This module is lack of maintainance.
If you are familiar with python programming maybe you could check stock-pandas which provides powerful statistic indicators support, and is backed by
numpy and
pandas, The performance of stock-pandas is many times higher than JavaScript libraries, and can be directly used by machine learning programs.
The complete collection of FinTech utility methods for Moving average, including:
And
moving-averages will also handle empty values.
$ npm i moving-averages
import {
ma, dma, ema, sma, wma
} from 'moving-averages'
ma([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], 2)
// [<1 empty item>, 1.5, 2.5, 3.5, 4.5]
ma(data, size)
Array.<Number|undefined> the collection of data inside which empty values are allowed. Empty values are useful if a stock is suspended.
Number the size of the periods.
Returns
Array.<Number|undefined>
// If the size is less than `1`
ma([1, 2, 3], 0.5) // [1, 2, 3]
// If the size is larger than data length
ma([1, 2, 3], 5) // [<3 empty items>]
ma([, 1,, 3, 4, 5], 2)
// [<2 empty items>, 0.5, 1.5, 3.5, 4.5]
And all of the other moving average methods have similar mechanism.
dma(data, alpha, noHead)
Number|Array.<Number> the coefficient or list of coefficients
alpha represents the degree of weighting decrease for each datum.
alpha is a number, then the weighting decrease for each datum is the same.
alpha larger than
1 is invalid, then the return value will be an empty array of the same length of the original data.
alpha is an array, then it could provide different decreasing degree for each datum.
Boolean= whether we should abandon the first DMA.
Returns
Array.<Number|undefined>
dma([1, 2, 3], 2) // [<3 empty items>]
dma([1, 2, 3], 0.5) // [1, 1.5, 2.25]
dma([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], [0.1, 0.2, 0.1])
// [1, 1.2, 1.38]
ema(data, size)
Calulates the most frequent used exponential average which covers about 86% of the total weight (when
alpha = 2 / (N + 1)).
Number the size of the periods.
Returns
Array.<Number|undefined>
sma(data, size, times)
Also known as the modified moving average or running moving average, with
alpha = times / size.
Number=1
Returns
Array.<Number|undefined>
wma(data, size)
Calculates convolution of the datum points with a fixed weighting function.
Returns
Array.<Number|undefined>
MIT