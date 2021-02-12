💀 ⚠️

Project Suspended

It has come to my attention that MPEG LA often goes after any distributed software (free / OSS / commercial) that encodes H264 video, and charges huge royalties on it. I don't wish to navigate this legal landscape for this module, so all of the binary and source code surrounding the H264 encoding has now been removed from this project, and the development of the project is suspended until further notice.

However:

The documentation and examples here will stay as they provide valuable information for speeding up WASM and media handling (not related to H264)

Chrome is still trialing WebCodecs which already supports encoding H264 without incurring royalties (as it is handled by Chrome's licenses). One part of this project was a WASM-based MP4 muxer (not encumbered by MPEG LA patents), and that will be split off into a new WASM module that only muxes already-encoded H264 data. So, at least in future versions of Chrome, fast client-side media creation should still be possible.

(Update: See mp4-wasm for a possible solution that does not depend on an H264 encoder.)

What follows is the previous version of the repository, with all the H264 WASM/C/C++ source code and binary files removed.

Standalone H264 encoder and MP4 muxer compiled with Emscripten into WASM.

Current Features:

Encode RGB or YUV data into H264 contained in a MP4 file

Fully client-side MP4/H264 encoding, works in most modern browsers

Also works in Node.js

Memory efficient: can be used for very large video files

Relatively small footprint (~144 - 160KB before gzip)

Very fast encoding with optional SIMD support

Can be used solely as a MP4 muxer, such as alongside the upcoming WebCodecs API for much faster encoding

Possible Future Features:

Audio muxing

MP4 demuxing

ASM.js support for legacy browsers

Contents

Example in a Web Browser

You can import the module directly as an ES Module using <script type="module"> in your HTML. You can use unpkg for easy access, like so:

import loadEncoder from "[redacted]" ; ( async ( ) => { const Encoder = await loadEncoder(); const encoder = Encoder.create({ width : 256 , height : 256 , fps : 30 }); for (... each frame ...) { const rgba = ; encoder.encodeRGB(rgba); } const mp4 = encoder.end(); const url = URL.createObjectURL( new Blob([mp4], { type : "video/mp4" })); ... })();

See ./test/simple.html for a working example, or a live demo on CodePen.

If you want to host your own files, copy the following from the build directory: mp4-encoder.js , mp4-encoder.wasm , and optionally mp4-encoder.simd.wasm (if you plan to use it). Save them in a folder (e.g. vendor ), then you can import the JavaScript directly:

import loadEncoder from './vendor/mp4-encoder.js`;

Example with SIMD (Browser Only)

Ideally you should use the SIMD version for faster encoding, if the browser supports it (only Chrome at the time of writing, and only via a flag). In Chrome, go to about:flags and turn on #enable-webassembly-simd , then reboot.

In code, you need to detect SIMD — if you try to load SIMD WASM in an unsupported browser you might run into crashes or errors. You can use wasm-feature-detect for this.

import { simd } from "https://unpkg.com/wasm-feature-detect?module" ; import loadEncoder from "[redacted]" ; ( async ( ) => { const isSIMD = await simd(); const Encoder = await loadEncoder({ simd : isSIMD }); })();

Example with Node.js

The default main export of this module is a Node.js compatible WASM build, so this works with newer versions of Node.js. Note that there is no SIMD build for Node.js at the moment.

const loadEncoder = require ( "[redacted]" ); ( async ( ) => { const Encoder = await loadEncoder(); })();

Muxing Only

Let's say you already have H264 data and just want to use this to mux it into an MP4 container, then you'll want to use the lower-level Direct API like so:

const loadEncoder = require ( '[redacted]' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); ( async ( ) => { const Encoder = await loadEncoder(); const stream = fs.createWriteStream( 'file.mp4' ); const mux = Encoder.create_muxer({ width, height, sequential : true , }, write); for ( let chunk of readChunksOfH264FromSomewhere()) { const p = Encoder.create_buffer(chunk.byteLength); Encoder.HEAPU8.set(chunk, p); Encoder.mux_nal(mux, p, chunk.byteLength); Encoder.free_buffer(p); } Encoder.finalize_muxer(mux); function write ( pointer, size, offset ) { const buf = Encoder.HEAPU8.slice(pointer, pointer + size); stream.write(buf); return 0 ; } })();

See ./test/node-mux.js for a full example.

WebCodecs

If your environment supports WebCodecs, you can use it to achieve much faster encoding (i.e. 3 times faster). This is pretty similar to using "Mux Only", see the ./test/webcodecs.html demo for details.

At the time of writing, WebCodecs is behind a command line flag on Chrome Canary:

enable chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features , or

, or pass --enable-blink-features=WebCodecs flag via command line

API Structure

There are two APIs exposed by this module:

Simple API A simple wrapper for common usage; this will buffer the output MP4 in memory as it's being written

Direct API Direct control over the C/C++ pointers and functions, allowing you to write bytes directly to a file or response stream as they are encoded



Simple API

Loads the WASM encoder and returns the Encoder (web assembly) module. Options:

simd (default false) - set to true and the WASM lookup path will be replaced with .simd.wasm , this may lead to crashes/errors in environments that cannot load WASM SIMD modules

(default false) - set to true and the WASM lookup path will be replaced with , this may lead to crashes/errors in environments that cannot load WASM SIMD modules getWasmPath - an optional function that you can use to override the lookup path, for example if you stored the WASM file in a different place

( async () => { const Encoder = await loadEncoder({ getWasmPath (fileName, scriptDir, isSIMDRequested) { return '/my-wasm-files/' + fileName; } }); })();

encoder = Encoder.create(opt = {})

Creates a new encoder interface with options:

width (required) - width in pixels of the video

(required) - width in pixels of the video height (required) - height in pixels of the video

(required) - height in pixels of the video stride (default 4) - the number of RGB(A) channels used by the encodeRGB() function

(default 4) - the number of RGB(A) channels used by the function fps (default 30) - output FPS of the video

(default 30) - output FPS of the video speed (default 10) - where 0 means best quality and 10 means fastest speed [0..10]

(default 10) - where 0 means best quality and 10 means fastest speed kbps (default 0) - the desired bitrate in kilobits per second, if set to 0 then a constant quantizationParameter will be used instead

(default 0) - the desired bitrate in kilobits per second, if set to then a constant will be used instead quantizationParameter (default 10) - the constant value to use when kbps is not set, higher means better compression, and lower means better quality [10..51]

(default 10) - the constant value to use when is not set, higher means better compression, and lower means better quality qpMin (default 10) - when kbps is specified, this is the lower quantization boundary [10..51]

(default 10) - when is specified, this is the lower quantization boundary qpMax (default 50) - when kbps is specified, this is the upper quantization boundary [10..51]

(default 50) - when is specified, this is the upper quantization boundary vbvSize (default -1 ) - set to a negative value to use a default 2 second buffer, or specify 0 to disable Video Buffering Verifier (VBV), or set to a number to specify the size in bytes of the vbv buffer

(default ) - set to a negative value to use a default 2 second buffer, or specify to disable Video Buffering Verifier (VBV), or set to a number to specify the size in bytes of the vbv buffer groupOfPictures (default 20) - how often a keyframe occurs (key frame period, also known as GOP)

(default 20) - how often a keyframe occurs (key frame period, also known as GOP) desiredNaluBytes (default 0) - each NAL unit will be approximately capped at this size (0 means unlimited)

(default 0) - each NAL unit will be approximately capped at this size (0 means unlimited) temporalDenoise (default false) - use temporal noise supression

(default false) - use temporal noise supression sequential (default false) - set to true if you want MP4 file to be written to sequentially (with no seeking backwards), see here

(default false) - set to true if you want MP4 file to be written to sequentially (with no seeking backwards), see here fragmentation (default false) - set to true if you want MP4 file to support HLS streaming playback of the file, see here

(default false) - set to true if you want MP4 file to support HLS streaming playback of the file, see here hevc (default false) - if true, sets the MP4 muxer to expect HEVC (H.265) input instead of H264, this is only useful for muxing your own H265 data

Encode a frame of RGB(A) pixels, a flat Uint8Array or Uint8ClampedArray. This will use the same stride that you specified when creating the encoder (default 4). Use a stride of 3 if you only have flat RGB bytes, or a stride of 4 if you have RGBA bytes (which is what you get from <canvas> APIs).

This will convert RGB to YUV natively (in WASM) in order to write a single H264 frame of video.

Encodes an image that is already in YUV layout, saving the need to do the RGB > YUV conversion step.

This may be useful if you already have YUV data, or if you are using a hardware solution to convert RGB to YUV, or if you are multithreading and your renderer thread is idling (in which case you may benefit in memory and performance by converting RGB to YUV in the renderer thread, and then sending that to the encoder thread).

See ./test/util/RGBAtoYUV.js for an example of how to go from RGB to YUV from JavaScript.

uint8 = encoder.end()

Ends the encoding and frees any internal memory used by this encoder interface, returning a final Uint8Array which contains the full MP4 file in bytes. After calling end() , you can no longer use this interface, and instead you'll have to create a new encoder.

uint8 = encoder.memory()

Alias for accessing Encoder.HEAPU8 - note this storage may change as memory is allocated, so you should always access it directly via encoder.memory() rather than storing it as a variable.

ptr = encoder.getRGBPointer() (experimental)

Allocates if necessary, then returns a pointer into the encoder's internal uint8 memory for an RGB(A) buffer (created using stride option).

This might be useful if you have an API that writes pixels directly into an existing buffer with an offset, such as WebGL2's readPixels , to avoid a second data copy.

const ptr = encoder.getRGBPointer(); ... render each frame ... gl.readPixels(... options ..., encoder.memory(), ptr); encoder.encodeRGBPointer();

ptr = encoder.getYUVPointer() (experimental)

Allocates if necessary, then returns a pointer into the encoder's internal uint8 memory that can be used for faster YUV image transfer. See above.

Assuming RGB(A) bytes have already been written into the memory heap at the RGB(A) pointer location, it will then encode those bytes directly.

Assuming YUV bytes have already been written into the memory heap at the YUV pointer location, it will then encode those bytes directly.

Direct API

Instead of returning an interface with functions, the direct API returns pointers into Encoder.HEAPU8 memory, and then all functions act on the pointer into the encoder's struct.

enc = Encoder.create_encoder(settings, write) - allocates and creates an internal struct holding the encoder, the settings are the same as in the Simple API but { stride } is ignored. The write is a write callback that allows you to handle byte writing, with the signature: error = write(data_ptr, data_size, file_seek_offset)

- allocates and creates an internal struct holding the encoder, the are the same as in the Simple API but is ignored. The is a write callback that allows you to handle byte writing, with the signature: ptr = Encoder.create_buffer(byteLength) - creates a pointer to a buffer, for RGB(A) or YUV data, this must be freed manually. Same as ptr = Encoder._malloc(len)

- creates a pointer to a buffer, for RGB(A) or YUV data, this must be freed manually. Same as Encoder.free_buffer(ptr) - frees a created buffer pointer, same as ptr = Encoder._free(len)

- frees a created buffer pointer, same as Encoder.HEAPU8 - access the current Uint8Array storage of the encoder

- access the current Uint8Array storage of the encoder Encoder.encode_rgb(enc, rgba_ptr, stride, yuv_ptr) - converts RGB into YUV and then encodes it

- converts RGB into YUV and then encodes it Encoder.encode_yuv(enc, yuv_ptr) - encodes YUV directly

- encodes YUV directly Encoder.finalize_encoder(enc) - finishes encoding the MP4 file and frees any memory allocated internally by the encoder structure

- finishes encoding the MP4 file and frees any memory allocated internally by the encoder structure mux = Encoder.create_muxer(settings, write) - allocates and creates an internal struct holding the muxer (MP4 only), with settings { width, height, [sequential=false, fragmentation=false] } and a write function

- allocates and creates an internal struct holding the muxer (MP4 only), with settings and a write function Encoder.mux_nal(mux, nal_data, nal_size) - writes NAL units to the currently open muxer

- writes NAL units to the currently open muxer Encoder.finalize_muxer(mux) - finishes muxing the MP4 file and frees any memory allocated internally

const outputs = []; const settings = { sequential : true , width : 256 , height : 256 }; function write ( ptr, size, offset ) { const buf = Encoder.HEAPU8.slice(ptr, size); outputs.push(buf); return 0 ; } const encoder_ptr = Encoder.create_encoder(settings, write); const stride = 4 ; const rgb_ptr = Encoder.create_buffer(width * height * stride); const yuv_ptr = Encoder.create_buffer((width * height * 3 ) / 2 ); for (.. each frame ..) { const pixels = ; Encoder.HEAPU8.set(pixels, rgb_ptr); Encoder.encode_rgb(encoder_ptr, rgb_ptr, stride, yuv_ptr); } Encoder.finalize_encoder(encoder_ptr); Encoder.free_buffer(rgb_ptr); Encoder.free_buffer(yuv_ptr); const mp4File = Buffer.concat(outputs);

Tips for Speed

Use WebCodecs where supported

Use SIMD if the environment supports it

Use a worker to split the rendering and encoding into two threads

Use pointers ( encoder.encodeRGBPointer() ) where possible to avoid unnecessary data copies in and out of WASM memory

) where possible to avoid unnecessary data copies in and out of WASM memory You can use WebGL to read RGB(A) pixels directly into HEAPU8 memory with gl.readPixels If you are using WebGL1, you can use encoder.memory() or Encoder.HEAPU8 and then subarray() to get a view that you can write into If you are using WebGL2, gl.readPixels includes an offset parameter for where to write into

Use OffscreenCanvas if supported and your rendering doesn't need to be visible to the user

Tips for File Size vs. Quality

The default setting produces high quality video, but with very high file sizes (note: the defaults may change as this module is still a WIP).

If you are concerned about filesize, you should set the kbps parameter instead of using a constant quantizationParameter (which defaults to 10 , i.e. the best quality).

First, determine what you think would be an acceptable output size based on your video. Let's say you're encoding a 10 second animation and want it to be around 10MB in file size.

const duration = 10 ; const sizeInMBs = 10 ; const sizeInKilobits = sizeInMBs * 8000 ; const kbps = sizeInKilobits / duration; const encoder = Encoder.create({ width, height, fps, kbps })

This should produce a video file around 10 MB, with a quality to match. To improve quality, you can try to lower the { speed } option, or lower the upper bound of { qpMax } from 51 to something smaller (although doing so may increase file size beyond your desired amount).

More Advanced Examples

See the ./test folder for examples including SIMD, multi-threading, fast pixel access, and more.

TODOs

Better error handling

Explore a more user-friendly and pointer-safe API for writing memory to Emscripten

Better support for Webpack, Parcel, esbuild, Rollup etc.

Expose more encoder options from C/C++

Contributing

If you think you can help, please open an issue.

Building from C/C++ Source

NOTE: this has now been removed from the project

Currently you need Emscripten with SIMD supported. Then modify the paths in ./src/mp4-encoder/build.sh to your emcc build. Then, from this package's folder, run:

./src/mp4-encoder/build.sh

Credits

This was originally based on h264-mp4-encoder by Trevor Sundberg, but it's been modified quite a bit to reduce the size (~1.7MB to ~150KB), use a different architecture for faster encoding and streamed writing, and use different C libraries (minimp4 instead of libmp4v2).

Also see minimp4 and minih264 by @lieff, which are the lightweight C libraries powering this module.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.