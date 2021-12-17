mpd parser
npm install --save mpd-parser
// get your manifest in whatever way works best
// for example, by reading the file from the filesystem in node
// or using fetch in a browser like so:
const manifestUri = 'https://example.com/dash.xml';
const res = await fetch(manifestUri);
const manifest = await res.text();
var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });
If dealing with a live stream, then on subsequent calls to parse, the previously parsed
manifest object should be provided as an option to
parse using the
previousManifest
option:
const newParsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(
manifest,
// parsedManifest comes from the prior example
{ manifestUri, previousManifest: parsedManifest }
);
The parser ouputs a plain javascript object with the following structure:
Manifest {
allowCache: boolean,
endList: boolean,
mediaSequence: number,
discontinuitySequence: number,
playlistType: string,
playlists: [
{
attributes: {},
Manifest
}
],
mediaGroups: {
AUDIO: {
'GROUP-ID': {
default: boolean,
autoselect: boolean,
language: string,
uri: string,
instreamId: string,
characteristics: string,
forced: boolean
}
},
VIDEO: {},
'CLOSED-CAPTIONS': {},
SUBTITLES: {}
},
dateTimeString: string,
dateTimeObject: Date,
targetDuration: number,
totalDuration: number,
discontinuityStarts: [number],
segments: [
{
byterange: {
length: number,
offset: number
},
duration: number,
attributes: {},
discontinuity: number,
uri: string,
timeline: number,
key: {
method: string,
uri: string,
iv: string
},
map: {
uri: string,
byterange: {
length: number,
offset: number
}
},
'cue-out': string,
'cue-out-cont': string,
'cue-in': string
}
]
}
To include mpd-parser on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include it on your page.
<script src="//path/to/mpd-parser.min.js"></script>
<script>
var mpdParser = window['mpd-parser'];
var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });
</script>
When using with Browserify, install mpd-parser via npm and
require the parser as you would any other module.
var mpdParser = require('mpd-parser');
var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });
With ES6:
import { parse } from 'mpd-parser';
const parsedManifest = parse(manifest, { manifestUri });
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the parser as you normally would:
require(['mpd-parser'], function(mpdParser) {
var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });
});
Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc