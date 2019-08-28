Calculate duration of an MP3 in seconds

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var mp3Duration = require ( 'mp3-duration' ); mp3Duration( 'file.mp3' , function ( err, duration ) { if (err) return console .log(err.message); console .log( 'Your file is ' + duration + ' seconds long' ); });

API

filePathOrBuffer

Type: string | Buffer

Path to the file or a buffer with the file's contents

cbrEstimate

Defaults to false . When set to true , will estimate the length of a constant-bitrate mp3. This speeds up the calculation a lot but isn't guaranteed to be accurate.

Type: function

Callback to be called once duration is calculated. It's also possible to instead use the returned Promise . duration is the duration of the mp3 in seconds (including fractional seconds).

Return value

mp3Duration returns a Promise that resolves to the duration of the mp3 in seconds or rejects with some error.

License

MIT © Han de Boer