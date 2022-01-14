Deprecation notice: This package is no longer maintained. Please use the moviedb-promise package.
node.js library that makes the interaction with themoviedb.org V3 API easy.
npm install moviedb --save
Require MovieDB and provide your themoviedb.org API KEY
const MovieDB = require('moviedb')('your api key');
Use the api methods as you want, for example:
mdb.searchMovie({ query: 'Alien' }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res);
});
or
mdb.movieInfo({ id: 666}, (err, res) => {
console.log(res);
});
now you can also make chain calls
mdb
.searchMovie({ query: 'Zoolander' }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res);
})
.movieInfo({ id: 123 }, (err, res) => {
console.log(res);
});
All themoviedb.org API v3 methods included. Endpoint methods are included on a wiki page