openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mtm

mpegts_to_mp4

by Ingvar Stepanyan
1.0.1 (see all)

Javascript HTTP Live Streaming realtime converter and player

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

839

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

HTTP Live Streaming JavaScript player

![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

What's this?

This is Apple HTTP Live Streaming JavaScript player created by performing realtime conversion of MPEG-TS video chunks to MPEG-4 in separate thread using Web Worker and playing them in order in main thread.

How does it work?

Conversion is done using jBinary binary manipulation library with programmatically described data structures according to ISO 13818-1, ISO-14496-2, ISO-14496-12 and ITU-T H.222.0 specifications.

Where does it work?

Works best in Chrome (stable branch), having more noticable lags when switching videos but still working in latest Firefox versions and IE10+.

Where I can see that?

Check out http://rreverser.github.io/mpegts/ for live demo.

Screenshot: Screenshot

Disclaimer

Please note that demo uses 3rd-party HLS demo source and service http://www.corsproxy.com/ for proxying it with needed Cross-Origin-Request headers for browsers to allow chunk downloading, so it may be unstable.

Can I use it in Node.js?

Yes, you can.

What license is it issued under?

It's regular MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial