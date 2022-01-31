movy.js is an easy-to-use animation engine based on three.js and gsap, supporting rendering to a video file.
Make sure you have node.js (version >= 12) installed on your computer.
npm i -g movy
movy to open a list of examples (example animations are located in the
movy/examples folder):
movy hello.js. It will automatically create a new animation file
hello.js (if the file does not exist):
import * as mo from "movy";
mo.addText("Hello, Movy!", {
scale: 0.8,
color: "yellow",
}).grow();
Note: Modifying the source code will automatically refresh the browser.
xxx.webm
To add new objects, you can use
mo.add___(). For example:
|Method
|Comment
|Preview
mo.addCircle()
|Add a circle
mo.addRect()
|Add a rect
mo.addTriangle()
|Add a triangle
|...
|...
|...
All methods above can take extra named arguments for customization. For example, to set the object color and scale, you can use
mo.addTriangle({ color: "yellow", scale: 0.5 });
This will create a half-sized yellow triangle.
Furthermore, you can pass
|Methods
|Comment
|Preview
|
|Set X and Y coordinates to be
(0.5, 0.2). Note that movy.js uses Cartesian coordinates for 2D objects (y-axis pointing upwards).
|
|
position specifies the circle coordinates similar to
x,
y,
z parameters. However it takes an array of numbers.
|
|Rotate the rect along the Z axis by π/4.
|
|Note that movy.js internally uses 3D coordinates. You can also rotate any 2D object along X and Y axis by
rx and
ry parameters.
|
|Scale the circle by
0.5 (half size).
|
|Create an ellipse by scaling along X and Y axis differently.
|
|You can pass hex code, e.g.
"#3498db" to specify object color. Alternatively, you can use X11 color name, e.g.
"blue".
Besides, you can use
mo.add___Outline() methods to create outlined shapes. For example:
|Method
|Comment
|Preview
mo.addCircleOutline()
|Add circle outline.
mo.addRectOutline()
|Add rect outline.
mo.addTriangleOutline()
|Add triangle outline.
|...
|...
|...
All named arguments mentioned in the previous section still works for these outlined shapes. Moreover, you can pass
|Methods
|Comment
|Preview
|
|Set the line width of the circle outline to
0.3.
|
|Instead of
sx and
sy to scale a shape, you can alternatively use
width and
height to specify the size of a shape. This method will not scale the line strokes unevenly.
For each added scene object, you can call, e.g.
obj.fadeIn(),
obj.reveal(),
obj.grow(), etc. to add different animations.
const rect = mo.addRect();
rect.grow(); // This will add grow animation to the circle object.
The following table lists the common animations supported by
movy.js.
|
|
|
|
|
|
All animations can take following parameters for customization.
|
|
t parameter specifies when the animation should be started. For example,
t: 1 specifies that the animation should start at 1 second.
t: '<' specifies that the animation should begin at the same time of the previous animation.
t: '+=1' specifies that the animation should starts 1 second after all previous animations finish.
movy.js internally uses
gsap. For more information, please refer to Understanding the Position Parameter.
|
|Set the animation duration to
2 seconds.
|
|
ease parameter specifies the easing curve used for the animation. Different animations are pre-configured with different default easing functions. However, you can overwrite this to completely change the nature of your animation. For more information, please refer to gsap / Eases
Note that some animation can take extra parameters. For example, you can pass
{ direction: 'down' } in
obj.reveal() to specify the direction from which the object reveals.
By combining existing animations with some parameter tweaking, we can derive more complicated and beautiful animations.
mo.addRectOutline()
.reveal()
.moveTo({ rz: Math.PI * 4, duration: 2 })
.fadeOut();