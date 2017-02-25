Locate and read MPEG audio file sections: Individual frames as well as ID3v2 and Xing/Lame tags. For any of these found within a given buffer, mp3 Parser will provide data indicating their presence, their position within the buffer, as well as relevant informative data (with varying degrees of detail).
To use mp3 Parser
bower install mp3-parser or
npm install mp3-parser or
mp3 Parser may be used as a CommonJS module on Node or in a browser, either as an AMD module or
through plain
<script> tags. It's automatically exported in the appropriate format depending on
the current environment:
When working with CommonJS (e.g. Node), assuming mp3 Parser is
npm installed:
var mp3Parser = require("mp3-parser");
var mp3Tags = mp3Parser.readTags(someMp3DataView);
When working with an AMD loader (e.g. requireJS):
// Your module
define(["path/to/mp3-parser/main"], function (mp3Parser) {
var mp3Tags = mp3Parser.readTags(someMp3DataView);
});
In the example above, it is assumed that mp3-parser source files live in
path/to/mp3-parser (relative to the root path used for module lookups). When using requireJS
you may prefer to treat mp3-parser as a package:
// Configure requireJS for the mp3-parser package ..
require.config({
packages: [{
name: "mp3-parser",
location: "path/to/mp3-parser"
}]
})
// .. and refer to mp3-parser module by its given package name
define(["mp3-parser"], function (mp3Parser) {
var mp3Tags = mp3Parser.readTags(someMp3DataView);
});
Setting up mp3 Parser in projects targetting browsers, without an AMD module loader, is unfortunately quite verbose as it relies on the (order-specific) inclusion of a number of sources. This should be mitigated in the future, but for now you would need:
...
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/mp3-parser/lib/lib.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/mp3-parser/lib/xing.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/mp3-parser/lib/id3v2.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="path/to/mp3-parser/main.js"></script>
...
which would export the
mp3Parser global:
var mp3Tags = mp3Parser.readTags(someMp3DataView);
The parser's API consists of
read____ methods, each dedicated to reading a specific section
of the MPEG audio file. The current implementation includes
readFrameHeader,
readFrame,
readLastFrame,
readId3v2Tag,
readXingTag and
readTags. Each of these accepts a
DataView-wrapped ArrayBuffer
containing the audio data, and optionally an offset into the buffer.
In all cases, a 'description' will be returned - a hash containing key-value pairs relevant to the
specific section being read. For example, the hash returned by
readFrameHeader for an mp3 file
will include an
mpegAudioVersion key of value "MPEG Version 1 (ISO/IEC 11172-3)" and a
layerDescription key of value "Layer III". A section description will always include a
_section attribute - a hash with
type,
byteLength and
offset keys:
type: "frame", "frameHeader", "Xing" or "ID3v2"
byteLenfth: Size of the section in bytes
offset: Buffer offset at which this section resides
In further detail:
Read and return description of header of frame located at
offset of DataView
view. Returns
null in the event that no frame header is found at
offset.
A couple of example descriptions:
Version 1, Layer III (mp3), 44.1KHz 128Kbs Joint Stereo:
{
_section: {
type: 'frameHeader',
offset: 99934,
byteLength: 4
},
mpegAudioVersionBits: '11',
mpegAudioVersion: 'MPEG Version 1 (ISO/IEC 11172-3)',
layerDescriptionBits: '01',
layerDescription: 'Layer III',
isProtected: 1,
protectionBit: '1',
bitrateBits: '1001',
bitrate: 128,
samplingRateBits: '00',
samplingRate: 44100,
frameIsPaddedBit: '1',
frameIsPadded: true,
framePadding: 1,
privateBit: '0',
channelModeBits: '01',
channelMode: 'Joint stereo (Stereo)'
}
Version 2, Layer II, 16KHz 32Kbs Mono:
{
_section: {
type: 'frameHeader',
offset: 0,
byteLength: 4
},
mpegAudioVersionBits: '10',
mpegAudioVersion: 'MPEG Version 2 (ISO/IEC 13818-3)',
layerDescriptionBits: '10',
layerDescription: 'Layer II',
isProtected: 1,
protectionBit: '1',
bitrateBits: '0100',
bitrate: 32,
samplingRateBits: '10',
samplingRate: 16000,
frameIsPaddedBit: '0',
frameIsPadded: false,
framePadding: 0,
privateBit: '0',
channelModeBits: '11',
channelMode: 'Single channel (Mono)'
}
Read and return description of frame located at
offset of DataView
view. Includes the frame
header description (see
readFrameHeader) plus basic information about the frame: The frame's
length in bytes and the index of the next frame if
requireNextFrame is set. In this case, the
presence of a next valid frame will be required for this frame to be regarded as valid. Returns
null in the event that no frame is found at
offset.
As an example description:
{
_section: {
type: 'frame',
offset: 99934,
byteLength: 418,
sampleLength: 1152,
nextFrameIndex: 100352 // Available iff 'requireNextFrame'
},
header: { /* .. a frame header description .. */ }
}
Locate and return the description of the very last valid frame in given DataView
view. The search
is carried out in reverse, from given
offset (or the very last octet if
offset is omitted) to
the buffer's beginning. If
requireNextFrame is set, the presence of a next valid frame will be
required for any found frame to be regarded as valid (causing the method to essentially return the
next-to-last frame on success). Returns
null in the event that no frame is found at
offset.
Read and return description of ID3v2 Tag located at
offset of
DataView
view. (This will include any and all
currently supported ID3v2 frames located within the
tag). Returns
null in the event that no tag is found at
offset.
As an example description:
{
_section: {
type: 'ID3v2',
offset: 0,
byteLength: 2048
},
header: {
majorVersion: 3,
minorRevision: 0,
flagsOctet: 0,
unsynchronisationFlag: false,
extendedHeaderFlag: false,
experimentalIndicatorFlag: false,
size: 2038
},
frames: [{
header: {
id: 'TIT2',
size: 12,
flagsOctet1: 0,
flagsOctet2: 0
},
name: 'Title/songname/content description',
content: {
encoding: 0,
value: 'Flight Path'
}
}, {
header: {
id: 'TPUB',
size: 10,
flagsOctet1: 0,
flagsOctet2: 0
},
name: 'Publisher',
content: {
encoding: 0,
value: 'Planet Mu'
}
}, {
header: {
id: 'TCON',
size: 4,
flagsOctet1: 0,
flagsOctet2: 0
},
name: 'Content type',
content: {
encoding: 0,
value: '(3)'
}
}, {
header: {
id: 'TALB',
size: 9,
flagsOctet1: 0,
flagsOctet2: 0
},
name: 'Album/Movie/Show title',
content: {
encoding: 0,
value: 'Severant'
}
}, {
header: {
id: 'TRCK',
size: 3,
flagsOctet1: 0,
flagsOctet2: 0
},
name: 'Track number/Position in set',
content: {
encoding: 0,
value: '11'
}
}, {
header: {
id: 'TYER',
size: 5,
flagsOctet1: 0,
flagsOctet2: 0
},
name: 'Year',
content: {
encoding: 0,
value: '2011'
}
}, {
/* .. more frames follow .. */
}]
}
Read and return description of Xing / Lame Tag
located at
offset of DataView
view. Returns
null in the event that no frame is found at
offset.
As an example description:
{
_section: {
type: 'Xing',
offset: 2462,
byteLength: 417,
nextFrameIndex: 2879
},
header: { /* .. a frame header description .. */ },
identifier: 'Xing' // Or 'Info' if Lame tag
}
Read and return descriptions of all tags found up to (and additionally including) the very first frame. Returns an array of descriptions which may include that of a located ID3V2 tag, of a located Xing / Lame tag and of a located first frame.
Contibutions are appreciated, naturally. Feel free to submit pull requests against
master. Please
make sure that
npm run lint and
npm test are green before you do so. Pull requests featuring
appropriate unit tests are ideal. However, less than ideal pull requests are also fine, especially
until the test suite gets the documentation it deserves - probably along with some necessary
housekeeping.
TBD
Licensed and freely distributed under the MIT License (LICENSE.txt).
Copyright (c) 2013-2016 Alex Lambiris