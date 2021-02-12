💀 ⚠️
It has come to my attention that MPEG LA often goes after any distributed software (free / OSS / commercial) that encodes H264 video, and charges huge royalties on it. I don't wish to navigate this legal landscape for this module, so all of the binary and source code surrounding the H264 encoding has now been removed from this project, and the development of the project is suspended until further notice.
However:
The documentation and examples here will stay as they provide valuable information for speeding up WASM and media handling (not related to H264)
Chrome is still trialing WebCodecs which already supports encoding H264 without incurring royalties (as it is handled by Chrome's licenses). One part of this project was a WASM-based MP4 muxer (not encumbered by MPEG LA patents), and that will be split off into a new WASM module that only muxes already-encoded H264 data. So, at least in future versions of Chrome, fast client-side media creation should still be possible.
(Update: See mp4-wasm for a possible solution that does not depend on an H264 encoder.)
What follows is the previous version of the repository, with all the H264 WASM/C/C++ source code and binary files removed.
Standalone H264 encoder and MP4 muxer compiled with Emscripten into WASM.
Current Features:
Possible Future Features:
Examples:
Tips:
You can import the module directly as an ES Module using
<script type="module"> in your HTML. You can use
unpkg for easy access, like so:
// Import latest
import loadEncoder from "[redacted]";
(async () => {
// Load the WASM module first
const Encoder = await loadEncoder();
// Create a new encoder interface
const encoder = Encoder.create({
width: 256,
height: 256,
fps: 30
});
// Encode each frame, typically in an animation loop
for (... each frame ...) {
const rgba = /* get some Uint8Array of flat RGBA data */;
encoder.encodeRGB(rgba);
}
// Finish encoder to get back uint8 MP4 data
const mp4 = encoder.end();
// Optionally convert to URL for <video> tag, download, etc...
const url = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob([mp4], { type: "video/mp4" }));
...
})();
See ./test/simple.html for a working example, or a live demo on CodePen.
If you want to host your own files, copy the following from the
build directory:
mp4-encoder.js,
mp4-encoder.wasm, and optionally
mp4-encoder.simd.wasm (if you plan to use it). Save them in a folder (e.g.
vendor), then you can import the JavaScript directly:
import loadEncoder from './vendor/mp4-encoder.js`;
Ideally you should use the SIMD version for faster encoding, if the browser supports it (only Chrome at the time of writing, and only via a flag). In Chrome, go to
about:flags and turn on
#enable-webassembly-simd, then reboot.
In code, you need to detect SIMD — if you try to load SIMD WASM in an unsupported browser you might run into crashes or errors. You can use wasm-feature-detect for this.
import { simd } from "https://unpkg.com/wasm-feature-detect?module";
import loadEncoder from "[redacted]";
(async () => {
// Detect SIMD
const isSIMD = await simd();
// Load the WASM module
const Encoder = await loadEncoder({
simd: isSIMD
});
})();
The default main export of this module is a Node.js compatible WASM build, so this works with newer versions of Node.js. Note that there is no SIMD build for Node.js at the moment.
const loadEncoder = require("[redacted]");
(async () => {
const Encoder = await loadEncoder();
// ... same API as web ...
})();
Let's say you already have H264 data and just want to use this to mux it into an MP4 container, then you'll want to use the lower-level Direct API like so:
const loadEncoder = require('[redacted]');
const fs = require('fs');
(async () => {
const Encoder = await loadEncoder();
const stream = fs.createWriteStream('file.mp4');
const mux = Encoder.create_muxer({
width,
height,
// sequential outputs for simpler 'file write'
sequential: true,
}, write);
for (let chunk of readChunksOfH264FromSomewhere()) {
// malloc() / free() a pointer
const p = Encoder.create_buffer(chunk.byteLength);
// set data in memory
Encoder.HEAPU8.set(chunk, p);
// write NAL units with AnnexB format
// <Uint8Array [startcode] | [NAL] | [startcode] | [NAL] ...>
Encoder.mux_nal(mux, p, chunk.byteLength);
Encoder.free_buffer(p);
}
// this may trigger more writes
Encoder.finalize_muxer(mux);
function write (pointer, size, offset) {
const buf = Encoder.HEAPU8.slice(pointer, pointer + size);
stream.write(buf);
return 0;
}
})();
See ./test/node-mux.js for a full example.
If your environment supports WebCodecs, you can use it to achieve much faster encoding (i.e. 3 times faster). This is pretty similar to using "Mux Only", see the ./test/webcodecs.html demo for details.
At the time of writing, WebCodecs is behind a command line flag on Chrome Canary:
chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features, or
--enable-blink-features=WebCodecs flag via command line
There are two APIs exposed by this module:
promise<Encoder> = loadEncoder(config = {})
Loads the WASM encoder and returns the Encoder (web assembly) module. Options:
simd (default false) - set to true and the WASM lookup path will be replaced with
.simd.wasm, this may lead to crashes/errors in environments that cannot load WASM SIMD modules
getWasmPath - an optional function that you can use to override the lookup path, for example if you stored the WASM file in a different place
(async () => {
const Encoder = await loadEncoder({
getWasmPath (fileName, scriptDir, isSIMDRequested) {
return '/my-wasm-files/' + fileName;
}
});
})();
encoder = Encoder.create(opt = {})
Creates a new encoder interface with options:
width (required) - width in pixels of the video
height (required) - height in pixels of the video
stride (default 4) - the number of RGB(A) channels used by the
encodeRGB() function
fps (default 30) - output FPS of the video
speed (default 10) - where 0 means best quality and 10 means fastest speed
[0..10]
kbps (default 0) - the desired bitrate in kilobits per second, if set to
0 then a constant
quantizationParameter will be used instead
quantizationParameter (default 10) - the constant value to use when
kbps is not set, higher means better compression, and lower means better quality
[10..51]
qpMin (default 10) - when
kbps is specified, this is the lower quantization boundary
[10..51]
qpMax (default 50) - when
kbps is specified, this is the upper quantization boundary
[10..51]
vbvSize (default
-1) - set to a negative value to use a default 2 second buffer, or specify
0 to disable Video Buffering Verifier (VBV), or set to a number to specify the size in bytes of the vbv buffer
groupOfPictures (default 20) - how often a keyframe occurs (key frame period, also known as GOP)
desiredNaluBytes (default 0) - each NAL unit will be approximately capped at this size (0 means unlimited)
temporalDenoise (default false) - use temporal noise supression
sequential (default false) - set to true if you want MP4 file to be written to sequentially (with no seeking backwards), see here
fragmentation (default false) - set to true if you want MP4 file to support HLS streaming playback of the file, see here
hevc (default false) - if true, sets the MP4 muxer to expect HEVC (H.265) input instead of H264, this is only useful for muxing your own H265 data
encoder.encodeRGB(pixels)
Encode a frame of RGB(A) pixels, a flat Uint8Array or Uint8ClampedArray. This will use the same
stride that you specified when creating the encoder (default 4). Use a
stride of 3 if you only have flat RGB bytes, or a stride of 4 if you have RGBA bytes (which is what you get from
<canvas> APIs).
This will convert RGB to YUV natively (in WASM) in order to write a single H264 frame of video.
encoder.encodeYUV(yuv)
Encodes an image that is already in YUV layout, saving the need to do the RGB > YUV conversion step.
This may be useful if you already have YUV data, or if you are using a hardware solution to convert RGB to YUV, or if you are multithreading and your renderer thread is idling (in which case you may benefit in memory and performance by converting RGB to YUV in the renderer thread, and then sending that to the encoder thread).
See ./test/util/RGBAtoYUV.js for an example of how to go from RGB to YUV from JavaScript.
uint8 = encoder.end()
Ends the encoding and frees any internal memory used by this encoder interface, returning a final Uint8Array which contains the full MP4 file in bytes. After calling
end(), you can no longer use this interface, and instead you'll have to create a new encoder.
uint8 = encoder.memory()
Alias for accessing
Encoder.HEAPU8 - note this storage may change as memory is allocated, so you should always access it directly via
encoder.memory() rather than storing it as a variable.
ptr = encoder.getRGBPointer() (experimental)
Allocates if necessary, then returns a pointer into the encoder's internal uint8 memory for an RGB(A) buffer (created using
stride option).
This might be useful if you have an API that writes pixels directly into an existing buffer with an offset, such as WebGL2's
readPixels, to avoid a second data copy.
const ptr = encoder.getRGBPointer();
... render each frame ...
// read pixels directly into WASM memory
gl.readPixels(... options ..., encoder.memory(), ptr);
// trigger an encode from memory
encoder.encodeRGBPointer();
ptr = encoder.getYUVPointer() (experimental)
Allocates if necessary, then returns a pointer into the encoder's internal uint8 memory that can be used for faster YUV image transfer. See above.
encoder.encodeRGBPointer() (experimental)
Assuming RGB(A) bytes have already been written into the memory heap at the RGB(A) pointer location, it will then encode those bytes directly.
encoder.encodeYUVPointer() (experimental)
Assuming YUV bytes have already been written into the memory heap at the YUV pointer location, it will then encode those bytes directly.
Instead of returning an interface with functions, the direct API returns pointers into
Encoder.HEAPU8 memory, and then all functions act on the pointer into the encoder's struct.
enc = Encoder.create_encoder(settings, write) - allocates and creates an internal struct holding the encoder, the
settings are the same as in the Simple API but
{ stride } is ignored. The
write is a write callback that allows you to handle byte writing, with the signature:
error = write(data_ptr, data_size, file_seek_offset)
ptr = Encoder.create_buffer(byteLength) - creates a pointer to a buffer, for RGB(A) or YUV data, this must be freed manually. Same as
ptr = Encoder._malloc(len)
Encoder.free_buffer(ptr) - frees a created buffer pointer, same as
ptr = Encoder._free(len)
Encoder.HEAPU8 - access the current Uint8Array storage of the encoder
Encoder.encode_rgb(enc, rgba_ptr, stride, yuv_ptr) - converts RGB into YUV and then encodes it
Encoder.encode_yuv(enc, yuv_ptr) - encodes YUV directly
Encoder.finalize_encoder(enc) - finishes encoding the MP4 file and frees any memory allocated internally by the encoder structure
mux = Encoder.create_muxer(settings, write) - allocates and creates an internal struct holding the muxer (MP4 only), with settings
{ width, height, [sequential=false, fragmentation=false] } and a write function
Encoder.mux_nal(mux, nal_data, nal_size) - writes NAL units to the currently open muxer
Encoder.finalize_muxer(mux) - finishes muxing the MP4 file and frees any memory allocated internally
const outputs = [];
const settings = {
sequential: true,
width: 256,
height: 256
};
function write (ptr, size, offset) {
// take a chunk of memory and push it to stack
// offset is ignored as we are using { sequential }
const buf = Encoder.HEAPU8.slice(ptr, size);
outputs.push(buf);
return 0; // 0 == success, 1 == error
}
const encoder_ptr = Encoder.create_encoder(settings, write);
const stride = 4; // stride of our RGBA input
const rgb_ptr = Encoder.create_buffer(width * height * stride);
const yuv_ptr = Encoder.create_buffer((width * height * 3) / 2);
for (.. each frame ..) {
const pixels = /* Uint8Array */;
Encoder.HEAPU8.set(pixels, rgb_ptr);
Encoder.encode_rgb(encoder_ptr, rgb_ptr, stride, yuv_ptr);
}
// finish & free memory
Encoder.finalize_encoder(encoder_ptr);
Encoder.free_buffer(rgb_ptr);
Encoder.free_buffer(yuv_ptr);
const mp4File = Buffer.concat(outputs);
encoder.encodeRGBPointer()) where possible to avoid unnecessary data copies in and out of WASM memory
gl.readPixels
encoder.memory() or
Encoder.HEAPU8 and then
subarray() to get a view that you can write into
gl.readPixels includes an offset parameter for where to write into
The default setting produces high quality video, but with very high file sizes (note: the defaults may change as this module is still a WIP).
If you are concerned about filesize, you should set the
kbps parameter instead of using a constant
quantizationParameter (which defaults to
10, i.e. the best quality).
First, determine what you think would be an acceptable output size based on your video. Let's say you're encoding a 10 second animation and want it to be around 10MB in file size.
const duration = 10; // in seconds
const sizeInMBs = 10; // desired output size
const sizeInKilobits = sizeInMBs * 8000; // conversion
// this is the value passed into the encoder
const kbps = sizeInKilobits / duration;
const encoder = Encoder.create({
width,
height,
fps,
kbps
})
This should produce a video file around 10 MB, with a quality to match. To improve quality, you can try to lower the
{ speed } option, or lower the upper bound of
{ qpMax } from 51 to something smaller (although doing so may increase file size beyond your desired amount).
See the ./test folder for examples including SIMD, multi-threading, fast pixel access, and more.
If you think you can help, please open an issue.
NOTE: this has now been removed from the project
Currently you need Emscripten with SIMD supported. Then modify the paths in
./src/mp4-encoder/build.sh to your emcc build. Then, from this package's folder, run:
./src/mp4-encoder/build.sh
This was originally based on h264-mp4-encoder by Trevor Sundberg, but it's been modified quite a bit to reduce the size (~1.7MB to ~150KB), use a different architecture for faster encoding and streamed writing, and use different C libraries (minimp4 instead of libmp4v2).
Also see minimp4 and minih264 by @lieff, which are the lightweight C libraries powering this module.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.