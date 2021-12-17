openbase logo
Readme

mpd-parser

Build Status Greenkeeper badge Slack Status

NPM

mpd parser

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save mpd-parser

Usage

// get your manifest in whatever way works best
// for example, by reading the file from the filesystem in node
// or using fetch in a browser like so:

const manifestUri = 'https://example.com/dash.xml';
const res = await fetch(manifestUri);
const manifest = await res.text();

var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });

If dealing with a live stream, then on subsequent calls to parse, the previously parsed manifest object should be provided as an option to parse using the previousManifest option:

const newParsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(
  manifest,
  // parsedManifest comes from the prior example
  { manifestUri, previousManifest: parsedManifest }
);

Parsed Output

The parser ouputs a plain javascript object with the following structure:

Manifest {
  allowCache: boolean,
  endList: boolean,
  mediaSequence: number,
  discontinuitySequence: number,
  playlistType: string,
  playlists: [
    {
      attributes: {},
      Manifest
    }
  ],
  mediaGroups: {
    AUDIO: {
      'GROUP-ID': {
        default: boolean,
        autoselect: boolean,
        language: string,
        uri: string,
        instreamId: string,
        characteristics: string,
        forced: boolean
      }
    },
    VIDEO: {},
    'CLOSED-CAPTIONS': {},
    SUBTITLES: {}
  },
  dateTimeString: string,
  dateTimeObject: Date,
  targetDuration: number,
  totalDuration: number,
  discontinuityStarts: [number],
  segments: [
    {
      byterange: {
        length: number,
        offset: number
      },
      duration: number,
      attributes: {},
      discontinuity: number,
      uri: string,
      timeline: number,
      key: {
        method: string,
        uri: string,
        iv: string
      },
      map: {
        uri: string,
        byterange: {
          length: number,
          offset: number
        }
      },
      'cue-out': string,
      'cue-out-cont': string,
      'cue-in': string
    }
  ]
}

Including the Parser

To include mpd-parser on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include it on your page.

<script src="//path/to/mpd-parser.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var mpdParser = window['mpd-parser'];
  var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });
</script>

Browserify

When using with Browserify, install mpd-parser via npm and require the parser as you would any other module.

var mpdParser = require('mpd-parser');

var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });

With ES6:

import { parse } from 'mpd-parser';

const parsedManifest = parse(manifest, { manifestUri });

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the parser as you normally would:

require(['mpd-parser'], function(mpdParser) {
  var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });
});

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc

