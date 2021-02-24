Streaming mp4 encoder and decoder

npm install mp4-stream

Usage

var mp4 = require ( 'mp4-stream' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var decode = mp4.decode() fs.createReadStream( 'video.mp4' ) .pipe(decode) .on( 'box' , function ( headers ) { console .log( 'found box (' + headers.type + ') (' + headers.length + ')' ) if (headers.type === 'mdat' ) { console .log( 'box has stream data (consume stream to continue)' ) decode.stream().resume() } else if (headers.type === 'moof' ) { decode.ignore() } else { decode.decode( function ( box ) { console .log( 'box contents:' , box) }) } } })

All boxes have a type thats a 4 char string with a type name.

API

var stream = mp4.decode()

Create a new decoder.

The decoder is a writable stream you should write a mp4 file to. It emits the following additional events:

on('box', headers) - emitted when a new box is found.

Each time the box event fires, you must call one of these three functions:

stream.ignore() - ignore the entire box and continue parsing after its end

- ignore the entire box and continue parsing after its end stream.stream() - get a readable stream of the box contents

- get a readable stream of the box contents stream.decode(callback) - decode the box, including all childeren in the case of containers, and pass the resulting box object to the callback

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var stream = mp4.decode() stream.on( 'box' , function ( headers ) { console .log( 'found new box:' , headers) }) fs.createReadStream( 'my-video.mp4' ).pipe(stream)

var stream = mp4.encode()

Create a new encoder.

The encoder is a readable stream you can use to generate a mp4 file. It has the following API:

stream.box(box, [callback]) - adds a new mp4 box to the stream.

- adds a new mp4 box to the stream. var ws = stream.mediaData(size) - helper that adds an mdat box. write the media content to this stream.

- helper that adds an box. write the media content to this stream. stream.finalize() - finalizes the mp4 stream. call this when you're done.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var stream = mp4.encode() stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'my-new-video.mp4' )) stream.box(anMP4Box, function ( err ) { var content = stream.mediaData(lengthOfStream, function ( ) { stream.finalize() }) someContent.pipe(content) })

Decode and encode a file

To decode and encode an mp4 file with this module do

var encoder = mp4.encode() var decoder = mp4.decode() decoder.on( 'box' , function ( headers ) { decoder.decode( function ( box ) { encoder.box(box, next) }) }) fs.createReadStream( 'my-movie.mp4' ).pipe(decoder) encoder.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'my-movie-copy.mp4' ))

Boxes

Mp4 supports a wide range of boxes, implemented in mp4-box-encoding.

License

MIT