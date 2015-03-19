node mpd client

Connect to a music player daemon server, send commands, emit events.

Usage

var mpd = require ( 'mpd' ), cmd = mpd.cmd var client = mpd.connect({ port : 6600 , host : 'localhost' , }); client.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { console .log( "ready" ); }); client.on( 'system' , function ( name ) { console .log( "update" , name); }); client.on( 'system-player' , function ( ) { client.sendCommand(cmd( "status" , []), function ( err, msg ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(msg); }); });

Documentation

See also the MPD Protocol Documentation.

Functions

Convert name/args pair into a Command.

Connects and returns a client.

msg : a string which contains an MPD response. Returns an object.

command can be a MpdClient.Command or a string.

Events

end

The connection is closed.

connect

A socket connection has been made.

ready

The mpd server is ready to accept commands.

A system has updated. systemName is one of:

database - the song database has been modified after update.

- the song database has been modified after update. update - a database update has started or finished. If the database was modified during the update, the database event is also emitted.

- a database update has started or finished. If the database was modified during the update, the database event is also emitted. stored_playlist - a stored playlist has been modified, renamed, created or deleted

- a stored playlist has been modified, renamed, created or deleted playlist - the current playlist has been modified

- the current playlist has been modified player - the player has been started, stopped or seeked

- the player has been started, stopped or seeked mixer - the volume has been changed

- the volume has been changed output - an audio output has been enabled or disabled

- an audio output has been enabled or disabled options - options like repeat, random, crossfade, replay gain

- options like repeat, random, crossfade, replay gain sticker - the sticker database has been modified.

- the sticker database has been modified. subscription - a client has subscribed or unsubscribed to a channel

- a client has subscribed or unsubscribed to a channel message - a message was received on a channel this client is subscribed to; this event is only emitted when the queue is empty

See above event. Each system name has its own event as well.