Calculate duration of an MP3 in seconds
$ npm install --save mp3-duration
var mp3Duration = require('mp3-duration');
mp3Duration('file.mp3', function (err, duration) {
if (err) return console.log(err.message);
console.log('Your file is ' + duration + ' seconds long');
});
Type:
string |
Buffer
Path to the file or a buffer with the file's contents
Defaults to
false. When set to
true, will estimate the length of a
constant-bitrate mp3. This speeds up the calculation a lot but isn't
guaranteed to be accurate.
Type:
function
Callback to be called once duration is calculated. It's also possible to
instead use the returned
Promise.
duration is the duration of the
mp3 in
seconds (including fractional seconds).
mp3Duration returns a Promise that resolves to the duration of the mp3 in
seconds or rejects with some error.
MIT © Han de Boer