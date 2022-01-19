A Node library that makes the interaction with themoviedb.org V3 API easy... Now in TypeScript!
This was originally a pull request that went stale, so it's its own package now. The original package developed by Dan Zajdband uses callbacks to handle the asynchronous nature of Node, while this package uses native Promises.
The main credit goes to the original
moviedb package by Dan Zajdband.
The Movie Database (TMDB) is a community built project that stores data about movies and television shows. The project started in 2008 and has become one of the largest databases in the world. There are few databases with the vast data TMDB provides. In addition, TMDB gives special attention to international content which is often difficult to find on other databases. TMDB supports 39 different languages and is currently used in 180 countries.
In addition to information about actors, directors, production years, movie titles, genres, etc., TMDB also provides high resolution posters and fanart that can easily be incorporated into personal projects. The size of the image database is vast and growing at a rate of 1000 images a day. TMDB processes over 3 billion requests by millions of users daily.
The vast amount of data gathered and stored by TMDB can be accessed via its API. With a key and a URL, making a request is simple. However, managing all the requests needed to create say, a movie rating website, would be quite the task. You'd have to create a function for every type of request needed. That's where moviedb-promise comes in. With it's suite of over 100 functions, moviedb-promise makes interacting with TMDB easy.
append_to_response should be added to the request parameter of the appropriate functions and not on the options query property.
query property.
MovieDb class has been moved to be a property of the package export. You will need to reference the
MovieDb property of the export in order to instantiate the class. See usage below for an example.
session() function has been renamed to retrieveSession()
retrieveSession()
moviedb package. It has been replaced with axios now.
npm install moviedb-promise --save
Require the module and instantiate the class with your themoviedb.org api key.
const { MovieDb } = require('moviedb-promise')
const moviedb = new MovieDb('your api key')
async/await reminder
All functions return a Promise, which means that you can also use
async/await. The caveat of using
await when making function calls is that the
await has to be within a function that has been declared
async. Keep that in mind if you plan to use
await.
// Using just the Promise
moviedb
.searchMovie({ query: 'Alien' })
.then((res) => {
console.log(res)
})
.catch(console.error)
// Using await
// You probably wouldn't ever use it this way...
;(async function () {
try {
const res = await moviedb.searchMovie({ query: 'alien' })
console.log(res)
} catch (e) {
console.log(e)
}
})()
// This is a more reasonable example
const findMovie = async (title) => {
// Equivalant to { query: title }
const res = await moviedb.searchMovie(title)
return res
}
try {
const results = findMovie('alien')
} catch (e) {
// Do something
}
or
moviedb
.movieInfo({ id: 666 })
.then((res) => {
console.log(res)
})
.catch(console.error)
or
controller file example:
import { MovieDb } from 'moviedb-promise'
import dotenv from 'dotenv'
dotenv.config()
const moviedb = new MovieDb(process.env.KEY)
const newError = (name) => {
const e = new Error(name)
e.name = name
return Promise.reject(e)
}
export const searchMovie = async (req) => {
const parameters = {
query: req.query.name,
page: req.query.page,
}
try {
const res = await moviedb.searchMovie(parameters)
return res.results
} catch (error) {
return newError(error)
}
}
export const searchPerson = async (req) => {
const parameters = {
query: req.query.name,
page: 1,
}
try {
const res = await moviedb.searchPerson(parameters)
return res.results
} catch (error) {
return newError(error)
}
}
export const movieKeywords = async (req) => {
try {
const res = await moviedb.movieKeywords({ query: req.query.name })
return res.results
} catch (error) {
return newError(error)
}
}
Some endpoints, such as watchlist endpoints, have an optional account id parameter. If you have a session id, you don't need to provide that parameter.
// This is the same as calling it as
// moviedb.accountMovieWatchlist({ id: '{account_id}' })
moviedb.sessionId = 'my-cached-session-id'
moviedb
.accountMovieWatchlist()
.then((res) => {
// Your watchlist items
console.log(res)
})
.catch(console.error)
// Creating a session id would look something like this
moviedb
.requestToken()
.then((token) => {
// Now you need to visit this url to authorize
const tokenUrl = `https://www.themoviedb.org/authenticate/${token}`
})
.catch(console.error)
// After that has been authorized, you can get the session id
moviedb
.retrieveSession()
.then((sessionId) => {
// Probably cache this id somewhere to avoid this workflow
console.log(sessionId)
// After the sessionId is cached, the next time use instantiate the class,
// set the sessionId by moviedb.sessionId = 'my-session-id'
// This can be called now because sessionId is set
moviedb
.accountMovieWatchlist()
.then((res) => {
// Your watchlist items
console.log(res)
})
.catch(console.error)
})
.catch(console.error)
The Function column lists all the available functions in the class. The Endpoint column lists possible request parameters (placeholders prefixed with
:) needed for the call. If the endpoint doesn't have any placeholders, check out the documentation for the query parameters you can use.
|Function
|Endpoint
|tvInfo
|tv/:id
// Two ways:
// The object key matches the placeholder name
moviedb.tvInfo({ id: 61888 }).then(...)
// Or for simplicity, if it only has one placeholder
moviedb.tvInfo(61888).then(...)
|Function
|Endpoint
|searchMovie
|search/movie
There aren't any placeholders, but the documentation shows there are
language,
query,
page,
include_adult,
region,
year, and
primary_release_year available to use. Each expects a certain data type or format, so check out the docs for the details.
const parameters = {
query: 'Kindergarten Cop',
language: 'fr' // ISO 639-1 code
}
moviedb.searchMovie(parameters).then(...)
|Function
|configuration
|countries
|jobs
|languages
|primaryTranslations
|timezones
|find
|searchCompany
|searchCollection
|searchKeyword
|searchMovie
|searchMulti
|searchPerson
|searchTv
|searchList
|collectionInfo
|collectionImages
|collectionTranslations
|discoverMovie
|discoverTv
|trending
|movieInfo
|movieAccountStates
|movieAlternativeTitles
|movieChanges
|movieCredits
|movieExternalIds
|movieImages
|movieKeywords
|movieReleaseDates
|movieVideos
|movieWatchProviders
|movieTranslations
|movieRecommendations
|movieSimilar
|movieReviews
|movieLists
|movieRatingUpdate
|movieRatingDelete
|movieLatest
|movieNowPlaying
|moviePopular
|movieTopRated
|upcomingMovies
|tvInfo
|tvAccountStates
|tvAlternativeTitles
|tvChanges
|tvContentRatings
|tvCredits
|episodeGroups
|tvExternalIds
|tvImages
|tvKeywords
|tvRecommendations
|tvReviews
|tvScreenedTheatrically
|tvSimilar
|tvTranslations
|tvVideos
|tvWatchProviders
|tvRatingUpdate
|tvRatingDelete
|tvLatest
|tvAiringToday
|tvOnTheAir
|tvPopular
|tvTopRated
|seasonInfo
|seasonChanges
|seasonAccountStates
|seasonCredits
|seasonExternalIds
|seasonImages
|seasonVideos
|episodeInfo
|episodeChanges
|episodeAccountStates
|episodeCredits
|episodeExternalIds
|episodeImages
|episodeTranslations
|episodeRatingUpdate
|episodeRatingDelete
|episodeVideos
|personInfo
|personChanges
|personMovieCredits
|personTvCredits
|personCombinedCredits
|personExternalIds
|personImages
|personTaggedImages
|personTranslations
|personLatest
|personPopular
|creditInfo
|listInfo
|listStatus
|createList
|createListItem
|removeListItem
|clearList
|deleteList
|genreMovieList
|genreTvList
|keywordInfo
|keywordMovies
|companyInfo
|companyAlternativeNames
|companyImages
|accountInfo
|accountLists
|accountFavoriteMovies
|accountFavoriteTv
|accountFavoriteUpdate
|accountRatedMovies
|accountRatedTv
|accountRatedTvEpisodes
|accountMovieWatchlist
|accountTvWatchlist
|accountWatchlistUpdate
|changedMovies
|changedTvs
|changedPeople
|movieCertifications
|tvCertifications
|networkInfo
|networkAlternativeNames
|networkImages
|review
|episodeGroup
The movieInfo, tvInfo, seasonInfo, episodeInfo and personInfo methods support an option to specify the TMDB API's append_to_response query parameter. This makes it possible to make sub requests within the same namespace in a single HTTP request. Each request will get appended to the response as a new JSON object.
In order to receive type support for the items returned with an
append_to_response request, you'll need to cast the attributes as their appropriate type. Note this requires you to be using TypeScript.
const response = await moviedb.movieInfo({ id: tmdbId, append_to_response: "release_dates" }))
as MovieResponse & { release_dates: MovieReleaseDatesResponse }
In this case,
response.release_dates will be cast as
MovieReleaseDatesResponse since it's not in the default
MovieResponse that gets returned with
movieInfo().
const res = await api.tvInfo({
id: 4629,
append_to_response: 'season/1,season/1/credits',
})
The last parameter of the endpoint function calls is an axios request config object. Those settings will overwrite anything on the underlying request.
// Add a timeout restriction to the request
const res = await api.tvInfo(4629, { timeout: 10000 })
or when combining multiple options append_to_response is desired:
const res = await api.tvInfo(
{
id: 4629,
append_to_response: 'season/1,season/1/credits',
},
{
timeout: 10000,
},
)
First, thanks for taking the time!
npm run test
Please submit a pull request with an outline of what you've added/changed/removed. When you submit your code, please include examples and make sure that you submit one feature per commit.
npm run format before submitting to let Prettier handle the formatting