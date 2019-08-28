openbase logo
mp3-duration

by Han de Boer
1.1.0 (see all)

Get the duration of an MP3 file

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mp3-duration Travis-Build

Calculate duration of an MP3 in seconds

Install

$ npm install --save mp3-duration

Usage

var mp3Duration = require('mp3-duration');

mp3Duration('file.mp3', function (err, duration) {
  if (err) return console.log(err.message);
  console.log('Your file is ' + duration + ' seconds long');
});

API

mp3Duration(filePathOrBuffer [, cbrEstimate][, callback])

filePathOrBuffer

Type: string | Buffer

Path to the file or a buffer with the file's contents

cbrEstimate

Defaults to false. When set to true, will estimate the length of a constant-bitrate mp3. This speeds up the calculation a lot but isn't guaranteed to be accurate.

callback(error, duration)

Type: function

Callback to be called once duration is calculated. It's also possible to instead use the returned Promise. duration is the duration of the mp3 in seconds (including fractional seconds).

Return value

mp3Duration returns a Promise that resolves to the duration of the mp3 in seconds or rejects with some error.

License

MIT © Han de Boer

