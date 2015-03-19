openbase logo
mpd

by Andrew Kelley
1.3.0 (see all)

Connect to a music player daemon server, send commands, emit events.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

85

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node mpd client

Connect to a music player daemon server, send commands, emit events.

You might also be interested in checking out node-groove, a generic music player backend as a node module.

Or maybe Groove Basin, a music player server which supports the MPD protocol and has many features and improvements over MPD.

Usage

var mpd = require('mpd'),
    cmd = mpd.cmd
var client = mpd.connect({
  port: 6600,
  host: 'localhost',
});
client.on('ready', function() {
  console.log("ready");
});
client.on('system', function(name) {
  console.log("update", name);
});
client.on('system-player', function() {
  client.sendCommand(cmd("status", []), function(err, msg) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(msg);
  });
});

Documentation

See also the MPD Protocol Documentation.

Functions

mpd.cmd(name, args)

Convert name/args pair into a Command.

mpd.connect(options)

Connects and returns a client.

mpd.parseKeyValueMessage(msg)

msg: a string which contains an MPD response. Returns an object.

client.sendCommand(command, callback)

command can be a MpdClient.Command or a string.

client.sendCommands(commandList, callback)

Events

error(err)

end

The connection is closed.

connect

A socket connection has been made.

ready

The mpd server is ready to accept commands.

system(systemName)

A system has updated. systemName is one of:

  • database - the song database has been modified after update.
  • update - a database update has started or finished. If the database was modified during the update, the database event is also emitted.
  • stored_playlist - a stored playlist has been modified, renamed, created or deleted
  • playlist - the current playlist has been modified
  • player - the player has been started, stopped or seeked
  • mixer - the volume has been changed
  • output - an audio output has been enabled or disabled
  • options - options like repeat, random, crossfade, replay gain
  • sticker - the sticker database has been modified.
  • subscription - a client has subscribed or unsubscribed to a channel
  • message - a message was received on a channel this client is subscribed to; this event is only emitted when the queue is empty

system-*

See above event. Each system name has its own event as well.

