mpd parser

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save mpd-parser

Usage

const manifestUri = 'https://example.com/dash.xml' ; const res = await fetch(manifestUri); const manifest = await res.text(); var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });

If dealing with a live stream, then on subsequent calls to parse, the previously parsed manifest object should be provided as an option to parse using the previousManifest option:

const newParsedManifest = mpdParser.parse( manifest, { manifestUri, previousManifest : parsedManifest } );

Parsed Output

The parser ouputs a plain javascript object with the following structure:

Manifest { allowCache : boolean, endList : boolean, mediaSequence : number, discontinuitySequence : number, playlistType : string, playlists : [ { attributes : {}, Manifest } ], mediaGroups : { AUDIO : { 'GROUP-ID' : { default : boolean, autoselect : boolean, language : string, uri : string, instreamId : string, characteristics : string, forced : boolean } }, VIDEO : {}, 'CLOSED-CAPTIONS' : {}, SUBTITLES : {} }, dateTimeString : string, dateTimeObject : Date , targetDuration : number, totalDuration : number, discontinuityStarts : [number], segments : [ { byterange : { length : number, offset : number }, duration : number, attributes : {}, discontinuity : number, uri : string, timeline : number, key : { method : string, uri : string, iv : string }, map : { uri : string, byterange : { length : number, offset : number } }, 'cue-out' : string, 'cue-out-cont' : string, 'cue-in' : string } ] }

Including the Parser

To include mpd-parser on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include it on your page.

< script src = "//path/to/mpd-parser.min.js" > </ script > < script > var mpdParser = window [ 'mpd-parser' ]; var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri }); </ script >

Browserify

When using with Browserify, install mpd-parser via npm and require the parser as you would any other module.

var mpdParser = require ( 'mpd-parser' ); var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri });

With ES6:

import { parse } from 'mpd-parser' ; const parsedManifest = parse(manifest, { manifestUri });

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the parser as you normally would:

require ([ 'mpd-parser' ], function ( mpdParser ) { var parsedManifest = mpdParser.parse(manifest, { manifestUri }); });

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc