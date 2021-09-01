#mpath
{G,S}et javascript object values using MongoDB-like path notation.
###Getting
var mpath = require('mpath');
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.get('comments.1.title', obj) // 'exciting!'
mpath.get supports array property notation as well.
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.get('comments.title', obj) // ['funny', 'exciting!']
Array property and indexing syntax, when used together, are very powerful.
var obj = {
array: [
{ o: { array: [{x: {b: [4,6,8]}}, { y: 10} ] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: {b: [1,2,3]}}, { x: {z: 10 }}, { x: 'Turkey Day' }] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: {b: null }}, { x: { b: [null, 1]}}] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: null }] }}
, { o: { array: [{y: 3 }] }}
, { o: { array: [3, 0, null] }}
, { o: { name: 'ha' }}
];
}
var found = mpath.get('array.o.array.x.b.1', obj);
console.log(found); // prints..
[ [6, undefined]
, [2, undefined, undefined]
, [null, 1]
, [null]
, [undefined]
, [undefined, undefined, undefined]
, undefined
]
#####Field selection rules:
The following rules are iteratively applied to each
segment in the passed
path. For example:
var path = 'one.two.14'; // path
'one' // segment 0
'two' // segment 1
14 // segment 2
parent.segment
parent[segment]
item with the value returned from calling
get(remainingSegments, item) or undefined if falsey.
#####Maps
mpath.get also accepts an optional
map argument which receives each individual found value. The value returned from the
map function will be used in the original found values place.
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.get('comments.title', obj, function (val) {
return 'funny' == val
? 'amusing'
: val;
});
// ['amusing', 'exciting!']
###Setting
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.set('comments.1.title', 'hilarious', obj)
console.log(obj.comments[1].title) // 'hilarious'
mpath.set supports the same array property notation as
mpath.get.
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.set('comments.title', ['hilarious', 'fruity'], obj);
console.log(obj); // prints..
{ comments: [
{ title: 'hilarious' },
{ title: 'fruity' }
]}
Array property and indexing syntax can be used together also when setting.
var obj = {
array: [
{ o: { array: [{x: {b: [4,6,8]}}, { y: 10} ] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: {b: [1,2,3]}}, { x: {z: 10 }}, { x: 'Turkey Day' }] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: {b: null }}, { x: { b: [null, 1]}}] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: null }] }}
, { o: { array: [{y: 3 }] }}
, { o: { array: [3, 0, null] }}
, { o: { name: 'ha' }}
]
}
mpath.set('array.1.o', 'this was changed', obj);
console.log(require('util').inspect(obj, false, 1000)); // prints..
{
array: [
{ o: { array: [{x: {b: [4,6,8]}}, { y: 10} ] }}
, { o: 'this was changed' }
, { o: { array: [{x: {b: null }}, { x: { b: [null, 1]}}] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: null }] }}
, { o: { array: [{y: 3 }] }}
, { o: { array: [3, 0, null] }}
, { o: { name: 'ha' }}
];
}
mpath.set('array.o.array.x', 'this was changed too', obj);
console.log(require('util').inspect(obj, false, 1000)); // prints..
{
array: [
{ o: { array: [{x: 'this was changed too'}, { y: 10, x: 'this was changed too'} ] }}
, { o: 'this was changed' }
, { o: { array: [{x: 'this was changed too'}, { x: 'this was changed too'}] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: 'this was changed too'}] }}
, { o: { array: [{x: 'this was changed too', y: 3 }] }}
, { o: { array: [3, 0, null] }}
, { o: { name: 'ha' }}
];
}
####Setting arrays
By default, setting a property within an array to another array results in each element of the new array being set to the item in the destination array at the matching index. An example is helpful.
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.set('comments.title', ['hilarious', 'fruity'], obj);
console.log(obj); // prints..
{ comments: [
{ title: 'hilarious' },
{ title: 'fruity' }
]}
If we do not desire this destructuring-like assignment behavior we may instead specify the
$ operator in the path being set to force the array to be copied directly.
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.set('comments.$.title', ['hilarious', 'fruity'], obj);
console.log(obj); // prints..
{ comments: [
{ title: ['hilarious', 'fruity'] },
{ title: ['hilarious', 'fruity'] }
]}
####Field assignment rules
The rules utilized mirror those used on
mpath.get, meaning we can take values returned from
mpath.get, update them, and reassign them using
mpath.set. Note that setting nested arrays of arrays can get unweildy quickly. Check out the tests for more extreme examples.
#####Maps
mpath.set also accepts an optional
map argument which receives each individual value being set. The value returned from the
map function will be used in the original values place.
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'funny' },
{ title: 'exciting!' }
]
}
mpath.set('comments.title', ['hilarious', 'fruity'], obj, function (val) {
return val.length;
});
console.log(obj); // prints..
{ comments: [
{ title: 9 },
{ title: 6 }
]}
Sometimes you may want to enact the same functionality on custom object types that store all their real data internally, say for an ODM type object. No fear,
mpath has you covered. Simply pass the name of the property being used to store the internal data and it will be traversed instead:
var mpath = require('mpath');
var obj = {
comments: [
{ title: 'exciting!', _doc: { title: 'great!' }}
]
}
mpath.get('comments.0.title', obj, '_doc') // 'great!'
mpath.set('comments.0.title', 'nov 3rd', obj, '_doc')
mpath.get('comments.0.title', obj, '_doc') // 'nov 3rd'
mpath.get('comments.0.title', obj) // 'exciting'
When used with a
map, the
map argument comes last.
mpath.get(path, obj, '_doc', map);
mpath.set(path, val, obj, '_doc', map);