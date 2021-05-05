A logger that outputs JSON that adheres to Heka's expected schema.
npm install --save mozlog
You must create a
mozlog instance before using it's loggers. This is
essentially setting the
app name, the
level, and the
fmt.
For the brave (or those who know
intel's configuration options), you
can pass a
config property to have fine-grained control.
// create your mozlog instance
const mozlog = require('mozlog')({
app: 'fxa-oauth-server',
level: 'verbose', //default is INFO
fmt: 'pretty', //default is 'heka'
uncaught: 'exit', // default is 'log', also available as 'ignore'
debug: true, //default is false
stream: process.stderr //default is process.stdout
});
You may want the level set down to
verbose or
debug when developing.
Likewise, you may want the line to be readable by humans when
developing, so the
pretty formatter will help.
In production, the defaults will serve you well:
info and
heka.
var log = mozlog('routes.client.register');
log.info(op, { some: details });
// such as
log.debug('newClient', { id: client.id, name: client.name });
First parameter is a string "op". It should be unique within the file. Second parameter is some optional object, with keys and values that would make sense when looking at the logs again.
The
debug option (not level) in the config will add in some asserts
that your usage adheres to the above: that there's only ever at most 2
arguments to a log function, the first is a string without spaces.