks like this

new Mpesa({ consumerKey : '<your consumer key>' , consumerSecret : '<your consumer secret>' , environment : 'sandbox' , shortCode : '600111' , initiatorName : 'Test Initiator' , lipaNaMpesaShortCode : 123456 , lipaNaMpesaShortPass : '<some key here>' , securityCredential : '<credential here>' , certPath : path.resolve( 'keys/myKey.cert' ) })

API

Please note that this library is in active development, use in production with caution.

Current API:

const mpesaApi = new Mpesa({ consumerKey : '<your consumer key>' , consumerSecret : '<your consumer secret>' }) const { accountBalance, b2b, b2c, c2bRegister, c2bSimulate, lipaNaMpesaOnline, lipaNaMpesaQuery, reversal, transactionStatus } = mpesaApi

Ofcourse you dont need to import all methods, you can import the only ones you need.

All methods return a <Promise> , hence you can use .then or await . All calls are done by Axios, so for the response structure check Axios documentation.

Methods

• B2C Request

This initiates a business to customer transactions from a company (shortcode) to end users (mobile numbers) of their services.

const { shortCode } = mpesaApi.configs const testMSISDN = 254708374149 await mpesaApi.b2c(shortCode, testMSISDN, 100 , URL + '/b2c/timeout' , URL + '/b2c/success' )

• B2B Request

This initiates a business to business transaction between one company to another.

const { shortCode } = mpesaApi.configs const testShortcode2 = 600000 await mpesaApi.b2b(shortCode, testShortcode2, 100 , URL + '/b2b/timeout' , URL + '/b2b/success' )

• C2B Register

This initiates a C2B confirmation and validation registration for a company's URLs

await mpesaApi.c2bRegister(URL + '/c2b/validation' , URL + '/c2b/success' )

• C2B Simulate

This initiates a C2B transaction between an end-user and a company (paybill or till number)

const testMSISDN = 254708374149 await mPesa.c2bSimulate(testMSISDN, 100 , Math .random().toString( 35 ).substr( 2 , 7 ))

• M-Pesa Express Request - Lipa Na M-Pesa Online Payment API

This initiates a Lipa Na M-Pesa Online Payment transaction using STK Push.

const testMSISDN = 254708374149 const amount = 100 const accountRef = Math .random().toString( 35 ).substr( 2 , 7 ) await mpesaApi.lipaNaMpesaOnline(testMSISDN, amount, URL + '/lipanampesa/success' , accountRef)

• M-Pesa Express Query Request - Lipa Na M-Pesa Query Request API

This API checks the status of a Lipa Na M-Pesa Online Payment transaction

const checkoutRequestId = 'ws_co_123456789' await mpesaApi.lipaNaMpesaQuery(checkoutRequestId)

• Reversal Request

This initiates an M-Pesa transaction reversal on B2B, B2C or C2B API

await mpesaApi.reversal( 'LKXXXX1234' , 100 , URL + '/reversal/timeout' , URL + '/reversal/success' )

• Transaction Status Request

This API is used to check the status of B2B, B2C and C2B transactions

await mpesaApi.transactionStatus( 'LKXXXX1234' , shortCode, 4 , URL + '/transactionstatus/timeout' , URL + '/transactionstatus/success' )

• Account Balance Request

This initiates a request for the account balance of a shortcode

const { shortCode } = mpesaApi.configs await mpesaApi.accountBalance(shortCode, 4 , URL + '/accountbalance/timeout' , URL + '/accountbalance/success' )

Testing

Testing needs you to clone this repo.

The command below runs both integration and unit test.

Integration tests launch a ngrok instance and await callbacks (you will need an active internet connection for this).

To run each separately, check package.json for the commands.

npm test

Going Live/Production

You will need to first click on "Going Live" on Daraja

The only thing you need to tweek in this Libs config is environment :

new Mpesa({ consumerKey : '<your consumer key>' , consumerSecret : '<your consumer secret>' , environment : 'production' , ..... })

Pending Stuff

E2E Integration Tests

E2E Integration Tests Deploy to Npm

Deploy to Npm Reduce number of args

Reduce number of args Detailed Documentation

Detailed Documentation Enumify

Enumify Validators for MSISDN and other expected inputs

Validators for MSISDN and other expected inputs More detailed Unit tests

More detailed Unit tests Handle all Promises

Contributing

Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Credits

| Contributor |

| DGatere |

| geofmureithi |

License

MIT