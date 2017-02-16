Please see Neutrino for an alternative!
Create and build React web applications with zero initial configuration and minimal fuss.
Neo bakes in the best-of-the-bunch configurations and setup to make developing React-based sites quicker and easier. It is not just another React boilerplate, rather Neo gives you a single development dependency enabling you to develop, test, and build which let's you hit the ground running.
To view a sample application which contains the initial output of Neo after
running
init, check out eliperelman/neo-example.
npm install -g mozilla-neo
mkdir <project-name> && cd <project-name>
neo init # and follow the prompts
mkdir -p <project-name>/node_modules && cd <project-name>
npm install mozilla-neo
node_modules/.bin/neo init # and follow the prompts
→ create package.json
→ create src/
→ create tests/
→ create .gitignore
→ create .travis.yml
→ create LICENSE
→ create README.md
npm install --save-dev mozilla-neo
Make changes to configuration by following the scaffold init guide.
src/ and tests to
tests/.
src/ with
npm start.
npm run build.
npm test.
tests/
src/
svg-url-loader for SVGs
config/eslint.js in favor of
config/eslint.core.js and
config/eslint.dev.js
src/app.js into project for easy customization and removal
Note: There is currently a bug in npm from being able to run the
npm test
command in this repo in development. As a workaround, make sure you are using a npm 3.8.9 or less.
If you are having issues, please let us know.
Join our Slack community at https://neo-slack.herokuapp.com/.
We also have an IRC channel
#neo on Mozilla IRC.
This project is licensed under the Mozilla Public License v2.0