Connect to a music player daemon server, send commands, emit events.
You might also be interested in checking out node-groove, a generic music player backend as a node module.
Or maybe Groove Basin, a music player server which supports the MPD protocol and has many features and improvements over MPD.
var mpd = require('mpd'),
cmd = mpd.cmd
var client = mpd.connect({
port: 6600,
host: 'localhost',
});
client.on('ready', function() {
console.log("ready");
});
client.on('system', function(name) {
console.log("update", name);
});
client.on('system-player', function() {
client.sendCommand(cmd("status", []), function(err, msg) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(msg);
});
});
See also the MPD Protocol Documentation.
Convert name/args pair into a Command.
Connects and returns a client.
msg: a string which contains an MPD response.
Returns an object.
command can be a
MpdClient.Command or a string.
The connection is closed.
A socket connection has been made.
The mpd server is ready to accept commands.
A system has updated.
systemName is one of:
database - the song database has been modified after update.
update - a database update has started or finished. If the database was
modified during the update, the database event is also emitted.
stored_playlist - a stored playlist has been modified, renamed, created
or deleted
playlist - the current playlist has been modified
player - the player has been started, stopped or seeked
mixer - the volume has been changed
output - an audio output has been enabled or disabled
options - options like repeat, random, crossfade, replay gain
sticker - the sticker database has been modified.
subscription - a client has subscribed or unsubscribed to a channel
message - a message was received on a channel this client is subscribed
to; this event is only emitted when the queue is empty
See above event. Each system name has its own event as well.