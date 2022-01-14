MovieDB

Deprecation notice: This package is no longer maintained. Please use the moviedb-promise package.

node.js library that makes the interaction with themoviedb.org V3 API easy.

Installation

npm install moviedb --save

Usage

Require MovieDB and provide your themoviedb.org API KEY

const MovieDB = require ( 'moviedb' )( 'your api key' );

Use the api methods as you want, for example:

mdb.searchMovie({ query : 'Alien' }, (err, res) => { console .log(res); });

or

mdb.movieInfo({ id : 666 }, (err, res) => { console .log(res); });

now you can also make chain calls

mdb .searchMovie({ query : 'Zoolander' }, (err, res) => { console .log(res); }) .movieInfo({ id : 123 }, (err, res) => { console .log(res); });

Available methods

All themoviedb.org API v3 methods included. Endpoint methods are included on a wiki page