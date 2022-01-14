openbase logo
moviedb

by Dan Zajdband
0.2.10 (see all)

MovieDB API node.js Library

69

GitHub Stars

313

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

MovieDB

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status npm

Deprecation notice: This package is no longer maintained. Please use the moviedb-promise package.

node.js library that makes the interaction with themoviedb.org V3 API easy.

Installation

npm install moviedb --save

Usage

Require MovieDB and provide your themoviedb.org API KEY

const MovieDB = require('moviedb')('your api key');

Use the api methods as you want, for example:

mdb.searchMovie({ query: 'Alien' }, (err, res) => {
  console.log(res);
});

or

mdb.movieInfo({ id: 666}, (err, res) => {
  console.log(res);
});

now you can also make chain calls

mdb
  .searchMovie({ query: 'Zoolander' }, (err, res) => {
    console.log(res);
  })
  .movieInfo({ id: 123 }, (err, res) => {
    console.log(res);
  });

Available methods

All themoviedb.org API v3 methods included. Endpoint methods are included on a wiki page

