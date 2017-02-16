Please see Neutrino for an alternative!

https://neutrino.js.org

Create and build React web applications with zero initial configuration and minimal fuss.

Neo bakes in the best-of-the-bunch configurations and setup to make developing React-based sites quicker and easier. It is not just another React boilerplate, rather Neo gives you a single development dependency enabling you to develop, test, and build which let's you hit the ground running.

Neo: Introduction on Medium

Features

React, Redux, React Router

Webpack

ESLint, Babel, ES2015 + modules, Stage 0 preset

Tests and coverage with Karma, Mocha, Chai, and Enzyme

Immutable

Bootstrap 4 and Sass

Travis CI

Requirements

Node.js v4+ and npm

Sample App

To view a sample application which contains the initial output of Neo after running init , check out eliperelman/neo-example.

Initialize empty project

Global

npm install -g mozilla-neo mkdir <project-name> && cd <project-name> neo init

Local

mkdir -p <project-name>/node_modules && cd <project-name> npm install mozilla-neo node_modules/.bin/neo init

Sample output

→ create package.json → create src/ → create tests/ → create .gitignore → create .travis.yml → create LICENSE → create README.md

Install in existing project

npm install --save-dev mozilla-neo

Make changes to configuration by following the scaffold init guide.

Workflow

Add code to src/ and tests to tests/ .

and tests to . Build and watch changes in src/ with npm start .

with . Lint and build the project with npm run build .

. Run tests with npm test .

Changes

Support deeply-nested test files in tests/

Support importing modules relative to src/

Use svg-url-loader for SVGs

Added support for building projects using Node.js v4+

Added support for JSON loading

Removed Elm from being "baked in"

Added support for web workers via worker-loader

Updated a few dependencies

Removed config/eslint.js in favor of config/eslint.core.js and config/eslint.dev.js

in favor of and Moved src/app.js into project for easy customization and removal

Contribute

Note: There is currently a bug in npm from being able to run the npm test command in this repo in development. As a workaround, make sure you are using a npm 3.8.9 or less.

Support

If you are having issues, please let us know.

Join our Slack community at https://neo-slack.herokuapp.com/.

We also have an IRC channel #neo on Mozilla IRC.

License

This project is licensed under the Mozilla Public License v2.0